Share this post"Dear fellow human being." A doctor with heart, feeling and common sense.ianbrighthope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Dear fellow human being." A doctor with heart, feeling and common sense.'Smash THE WHO into a thousand pieces.'Ian BrighthopeApr 08, 202438Share this post"Dear fellow human being." A doctor with heart, feeling and common sense.ianbrighthope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareDr. Thomas Binder, medical specialist and humanitarian.Listen to his words of wisdom.EXIT THE WHO. TEAR UP THE INTERNATIONAL ‘STELTH’ REGULATIONSJoin the ALIGNED COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIASubscribeShare Ian Brighthope's Substack38Share this post"Dear fellow human being." A doctor with heart, feeling and common sense.ianbrighthope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10SharePreviousNext
Thomas just did a great interview with JJ Couey including the story of what the Swiss authorities did when he dissented and some inspiring conversations - worth watching to the very end: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2103993247
⚖️ “He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral. Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice. And if you can live amid injustice without anger, you are immoral as well as unjust.” ~ Thomas Aquinas https://rumble.com/v4o66lq-sydney-aus-when-people-get-pissed-off-they-tell-their-stories.html?fbclid=IwAR0SWmGwlNeaJlPFU-NXdTj1B9ePBoAJ_nUnzXReC2bm3aQu5u8Fj7_J7MU_aem_AdJdJPVj9iJeOqSSQhi9reZojMMVJ_pq_DNxcS6EVM-JklMcTyiMgTGnHUUGllfC6I4