COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: A Global Reckoning
Executive Summary
This brief report presents a critical analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Drawing upon peer-reviewed literature, the conclusion is that the global mRNA vaccination campaign did not result in a mortality benefit — and instead caused widespread injury and death.
The key findings include:
No statistically valid mortality benefit has been demonstrated in clinical trials or real-world application
High rates of serious adverse events including myocarditis, strokes, rapid cancer progression, and immune dysfunction
Systematic suppression of early treatments and informed consent violations
Regulatory failure across global and Australian institutions
Urgent need for a full moratorium on modRNA products and a national inquiry
1. Introduction
The rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Australia was positioned as a life-saving intervention. Emergency approvals were granted under the premise that the benefits outweighed the risks. However, emerging data and reanalysis of original trial evidence now cast serious doubt on these claims.
2. Mortality Data: No Lives Saved
The central narrative promoted by government health agencies — that COVID-19 vaccines “saved millions of lives” — was based on predictive modelling, not clinical trial data or real-world outcomes.
Mead et al. (2024) and Fraiman et al. (2022) found:
No mortality benefit in Pfizer or Moderna’s Phase III trials
Higher all-cause mortality in the vaccine group in reanalysed data
Early treatment protocols were more likely responsible for reduced mortality
Australian Context:
In Australia, where more than 96% of adults received at least two doses, all-cause mortality rose in 2022 and 2023. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recorded a 12% excess death rate in 2022 — one of the highest in recent history. These deaths were not fully explained by COVID-19 itself, raising concerns about vaccine-related harm.
3. Systemic Harms and Mechanisms of Injury
Cardiovascular Events
Myocarditis and pericarditis disproportionately affected young males
Australian TGA data as of mid-2023 included over 2,400 myocarditis cases, with autopsy-confirmed deaths in some individuals
Neurological Effects
Reports of stroke, seizures, facial palsy, and cognitive decline
2022 NSW Health briefing noted increased ambulance calls for neurological symptoms following booster rollout
Immune Suppression
Studies revealed suppression of innate immunity post-vaccination
Cases of vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) were observed but underreported
Fertility and Reproductive Harm
Pfizer’s own biodistribution study (leaked via FOI) showed lipid nanoparticle accumulation in ovaries and liver
The TGA redacted this biodistribution data from public release until 2022
Cancer Acceleration (“Turbo Cancers”)
Reports of aggressive cancer relapse following mRNA boosters
Potential mechanisms include p53 suppression, immune surveillance disruption, and chronic inflammation from persistent spike protein
4. The Myth of Safe and Effective
Regulatory bodies, including Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), ATAGI, and AHPRA, relied on:
Incomplete trial data
Manufacturer-provided summaries
Denial of early safety signals
Despite thousands of adverse event reports, not a single Australian regulator has publicly acknowledged a causal link to death.
International Comparison:
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden suspended mRNA vaccines for young adults
Japan maintained transparency on side effects, unlike Australia
5. Suppression of Early Treatment and Censorship
Early in the pandemic, protocols involving ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and vitamins D and C were dismissed and vilified — despite longstanding safety profiles. Many Australian doctors were:
Suspended or investigated by AHPRA
Censored by social media platforms
Unable to legally prescribe repurposed drugs
This not only denied patients care but violated the principle of informed consent and medical autonomy.
6. Breaches of Australian Public Health Ethics and Law
Under the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) and Australian Public Health Ethics Framework, health authorities must ensure:
Transparent risk communication
Voluntary consent
Ongoing monitoring of adverse effects
Yet, Australians were:
Subject to mandates, coercion, and discrimination
Denied full disclosure of ingredients (e.g., polyethylene glycol, plasmid DNA, SV40 cancer promoter sequences)
Misled by public health messaging that overstated efficacy and downplayed harm
Relevant Laws and Principles Breached:
Australian Charter of Healthcare Rights (especially informed consent)
Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth) — mandates were arguably unconstitutional
Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, UNESCO
The Nuremberg Code and Helsinki Declaration — ignored in rushed rollout
7. Policy Recommendations
Given the magnitude of failure, we call for:
Immediate moratorium on all mRNA COVID-19 products in Australia
A Royal Commission into the TGA, ATAGI, AHPRA, and the federal response
Compensation fund for vaccine-injured Australians
Restoration of medical autonomy and freedom of speech for practitioners
Full release of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Australian trial and safety data
8. Conclusion
The mass rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines — without adequate long-term safety testing, with suppression of adverse outcomes, and in violation of ethical and legal standards — has led to a public health crisis of unprecedented scale. It is a scientific moral and political failure.
