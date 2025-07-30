Ian Brighthope's Substack

The discrediting of simple therapeutics was key to ramming the EUA through the FDA for the pseaudovaccines. The TGA rode on the FDA's unlawful approval. Criminal conspiracy needs to be properly investigated and prosecuted. Throckmorton vs US (1878) - Fraud vitiates everything. There is no indemnity in this context.

So a few Aussies died before 2023, think how many more have died after 2023, but it was to a worthwhile cause, The WHO paid back at least $35 for each $1 invested with them: 11,247,412 Total deaths from vaccines injections in Australia to 2023 - GeoffPainPhD

Sutton Grins as he tells the World Australian Parliamentarians are Exempt from Mandatory Jabbing, but the back story is always more interesting than the public one

Take Australia for example, they have invested with WHO for 2025/26 In the 2024-25 budget, Australia's estimated support to the World Health Organization (WHO) was $15 million, according to the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. This is part of Australia's Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget. Additionally, Australia has pledged $100 million to the WHO to support global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.

Multiply that out by: Donor Influence and Return on Investment

The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”

Ian Brighthope

Morrison said that vaccinating Aussies was easy, all you had to do was show them the door to go through to get their injections and with 97% vaccinated which Morrison got a Gong from King Charles for, it should be a slam dunk this time around, 2025, for Australia's repayment from WHO to Australia for 2026, on the $15 million invested 2025

@ $35 = $525 million sheer profit, according to my calculator

Those killed by the vaccines or potentially injured and who will die from Cancers and other horrid diseases, well they don't matter over profit, 2025/26, do they, but in 2023 this was the deaths so far score - of course, since then, there have been many more, but how many?

Mass Deaths & Disability on the Scale of Hundreds of Hiroshima Nuclear Strikes

>17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined

On 13 January 2023 the figures for confirmed Cases, Deaths and Case Fatality Rate (%) in Australia, in addition were:

Western Australia 1,276,129 ⚰️ 879 0.07

Northern Territory 103,914 ⚰️ 87 0.08

South Australia 870,164 ⚰️ 1,203 0.14

Queensland 1,771,741 ⚰️ 2,526 0.14

New South Wales 3,858,737 ⚰️ 5,993 0.16

Australia Capital Territory 229,434 ⚰️ 148 0.06

Victoria 2,853,876 ⚰️ 6,638 0.23

Tasmania 283,417 ⚰️ 237 0.08

Equals 11,247,412 Total deaths from vaccines injections in Australia alone, to 2023 and Morrison got a Gong from King Charles for this - so how many more deaths 2023 to 2025 then, where Australia has also pledged $100 million to the WHO to support global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.

Looking at Cumulative Deaths for Australia since the pandemic it is clear that lockdowns and border closures delayed Deaths until the brutal decision was made to unleash Covid19 on a heavily jabbed population late in 2021.4

Deaths are currently accelerating as a result of reinfection of the younger population that inevitably reaches the vulnerably elderly.

Conclusion

The Death toll from Covid19 deliberately spread in all states and territories and from the jabbing Adverse Events continues unabated. An unknown portion of both the jabbed, with up to 6 doses, and those who refused Mandatory jabbing as a matter of principle, will suffer Long Covid - but no so fast - Major Study ‘Long Covid’ Caused by ‘Vaccines,’ Not Virus

Frank Bergman Slay News

July 2, 2025 - 12:55 pm

