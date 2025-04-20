The document about Victoria's Covid curfew has been kept secret for more than four years. It has now be revealed after a legal fight.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

A previously secret document, revealed after a four-year legal battle, exposes that Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, was not consulted before then-Premier Daniel Andrews’ "crisis-cabinet" imposed a curfew on metropolitan Melbourne in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The curfew restricted nighttime movement and limited residents to a five-kilometer radius from their homes. The document, an email labeled "Document 34," was obtained by Sky News through Freedom of Information requests and legal proceedings via Victoria’s civil tribunal (VCAT) and the Supreme Court of Appeal. The email, exchanged between Sutton and Dr. Finn Romanes, the public health commander, reveals that the curfew was a cabinet decision under the State of Disaster, not based on specific public health advice. Romanes noted the absence of written assessments for the curfew and sought Sutton’s approval to issue it, which Sutton granted, citing potential merits in reducing transmission. The revelation has sparked outrage from the Victorian Opposition, with Leader Brad Battin calling for a parliamentary inquiry, while Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas defended the government’s actions, citing the urgency of the pandemic. The government fought to keep the document secret, a decision Thomas attributed to her department.

Reasonable Criticisms of the Individuals Involved

Daniel Andrews (Former Premier): Lack of Transparency : Andrews’ decision to impose the curfew through his "crisis-cabinet" without consulting the Chief Health Officer demonstrates a reckless disregard for evidence-based governance. His unilateral approach undermined public trust, especially given the curfew’s severe restrictions on personal freedoms.

Authoritarian Leadership : The curfew, enacted under the State of Disaster, reflects a "captain’s call" mentality, prioritizing political control over collaborative decision-making. This suggests Andrews valued optics or expediency over rigorous public health justification, a dangerous precedent in a crisis.

Secrecy: His administration’s four-year fight to suppress Document 34 indicates a deliberate cover-up to avoid accountability, eroding democratic principles and public confidence in leadership. Professor Brett Sutton (Chief Health Officer): Complicity in Haste : Sutton’s quick approval of the curfew, despite acknowledging the lack of specific public health rationale, reveals a failure of leadership. As the state’s top health official, he should have demanded a thorough assessment before endorsing such a draconian measure.

Misleading Public Statements : His earlier claim that the curfew was among his “most difficult” decisions is disingenuous, given the email shows he was not initially involved in the decision. This suggests he misrepresented his role to the public, undermining his credibility.

Weak Oversight: By supporting the curfew post hoc with vague justifications about “limiting transmission,” Sutton failed to uphold the scientific rigor expected of his position, potentially legitimizing politically driven policies. Dr. Finn Romanes (Public Health Commander): Passivity : Romanes’ email highlights his awareness of the curfew’s lack of public health grounding, yet he proceeded to seek approval rather than challenge the decision. This acquiescence to cabinet’s directive reflects a lack of professional courage.

Bureaucratic Compliance : His request for Sutton’s authorization, despite noting the absence of written assessments, suggests a willingness to prioritize bureaucratic protocol over substantive analysis, contributing to the curfew’s flawed implementation.

Failure to Advocate: As a senior public health official, Romanes had a duty to question the cabinet’s intentions rigorously. His failure to do so enabled a potentially unjustified restriction on millions of Victorians. Mary-Anne Thomas (Health Minister): Deflection of Responsibility : Thomas’ claim that her department was solely responsible for withholding Document 34 is a weak attempt to shield the broader government, including herself and her predecessors, from scrutiny. Her pause when questioned about the secrecy betrays a lack of accountability.

Vague Justifications : Her defense of the curfew as necessary due to “people dying” and “uncertain times” lacks specificity and fails to address the document’s revelation that public health advice was sidelined. This suggests either ignorance or deliberate obfuscation.

Hypocrisy: Thomas’ call for “learning from that time” rings hollow when her department actively fought transparency for years. Her reluctance to support an independent inquiry further indicates a commitment to protecting political interests over truth. Jacinta Allan (Current Premier, Crisis Committee Member): Complicity in Decision-Making : As a member of the Crisis Committee of Cabinet (CCC) in 2020, Allan shares responsibility for the curfew’s imposition without public health consultation. Her silence on the issue as current Premier suggests an unwillingness to confront past errors.

Ongoing Secrecy : Allan’s administration continued the legal battle to suppress Document 34, indicating a continuation of Andrews’ secretive governance style. This undermines her credibility as a leader committed to public interest.

