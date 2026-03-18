Culled in the Name of Salvation: France’s Cattle Holocaust Under the Shadow of Lumpy Skin Disease

Yesterday, my quiet corner of the world was illuminated by an unforgettable visit from a remarkable Frenchwoman — a celebrated painter whose canvases have hung in the most discerning galleries. Her name alone evokes hushed reverence among collectors, yet what truly defines her is not the luminous strokes of her brush, but the fierce, unyielding flame of conviction that burns at the heart of her being.

She arrived not as a mere artist seeking pleasant conversation, but as a passionate defender of freedom in its purest forms: the sacred sovereignty of the individual soul and the inalienable sovereignty of the nation itself. With a clarity that cut through every polite convention, she spoke of how both must be guarded jealously against any power — bureaucratic, medical, or political — that seeks to diminish them.

Her profound interest in the Covid era runs far deeper than curiosity. For years she has immersed herself in the subject with scholarly rigour, producing a formidable body of academic articles that dissect the vaccines, the mandates, the erosion of bodily autonomy, and the broader assault on personal and national liberty. These are not fleeting opinions dashed off in anger; they are meticulously researched, philosophically grounded works. She carries them with the same quiet intensity she brings to her painting — as if each word, like each brushstroke, is an act of resistance against forgetting.

It was this very lady who first brought to my attention the disturbing events unfolding in the French countryside: the systematic slaughter of thousands of cattle in response to the lumpy skin disease outbreak. She described it with the same passionate outrage she reserves for violations of personal sovereignty — entire healthy herds condemned because of a single case, families watching generations of breeding work erased under state mandate, farmers clashing with authorities in desperate protests. To her, it represented yet another instance where centralised power overrides individual and communal autonomy, echoing the patterns she has long critiqued in the domains of health policy and national self-determination.

What began as a single viral intruder—lumpy skin disease, or dermatose nodulaire contagieuse—escalated into a state-sanctioned massacre of thousands of healthy animals, all in the name of “saving the industry.” This was no natural die-off. It was policy: rigid, bureaucratic, and merciless. One infected cow in a herd, and the entire herd was condemned. Not sick animals alone—every last one. Mothers, calves, prize bulls that had taken decades to breed. Gone. Slaughtered under police escort while their owners wept and raged.

The disease itself is a cruel traveler, carried by biting insects—mosquitoes and flies—rather than direct contact. It strikes cattle exclusively, producing fever, weight loss, swollen lymph nodes, and those grotesque, lumpy nodules across the skin that give it its name. Milk production plummets, fertility crashes, and in severe cases mortality can reach 10 percent. Yet it poses zero risk to humans; you could eat the meat or drink the milk without fear. It is, in essence, an economic plague more than a mortal one. France detected its first case in June 2025 near the Alps and Spanish border. By December, 117 outbreaks had been recorded across nine departments. Officials panicked. Under EU rules classifying it as a Category A disease, the protocol was absolute: cull the whole herd the moment a single positive test appeared. Movement bans followed. Emergency vaccination zones were declared. And the killing began.

By mid-December 2025, around 3,000 to 3,300 cattle had already been destroyed—roughly 0.02 percent of France’s total bovine population of approximately 16.5 million head. Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard insisted this was the only path: “To save the entire industry, slaughter is the only solution.” She warned that without it, the virus could claim at least 1.5 million animals—fully 10 percent of the national herd—crippling exports and collapsing a sector already battered by imports, climate stress, and declining beef consumption. Nearly €6 million in compensation was paid out.

Annie Genevard (née Tharin) is a long-serving French politician who has held the position of Minister of Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Food Sovereign since September 2024. She is a member of Les Républicains (LR), the centre-right party, and has been a prominent figure in French conservative politics for decades. Genevard pursued higher education at the University of Franche-Comté in Besançon, where she earned two bachelor’s degrees: one in classical literature and another in art history. In 1977, she passed the highly competitive national exam (CAPES de lettres classiques) to become a certified teacher in classical letters. Although highly educated, she is unqualified to hold the position of Minster of Agriculture. She should not be making decisions to slaughter whole herds of animals no matter how many experts support her.

Yet for the farmers, the numbers above were meaningless. In the village of Les Bordes-sur-Arize in Ariège, one farm faced the loss of more than 200 cows after a solitary case. The owner’s daughter, Marina Verge, spoke of “destroying almost 40 years” of her family’s life’s work. Farmers formed human cordons around the barns. Tractors blocked roads. Hay bales were torched. Police answered with tear gas and stun grenades. Protesters sprayed manure on government buildings and chanted “All together to save our cows and our farmers.” Two of the three major unions—Confédération Rurale and Confédération Paysanne—called the policy “brutal,” “madness,” and unnecessary, demanding selective culling plus vaccination instead of blanket execution.

The scenes were biblical in their tragedy. Veterinarians arriving under armed escort. Healthy cattle lowing in confusion as they were led to slaughter. Entire bloodlines—carefully nurtured Blonde d’Aquitaine stock, symbols of French excellence—erased in hours. Farmers stood in shock, some in tears, watching decades of selective breeding, investment, and daily labor vanish into a government-mandated grave. The protests spread: highways blockaded southwest of Toulouse, clashes in the Pyrenees foothills, nationwide calls for blockades. One union leader declared the protocol had been “destroying our livestock industry for 30 years.” The government doubled down, vaccinating eventually nearly two million cattle in the southwest and imposing 50-kilometre protection zones.

Yet the emotional wound lingered far longer than any nodule.

By early 2026 the story shifted. No new cases after January 2. By February 20, the last regulated zone was lifted; movement restrictions eased across most of the country. The crisis that threatened to devour 10 percent of France’s cattle was contained with just 3,300 dead. The final small surveillance area near the Spanish border lingered only because of cross-border cases in Aragón. France’s beef sector survived, exports resumed, and the minister could claim victory. But at what cost?

This was destruction, not mere culling. It was the state choosing the bluntest instrument—total herd annihilation—over nuance. Thousands of perfectly healthy animals paid with their lives for a single insect bite elsewhere. Generations of farmers saw their legacy reduced to carcasses and compensation cheques that could never restore pride or bloodlines. France’s cattle, those iconic guardians of its landscapes and cuisine, became collateral in a bureaucratic war against a virus that never needed to claim so many.

The pastures are quiet again now. The regulated zones are gone. But the memory remains: blood on the hooves, tear gas in the air, and a stark lesson etched into the French countryside. When policy meets panic, even the most noble herds can be sacrificed on the altar of “control.” And the beef that once symbolised resilience now carries the faint, lingering taste of unnecessary loss.

It was this very lady who first brought to my attention the disturbing events unfolding in the French countryside: the systematic slaughter of thousands of cattle in response to the lumpy skin disease outbreak. She described it with the same passionate outrage she reserves for violations of personal sovereignty — entire healthy herds condemned because of a single case, families watching generations of breeding work erased under state mandate, farmers clashing with authorities in desperate protests. To her, it represented yet another instance where centralised power overrides individual and communal autonomy, echoing the patterns she has long critiqued in the domains of health policy and national self-determination.

In her presence, one feels the weight of a mind that refuses to be silenced and a spirit that understands, perhaps better than most, that true sovereignty begins in the refusal to surrender one’s own body, one’s own choices, one’s own nation. Yesterday’s visit was not simply a meeting; it was a reminder that the fight for freedom still finds its most eloquent voices in the most unexpected places — even, or especially, in the studio of a world-renowned French painter.