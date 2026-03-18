Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Diane's avatar
Diane
4h

And, of course we all know it's not about health, or science, but about control. These worthless cabal and their filth enablers and enforcers are what need culling.

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Sigmund Taubert's avatar
Sigmund Taubert
1h

What a moving article about freedom!

Australia is also in the grips of an expanding bureaucracy.

I have written a number of songs under the Fair go Australia theme

https://youtu.be/0IF64G1PT7s?si=cOD_l9YX8pG9FknD

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