Failure to Lead Reform: Her lack of initiative in addressing the fallout from these revelations, such as supporting an inquiry, reflects a prioritization of party loyalty over accountability to Victorians. Brad Battin (Opposition Leader): Opportunistic Outrage : While Battin’s call for an inquiry is justified, his expressed “anger” appears politically motivated, capitalizing on the document’s release to score points against Labor. His focus on public compliance rather than systemic governance failures suggests a shallow critique.

Delayed Action : The Opposition, under Battin’s leadership, took years to secure Document 34, raising questions about their effectiveness in holding the government accountable during the pandemic’s aftermath.

Lack of Policy Proposals: Battin’s response lacks concrete suggestions for preventing similar governance failures, limiting his critique to reactive demands rather than proactive leadership. Victorian Government and Health Department: Systemic Opacity : The government’s prolonged legal fight to withhold Document 34 reflects a broader culture of secrecy and resistance to scrutiny, prioritizing political survival over democratic accountability.

Neglect of Public Health Principles : The decision to bypass public health expertise in favor of cabinet-driven policy reveals a systemic failure to integrate science into crisis governance, risking public safety and trust.

Erosion of Trust: By withholding critical information and defending poorly justified decisions, the government and department have damaged their credibility, making future public health measures harder to implement effectively.

The Negative Aspects of Andrews’ Lockdowns

Based on historical coverage from many sources, the lockdowns imposed by Premier Daniel Andrews in Victoria, particularly in Melbourne, were heavily criticised for their severity and consequences. Here are the key negative points highlighted in various reports:

Economic Devastation: The lockdowns, especially the Stage 4 restrictions in 2020, crippled Victoria’s economy. Melbourne’s 263 days of lockdown—the longest globally—led to a projected budget deficit of $6.1 billion by 2025-26 and a $218 billion economic cost, equating to $33,000 per Victorian. Businesses, particularly small enterprises and hospitality, faced closures, with many unable to recover. Victoria’s economic output ranked sixth among Australian states despite its population size, reflecting long-term damage. Social and Psychological Harm: The strict measures, including curfews and 5km travel limits, caused significant mental health issues. Reports noted increased psychological distress, with class-action lawsuits filed by thousands claiming income loss and emotional damage. Public housing tower lockdowns in 2020 were criticised for their harshness, leading to investigations by the Victorian Ombudsman. Draconian Enforcement: The response to non-compliance was seen as authoritarian. Police used rubber bullets on anti-lockdown protesters, and a pregnant woman was arrested for a social media post, fueling perceptions of excessive force. Critics, including former Premier Jeff Kennett, compared the measures to communist regimes, citing eroded civil liberties. International Reputation Damage: Melbourne’s prolonged lockdowns tarnished Victoria’s global image, with former Premier Kennett noting that migrants likened the measures to dictatorial regimes they had fled. This damaged tourism and investment prospects. Lack of Transparency and Justification: The Herald Sun and other outlets reported public frustration over withheld health department briefings, particularly for the February 2021 lockdown. Critics argued the measures lacked proportional justification, especially as the virus was no worse than a severe flu virus, vaccination rates rose (????) and case numbers stabilised. Media and Public Backlash: The media rightly argued that the lockdowns were excessive and ineffective compared to NSW’s shorter restrictions. Public sentiment, reflected in protests and lawsuits, highlighted distrust in Andrews’ government.

That brings us to the issue of accountability.

Penalties for Alleged Misfeasance in Public Office

Misfeasance in public office is a serious offense involving deliberate or reckless abuse of power by a public official, causing harm to individuals or the public. If Premier Andrews were found to have deliberately inflicted unnecessary pain through lockdowns, constituting misfeasance at its worst, the following penalties and consequences could theoretically apply, based on Australian legal frameworks and public accountability mechanisms:

Criminal Prosecution: Legal Definition : Misfeasance requires proof of intentional misconduct or reckless disregard for duties, resulting in specific harm (e.g., economic loss, psychological distress). For example, if Andrews knowingly imposed lockdowns without scientific basis, prioritising political control over public welfare, this could meet the threshold.

Penalties : Conviction could lead to imprisonment (up to 7 years in some jurisdictions), fines, or both, depending on the severity. Courts would need evidence of deliberate intent, such as suppressed health advice eg vitamin D, Ivermectin, or personal gain, which hasn’t been conclusively proven in available records.

