The Study

COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest:

A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN)

cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals.

Audio commentary

of the above study by Dr. Norman Swan.

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/radionational-breakfast/health-with-dr-norman-swan-covid-vaccine-side-effects-study-/103510350

Analysis of the study

The cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals presents a comprehensive analysis of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination. While the study is extensive and provides valuable insights, negative points and limitations should be examines and highlighted.

Firstly, the study involves data from multiple countries with varying healthcare systems, data collection methods, and reporting standards. This heterogeneity can introduce biases and affect the comparability of results across different sites. Differences in healthcare infrastructure and surveillance systems leads to inconsistencies in data quality and completeness impacting the study's findings.

Secondly, the study does not fully account for population confounding factors such as pre-existing health conditions, genetic factors, ethnic profiles, nutritional status, vitamin D levels and behavioural patterns. These factors vary significantly across the different countries included in the study and will influence the observed rates of adverse events. The inability to adjust for these confounders limits the robustness of the conclusions drawn. Furthermore, geographical factors such as distance from the equator and vitamin D status have not been considered.

Potential underreporting of adverse events across countries leads to an underestimation of the significance of potential safety signals. The study relies on electronic healthcare data, which does not capture all adverse events, especially those that are not reported by patients and doctors and those that are mild. This significant underreporting results in false negatives, where true and real associations (causes) between vaccines and adverse events are not detected.

The participating sites implemented varied vaccination strategies, including different vaccine types, dosing schedules, and prioritisation of vaccine recipients. This variability can complicate the interpretation of results and make it challenging to draw generalised conclusions about the safety of specific vaccines or vaccination schedules.

The study uses International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision (ICD-10) codes to identify adverse events. The specificity and sensitivity of these codes can vary by country and healthcare setting, potentially leading to misclassification of events. This reliance on diagnostic codes does not always accurately capture all relevant adverse events, affecting the study's accuracy. Importantly, the study's follow-up period for adverse events is limited to 42 days post-vaccination. While this period is relevant for detecting immediate adverse events, it will not capture longer-term effects of vaccination. Some adverse events such as autoimmune diseases and turbo-cancers have delayed onset, and the study's design does not account for these real late-occurring events.

The study uses a lower bound of the 95% confidence interval (LBCI) greater than 1.5 as a threshold for prioritising potential safety signals. While this threshold helps focus on more likely true signals, it may exclude clinically important signals with lower LBCIs. This approach could lead to the underestimation of certain adverse events that do not meet the stringent threshold but are still of clinical relevance. The 95% confidence interval means that if the same population is sampled multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true parameter value. The interval has two bounds:

Lower Bound (LBCI): The smallest value in the interval.

Upper Bound (UBCI): The largest value in the interval.

In this study, the researchers set a specific threshold for the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval. They decided that only those adverse events where the LBCI is greater than 1.5 would be considered as potential safety signals worth prioritising. This means if the LBCI of the risk estimate for an adverse event is greater than 1.5, it suggests that there is a statistically significant increased risk of that event occurring after vaccination, and it is prioritised for further investigation. Conversely, if the LBCI is 1.5 or less, the event is not prioritised, even if the upper bound might suggest a potential risk. While this approach helps in focusing on more likely true signals (i.e., those with a higher likelihood of being associated with the vaccine), it has some important implications.

Some adverse events that have a lower LBCI (≤ 1.5) but are still clinically significant might be excluded from further investigation. This could lead to an underestimation of certain adverse events that do not meet the stringent threshold but are still of clinical relevance. By setting a high threshold, the study might miss identifying some adverse events that could be important for public health but do not show a strong enough statistical signal according to this criterion.

The use of a lower bound of the 95% confidence interval greater than 1.5 as a threshold is a method to prioritise the most statistically significant safety signals. However, it may exclude some adverse events that are clinically important but do not meet this stringent statistical criterion, potentially leading to an underestimation of certain risks associated with the vaccine. This approach is a trade-off between focusing on the most likely true signals and the risk of missing less pronounced but still important safety concerns.

Finally, despite the large sample size, the study's findings may not be fully generalisable to all populations. The study includes data from specific countries and regions, and the results may not apply to populations with different demographic characteristics, healthcare access, or vaccination coverage. This limitation affects the external validity of the study's conclusions and highlights the need for very cautious interpretation of the results. Future research should aim to address these issues by improving data harmonisation, accounting for confounding factors, greatly extending follow-up periods, and using more comprehensive methods to capture adverse events.

