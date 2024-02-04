COVID: All Australian governments failed completely.
Long form Submission from Ian Brighthope in gratitude to Senator Malcolm Roberts and his Senatorial colleagues seeking the truth about the Covid Plandemic.
Click on the picture to listen to the answer to a question from the Senators.
PROFESSOR IAN BRIGHTHOPE
MB. BS., Dip.Ag.Sci., FACNEM.
Fellow Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine
Opening Statement: Legal and Constitutional Affairs Refer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.