Challenges: Proving intent is difficult. Andrews’ government cited public health advice from Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, and courts have upheld lockdown measures as lawful in cases like Cotterill’s 2021 challenge. Civil Liability: Class Actions : Thousands of Victorians have already sought damages through lawsuits, as reported in 2020, for lost income and psychological harm. A finding of misfeasance could escalate these claims, potentially costing the state billions.

Personal Liability: While rare, Andrews could face personal financial liability if courts ruled he acted outside his authority, though parliamentary privilege and public indemnities often shield officials. Political Consequences: Loss of Office : Public outrage and electoral backlash could force resignation or loss of premiership, as speculated during the 2022 election. Despite this, Andrews maintained strong polling, suggesting public opinion was divided.

Parliamentary Censure : The Victorian Parliament could pass a motion condemning Andrews, though Labor’s majority during his tenure made this unlikely.

Leadership Bans: In extreme cases, disqualification from public office could be pursued, but this requires legislative or judicial action and is rare without criminal conviction. Independent Investigations: ICAC or Ombudsman Probes : The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) could investigate allegations of misconduct. Past IBAC inquiries into Andrews’ government (e.g., 2018 union grants) show willingness to scrutinise, but no conclusive misfeasance findings exist for lockdowns.

Royal Commission: A public inquiry into lockdown decisions could expose suppressed documents or mismanagement, potentially recommending penalties. Andrews himself acknowledged systemic failures, like mental health support, during a royal commission. Reputational Damage: Public Legacy : Andrews’ reputation could be/is permanently tarnished, with media framing him as “Dictator Dan.” This narrative persists in public discourse, impacting his post-political career.

International Scrutiny: Global reports, like The Washington Post’s 2020 coverage, labeled Andrews’ measures among the harshest, cementing a controversial legacy. Restorative Justice Measures: Public Apology : Andrews could be compelled to apologize formally, acknowledging harm caused by disproportionate measures, as a step toward public healing.

Compensation Funds: Establishing a state-funded compensation scheme for lockdown victims, as seen with business grants in 2022, could be mandated, though Andrews would likely avoid personal responsibility.

The matter of Daniel Andrews’ role in Victoria’s COVID-19 curfew and broader pandemic response will not go away—nor should it. The public’s demand for accountability is growing, fueled by revelations like Document 34, which expose a troubling disregard for public health expertise and democratic transparency. Punishment is necessary, not merely for retribution but to deter future governance failures. As more information emerges about the nature of the pandemic, particularly the contentious debates around its management, the case for holding Andrews accountable strengthens.

The science was not followed in any meaningful sense. The Great Barrington Declaration, endorsed by thousands of scientists and medical professionals, advocated for focused protection of vulnerable populations while allowing low-risk groups to resume normal life—a strategy dismissed by Australian and Victorian authorities without serious consideration. Tens of thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide challenged the blanket lockdown approach, arguing it caused disproportionate harm, from economic devastation to mental health crises and delayed medical care. Yet, Andrews’ government failed to consult widely or explore viable alternatives, opting instead for draconian measures like the curfew, imposed without input from the Chief Health Officer. This was not a good-faith response to an unprecedented crisis but a reckless exercise of power, cloaked in the guise of public safety.

While defenders claim Andrews acted on available advice, the withheld documents and excessive enforcement—coupled with the suppression of dissent—point to a deliberate overreach. The economic, social, and psychological toll of the lockdowns, as documented in critical reports, underscores the harm inflicted. The government’s four-year fight to conceal Document 34 suggests a cover-up, not an honest mistake. Public outrage will intensify as further evidence surfaces, particularly if it reveals Andrews ignored or suppressed alternative strategies for personal or political gain.

The Herald Sun’s critical reporting, while potentially amplified by News Corp’s agenda, aligns

with a broader truth: the curfew and lockdowns were not inevitable. They were choices, made without rigorous justification or consultation. Legal hurdles may complicate misfeasance charges, but the court of public opinion is less forgiving. Criminal prosecution, civil liabilities, or political ostracism must remain on the table, especially if new evidence confirms deliberate harm or negligence. The Victorian and Australian authorities’ failure to engage with dissenting scientific voices, like those behind the Great Barrington Declaration, reflects a closed-minded arrogance that cost lives and livelihoods.

Andrews and his allies may deflect blame, but many in the public will never forget. Nor should they. The erosion of trust, the secrecy, and the human cost demand accountability. As more details emerge, the call for justice will only grow louder.

Public outrage will intensify as the truth emerges; and it will in time.

Ian Brighthope