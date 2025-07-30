Share

Formal Brief Report from the World Of Wellness International Ltd.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: A Global Reckoning

An Brief Analysis of the Catastrophic Harms, the Scientific Failures, and the humane Call for Urgent Action

Executive Summary

This brief report presents a critical analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Drawing upon peer-reviewed literature, the conclusion is that the global mRNA vaccination campaign did not result in a mortality benefit — and instead caused widespread injury and death.

The key findings include:

No statistically valid mortality benefit has been demonstrated in clinical trials or real-world application

High rates of serious adverse events including myocarditis, strokes, rapid cancer progression, and immune dysfunction

Systematic suppression of early treatments and informed consent violations

Regulatory failure across global and Australian institutions

Urgent need for a full moratorium on modRNA products and a national inquiry

1. Introduction

The rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Australia was positioned as a life-saving intervention. Emergency approvals were granted under the premise that the benefits outweighed the risks. However, emerging data and reanalysis of original trial evidence now cast serious doubt on these claims.

2. Mortality Data: No Lives Saved

The central narrative promoted by government health agencies — that COVID-19 vaccines “saved millions of lives” — was based on predictive modelling, not clinical trial data or real-world outcomes.

Mead et al. (2024) and Fraiman et al. (2022) found:

No mortality benefit in Pfizer or Moderna’s Phase III trials

Higher all-cause mortality in the vaccine group in reanalysed data

Early treatment protocols were more likely responsible for reduced mortality

Australian Context:

In Australia, where more than 96% of adults received at least two doses, all-cause mortality rose in 2022 and 2023. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recorded a 12% excess death rate in 2022 — one of the highest in recent history. These deaths were not fully explained by COVID-19 itself, raising concerns about vaccine-related harm.

3. Systemic Harms and Mechanisms of Injury

Cardiovascular Events

Myocarditis and pericarditis disproportionately affected young males

Australian TGA data as of mid-2023 included over 2,400 myocarditis cases, with autopsy-confirmed deaths in some individuals

Neurological Effects

Reports of stroke, seizures, facial palsy, and cognitive decline

2022 NSW Health briefing noted increased ambulance calls for neurological symptoms following booster rollout

Immune Suppression

Studies revealed suppression of innate immunity post-vaccination

Cases of vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) were observed but underreported

Fertility and Reproductive Harm

Pfizer’s own biodistribution study (leaked via FOI) showed lipid nanoparticle accumulation in ovaries and liver

The TGA redacted this biodistribution data from public release until 2022

Cancer Acceleration (“Turbo Cancers”)

Reports of aggressive cancer relapse following mRNA boosters

Potential mechanisms include p53 suppression, immune surveillance disruption, and chronic inflammation from persistent spike protein

4. The Myth of Safe and Effective

Regulatory bodies, including Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), ATAGI, and AHPRA, relied on:

Incomplete trial data

Manufacturer-provided summaries

Denial of early safety signals

Despite thousands of adverse event reports, not a single Australian regulator has publicly acknowledged a causal link to death.

International Comparison:

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden suspended mRNA vaccines for young adults

Japan maintained transparency on side effects, unlike Australia

5. Suppression of Early Treatment and Censorship

Early in the pandemic, protocols involving ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and vitamins D and C were dismissed and vilified — despite longstanding safety profiles. Many Australian doctors were:

Suspended or investigated by AHPRA

Censored by social media platforms

Unable to legally prescribe repurposed drugs

This not only denied patients care but violated the principle of informed consent and medical autonomy.

6. Breaches of Australian Public Health Ethics and Law

Under the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) and Australian Public Health Ethics Framework, health authorities must ensure:

Transparent risk communication

Voluntary consent

Ongoing monitoring of adverse effects

Yet, Australians were:

Subject to mandates, coercion, and discrimination

Denied full disclosure of ingredients (e.g., polyethylene glycol, plasmid DNA, SV40 cancer promoter sequences)

Misled by public health messaging that overstated efficacy and downplayed harm

Relevant Laws and Principles Breached:

Australian Charter of Healthcare Rights (especially informed consent)

Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth) — mandates were arguably unconstitutional

Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights , UNESCO

The Nuremberg Code and Helsinki Declaration — ignored in rushed rollout

7. Policy Recommendations

Given the magnitude of failure, we call for:

Immediate moratorium on all mRNA COVID-19 products in Australia A Royal Commission into the TGA, ATAGI, AHPRA, and the federal response Compensation fund for vaccine-injured Australians Restoration of medical autonomy and freedom of speech for practitioners Full release of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Australian trial and safety data

8. Conclusion

The mass rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines — without adequate long-term safety testing, with suppression of adverse outcomes, and in violation of ethical and legal standards — has led to a public health crisis of unprecedented scale. It is a scientific moral and political failure.

