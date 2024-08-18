The Conversation between Sasha and Clayton.

Clayton: Did the Pentagon orchestrate the COVID-19 pandemic? Newly leaked audio from AstraZeneca suggests that might be the case. COVID-19 was classified as a national security threat by the U.S. Department of Defense on February 4th, 2020, and allegedly, this information was kept from President Donald Trump. We know this because of the leaked audio, and the coverage comes from Sasha Latypova, a former pharma executive turned investigative journalist. She's exposing this fraud and cover-up by the pharmaceutical industry and the lies we were told during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sasha joins us now. It's great to see you, and as always, great work. Thank you for joining us.

Sasha: Hi, Clayton, thank you for inviting me.

Clayton: My pleasure. So, let's dive into this leaked audio. But first, can you walk us through the official story we've been told? What narrative were the American people, and maybe even President Trump, given before we get into what the truth might be?

Sasha: Sure. As you recall, in early 2020, the story was that a virus made a zoonotic jump in China—there were mixed reports whether it was from a bat or a pangolin—but the idea was that it originated from a wet market in Wuhan. From one person, the virus supposedly spread worldwide, leading to a dangerous pandemic. We were all told to stay home, lockdown, avoid school—basically to live in fear. Even now, there's still an effort to frame it as a zoonotic event, although it’s been largely accepted that the virus was engineered. But before 2020, for decades, we were conditioned by Hollywood, the media, and academic institutions with false narratives that pandemics like this were inevitable. Films like "Contagion" and "Outbreak" were part of this propaganda, depicting scenarios very similar to what unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Clayton: Yes, I remember "Contagion" well—it was almost eerily accurate, showing a virus spreading from a wet market in Asia, and suddenly all of America is in lockdown. Gwyneth Paltrow was in it, right?

Sasha: Exactly. Hollywood movies like that, with big stars and budgets, helped pre-program us to accept the narrative. We were all led to believe that the pandemic started in a wet market, spread to America, and required immediate, drastic action. But the truth is far different.

Clayton: So, what really happened?

Sasha: The truth is that this was all pre-planned years in advance. The leaked audio is just one piece of evidence. I've reviewed hundreds of Department of Defense (DOD) and DARPA contracts related to COVID countermeasures—these include vaccines, biologics, and therapeutics. These contracts clearly indicate that everything was set up long before the pandemic was even publicly acknowledged.

To believe that $50 billion worth of contracts were signed within weeks of identifying the virus is simply not realistic. Some of these contracts were already in place as early as February 2020, just days after the virus was supposedly identified. It’s clear that there was significant pre-planning involved.

Clayton: You’ve worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years. How long would it normally take to go from discovering a virus to having contracts signed and sealed for vaccines?

Sasha: For a contract of this size and scope, it would typically take at least a year to negotiate all the terms, deliverables, R&D schedules, and timelines. If you’re in a hurry, maybe six months, but even that’s pushing it. The actual development process itself could take up to 10 years to properly go through all the phases of approval as required by the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. So, seeing these vaccines hit the market so quickly was shocking.

Clayton: Let’s talk about the leaked audio. What does it reveal?

Sasha: The audio is from an internal meeting at AstraZeneca, featuring their CEO Pascal Soriot and VP Mark Esser, who was in charge of the monoclonal antibody development program. They were discussing their success in getting U.S. approval for these antibodies. Esser mentions that they started working with the Department of Defense’s pandemic preparedness program in 2017. He even says that at the time, he thought it was science fiction—developing vaccines and therapeutics within 60 days of identifying a pathogen that could cause a global pandemic.

Esser also mentions that on February 4th, 2020, they received a call from the DOD instructing them to shift focus to COVID-19. But here’s the thing: on February 4th, there were only 11 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and no deaths. So, based on what was the DOD calling it a national security threat and pushing pharmaceutical companies to start working on COVID-19 products?

Clayton: That’s unbelievable. It’s shocking, and every American should be enraged by this. From what you’re saying, it seems like President Trump wasn’t even aware of this. Is that what your reporting suggests?

Sasha: Yes, it appears that way. The timeline is crucial here. On February 4th, the DOD initiated the COVID-19 response without any public information being released. Meanwhile, it wasn’t until March 10th or 11th that Trump seemed to change his mind about lockdowns, suggesting he was kept out of the loop for a month. And on March 20th, during a press conference, Mike Pompeo referred to the situation as a “live exercise,” which visibly surprised Trump. He even said, “You should have told us.”

Clayton: So, who was really in charge? Who made the call to go live with this without notifying the president?

Sasha: It seems that the Pentagon was running the show. As we’ve seen in other reports, like those from Tucker Carlson, the Pentagon essentially runs the country, not the White House. This was one of Trump’s biggest frustrations—that he was battling against an entrenched Washington establishment that was actually in control.

Clayton: What was the motivation behind all of this? We know about the World Economic Forum’s push for control—15-minute cities, working from home, central banking. But in the U.S., was it as simple as biopharmaceutical companies wanting to make a lot of money? Is that why the Pentagon went along with this?

Sasha: Yes, it’s about money and power. The Pentagon relies on the pharmaceutical industry, and by 2017, the pharma industry was running out of returns on investment. They needed a new portfolio of intellectual property, and COVID-19 provided that. Even if there wasn’t a murderous intent, there was a financial imperative to shift to this new portfolio.

Clayton: So, where exactly did this originate? Was it from a wet market in Wuhan, a lab in Wuhan, or the Pentagon’s own lab at Fort Detrick?

Sasha: I’ll be publishing more on this soon, using the DOD’s own press conferences to show exactly where it originated. I encourage everyone to subscribe to my Substack, and I’d be happy to come back and discuss it further once that piece is out.

Clayton: Absolutely, we’ll have you back to dive deeper into this. But this alone is a lot to digest. I encourage our audience to read Sasha’s piece on this leaked audio and the pre-planning that went into the COVID-19 pandemic. Sasha, thank you so much for joining us. We appreciate your work and wish you continued success.

Sasha: Thank you, Clayton. I look forward to coming back soon.

