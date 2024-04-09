PUBLISHED BY:

The Exposé July 20, 2023

CDC confirms COVID Vaccination caused shocking 338x increase in Cancers & AIDS-Associated Diseases

Official data made available by the U.S. Government and Centers for Disease Control strongly suggests that fully vaccinated Americans may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome or a similar disease that is decimating the innate immune system.

But they are not alone, because further data made available by the UK Government and the Government of Canada suggests the vaccinated population in both of these respective countries are also developing the debilitating condition.

It’s a common misconception that Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is only caused by the HIV virus. This simply isn’t true.

Acquired (or secondary) immunodeficiency is one of the major causes of infections in adults. These immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections. (Source)

When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases. (Source)

Several factors in the environment can cause secondary immunodeficiency disorders. ‌(Source)

Some common ones are:

Radiation or chemotherapy, which can lead to a secondary immunodeficiency disorder known as neutropenia

Infections due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can result in acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Leukaemia, a cancer that begins in the cells of the bone marrow that can lead to hypogammaglobulinemia—a type of secondary immunodeficiency

Malnutrition, which affects up to 50% of populations in underdeveloped countries and leaves people vulnerable to respiratory infections and diarrhoea

But some of the less common causes include Drugs or medications. (Source)

So it’s perfectly possible for a medication or drug to cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and data published by the U.S Government and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) strongly suggests the Covid-19 injections should be added to the list.

For months on end, official data coming out of both the UK and Canada has strongly insinuated that the vaccinated population are developing a new form of AIDS. This is because the Covid-19 injections are proving to have a real-world negative effectiveness, implying that they are causing damage to the natural immune system.

Here’s a table showing the case rates per 100,000 by vaccination status in England from week 51 of 2021 to week 12 of 2022 –

The case rates per 100k were highest among the triple vaccinated population over these 3 months, except for the 18-29-year-olds in the week 3 report only, and the under 18’s in all 3 months.

Now that we know the case rates we can use Pfizer’s simple vaccine effectiveness formula to calculate the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100

This is nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer, is it?

However, vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

Using the case rates provided by UKHSA, we can also calculate the immune system performance, here’s a chart showing how they stack up –

You can read our full investigation of the UK data here.

Data from the Government of Canada also shows much of the same. Here’s a chart showing the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness across Canada against infection, hospitalisation and death –

You can read our full investigation on the Canadian data here.

Now of course the data from the UK and Canada only implies there’s a serious issue here, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s being reflected in terms of disease and suffering associated with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. But unfortunately, official U.S. Government and CDC data do.

The CDC hosts a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System where adverse reactions to vaccines can be reported. The full database can be found here.

The database contains adverse reactions reported to all available vaccines in the USA, stretching as far back as 1950. So, we ran a search of the database to check for common diseases and infections associated with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and this is what we found.

The CDC has a helpful page listing ‘opportunistic infections associated with AIDS’ that can be viewed here. Here’s a snapshot of their provided list –

And here’s a list of what are officially dubbed ‘AIDS-defining cancers’ –

There’s an incredibly long list of ailments associated with AIDS so we cherry-picked the following –

AIDS-defining Cancers

Herpes Infection

Acquired Immune Disorders including Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Encephalopathy (Brain disease associated with AIDS)

Bacterial/Fungal Infections associated with AIDS (Candidiasis, Coccidioidomycosis, Cryptococcosis)

Sepsis

Myocarditis and Pericarditis

Myocarditis and Pericarditis aren’t officially associated with AIDS, but they are, however, auto-immune disorders that arise from the immune system attacking the heart. And with the two conditions being one of the only adverse reactions associated with Covid-19 vaccination to be publicised by medicine regulators, they definitely deserved a closer inspection.

To start with we did a search for AIDS-defining cancers that have been reported as adverse reactions. We first conducted a search for adverse reactions to all vaccines by year, and then adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections.

Here’s how the CDC displays the results –

We’ve extracted the CDC displayed results to create our own charts that are easier to understand, so we will not be displaying the CDC version of results for further diseases associated with AIDS. But don’t forget you can verify the results yourself at the CDC Wonder site here.

The following chart shows the number of common cancers usually associated with AIDS that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

As you can see there was a huge increase in reports in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with the vast majority being attributed to the Covid-19 injections.

The average number of common cancers associated with AIDS being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 21.3.

The total number of common cancers associated with AIDS reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 430. This represents a 1919% increase.

It is however important to note that not all adverse reactions are reported to VAERS. In fact, the CDC has admitted just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the system. But a brilliant analysis conducted by Jessica Rose Phd accurately estimates the underreporting factor to be at least 41.3. See here.

The following chart shows the number of acquired immune disorders, including AIDS, that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

Yet again there was a huge increase in reports in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with the vast majority being attributed to the Covid-19 injections.

The average number of acquired immune disorders being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 31.

The total number of acquired immune disorders reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 386. This represents a 1145% increase.

The following chart shows the number of herpes infections/complications that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

We assume you’re beginning to see the pattern here? Another huge increase in 2021 and 2022.

The average number of herpes infections reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 926.

The total number of herpes infections reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 18,336. This represents an 1880% increase.

The following chart shows the number of encephalopathy cases that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

Encephalopathy is the result of damage to the brain, and is also known as AIDS-dementia complex.

The average number of encephalopathy cases reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 39.6.

The total number of encephalopathy cases reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 745. This represents a 1781% increase.

The following chart shows the number of candidiasis, coccidioidomycosis and cryptococcosis infections that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

The average number of AIDS-associated bacterial/fungal infections reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 15.

The total number of AIDS-associated bacterial/fungal infections reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 382. This represents a 2447% increase.

The following chart shows the number of sepsis cases that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggered a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract.

The average number of sepsis cases being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 75.

The total number of sepsis cases reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 1593. This represents a 2024% increase.

The following chart shows the number of myocarditis and pericarditis cases that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. Pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are auto-immune conditions, and both have been publicised by medicine regulators as possible adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections. especially among younger males.

The average number of myo/pericarditis cases being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 46.

The total number of acquired immune disorders reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 15,555. This represents a 33,715% increase. Shocking, isn’t it?

The following chart shows the percentage of all of the above AIDS-associated adverse reactions reported to VAERS to all vaccines by year –

Fifty-one percent of all adverse reactions associated with AIDS reported since the year 2000 were reported in 2021, and a further 16% have been reported in 2022 so far.

Are we really to believe that this is just an unfortunate coincidence? Or are we witnessing the American public report to the Centres for Disease Control that the Covid-19 injections are causing them to develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome?

Official data from the UK and Canada already strongly suggested the Covid-19 injections were causing the fully vaccinated to develop the debilitating condition through evidence of a negative vaccine effectiveness and a negative immune system performance.

But now official data from the U.S. Government and Centers for Disease Control confirms that we probably are witnessing the fully vaccinated develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, with diseases and infections associated with AIDS reported to VAERS increasing between 1145% and 33,715% in 2021 following the introduction of the Covid-19 injections.