References
Mead, J., et al. (2024). COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”, Parts 1 & 2. IJVTPR.
Fraiman, J., et al. (2022). Serious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination. Vaccine, 40(40), 5798–5805.
Australian Bureau of Statistics. Provisional Mortality Statistics, 2022–2023.
Ian Brighthope
From Raphael Lataster, BPharm, PhD
Dear Fellow Critical Thinkers,
With the new study by Ioannidis, the tens of millions saved in 1 year lie is totally exposed, now we're talking 1 million over 4 years. But I argue how even that can be reduced to pretty much nothing, maybe even less than nothing (more killed than saved), as it still suffers from many of the same problems I identified with Watson et al.
Source link (unreliable link): https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2836434#article_comments
Summary link:
X post of summary: https://x.com/OkayThenNews/status/1950180452133904853
Please enjoy it, cite it, and share it around as you see fit. A lot of people had mixed feelings about this one, so hopefully this helps things.
Best regards,
Raphael Lataster, BPharm, PhD
Associate Lecturer | Okay Then News
THE UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY
Woolley A20 | The University of Sydney | NSW | 2006
E raphael.lataster@sydney.edu.au
The discrediting of simple therapeutics was key to ramming the EUA through the FDA for the pseaudovaccines. The TGA rode on the FDA's unlawful approval. Criminal conspiracy needs to be properly investigated and prosecuted. Throckmorton vs US (1878) - Fraud vitiates everything. There is no indemnity in this context.
So a few Aussies died before 2023, think how many more have died after 2023, but it was to a worthwhile cause, The WHO paid back at least $35 for each $1 invested with them: 11,247,412 Total deaths from vaccines injections in Australia to 2023 - GeoffPainPhD
Sutton Grins as he tells the World Australian Parliamentarians are Exempt from Mandatory Jabbing, but the back story is always more interesting than the public one
Take Australia for example, they have invested with WHO for 2025/26 In the 2024-25 budget, Australia's estimated support to the World Health Organization (WHO) was $15 million, according to the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. This is part of Australia's Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget. Additionally, Australia has pledged $100 million to the WHO to support global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.
Multiply that out by: Donor Influence and Return on Investment
The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”
Ian Brighthope
Morrison said that vaccinating Aussies was easy, all you had to do was show them the door to go through to get their injections and with 97% vaccinated which Morrison got a Gong from King Charles for, it should be a slam dunk this time around, 2025, for Australia's repayment from WHO to Australia for 2026, on the $15 million invested 2025
@ $35 = $525 million sheer profit, according to my calculator
Those killed by the vaccines or potentially injured and who will die from Cancers and other horrid diseases, well they don't matter over profit, 2025/26, do they, but in 2023 this was the deaths so far score - of course, since then, there have been many more, but how many?
Mass Deaths & Disability on the Scale of Hundreds of Hiroshima Nuclear Strikes
>17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined
On 13 January 2023 the figures for confirmed Cases, Deaths and Case Fatality Rate (%) in Australia, in addition were:
Western Australia 1,276,129 ⚰️ 879 0.07
Northern Territory 103,914 ⚰️ 87 0.08
South Australia 870,164 ⚰️ 1,203 0.14
Queensland 1,771,741 ⚰️ 2,526 0.14
New South Wales 3,858,737 ⚰️ 5,993 0.16
Australia Capital Territory 229,434 ⚰️ 148 0.06
Victoria 2,853,876 ⚰️ 6,638 0.23
Tasmania 283,417 ⚰️ 237 0.08
Equals 11,247,412 Total deaths from vaccines injections in Australia alone, to 2023 and Morrison got a Gong from King Charles for this - so how many more deaths 2023 to 2025 then, where Australia has also pledged $100 million to the WHO to support global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.
Looking at Cumulative Deaths for Australia since the pandemic it is clear that lockdowns and border closures delayed Deaths until the brutal decision was made to unleash Covid19 on a heavily jabbed population late in 2021.4
Deaths are currently accelerating as a result of reinfection of the younger population that inevitably reaches the vulnerably elderly.
Conclusion
The Death toll from Covid19 deliberately spread in all states and territories and from the jabbing Adverse Events continues unabated. An unknown portion of both the jabbed, with up to 6 doses, and those who refused Mandatory jabbing as a matter of principle, will suffer Long Covid - but no so fast - Major Study ‘Long Covid’ Caused by ‘Vaccines,’ Not Virus
Frank Bergman Slay News
July 2, 2025 - 12:55 pm