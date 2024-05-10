The Children’s Health Defence Site

The first part of this Substack is take from the Children’s Health Defence site

The second and third parts are .

PART 1.

AstraZeneca Begins Withdrawing COVID Vaccines Worldwide, Says Decision Not Linked to Lawsuit

AstraZeneca is a defendant in a class-action lawsuit in the U.K. by 51 claimants alleging serious injuries from the drug. Twelve of the claimants are acting on behalf of a loved one who allegedly died from vaccine-induced blood-clotting issues.

Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Miss a day, miss a lot. Subscribe to The Defender's Top News of the Day. It's free.

AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it has begun a worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the company said it is withdrawing the drug because there is a “surplus of available updated vaccines” adapted for new variants of the virus. The new drugs created a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, it said, which is no longer manufactured or supplied.

The announcement comes just months after the drugmaker admitted in legal documents submitted to the U.K. High Court that the drug “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS.”

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) — also referred to as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia — is linked to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The condition causes the body to produce blood clots, which can be life-threatening.

AstraZeneca is a defendant in a class-action lawsuit in the U.K. by 51 claimants alleging serious injuries from the drug. Twelve of the claimants are acting on behalf of a loved one who allegedly died from vaccine-induced blood-clotting issues.

On March 5, the pharmaceutical giant voluntarily withdrew its European Union marketing authorization required for marketing a drug in the EU. The European Medicines Agency, on Tuesday, issued a notice that Vaxzevria is no longer authorized for use.

AstraZeneca will make similar withdrawal applications in the coming months in the U.K. and other countries that have approved the vaccine, The Telegraphreported.

AstraZeneca said the decision to withdraw the drug was not linked to its admission about TTS and that the timing was coincidental.

In a statement the company said:

“We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria played in ending the global pandemic. According to independent estimates, over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and over three billion doses were supplied globally.

“Our efforts have been recognised by governments around the world and are widely regarded as being a critical component of ending the global pandemic. …

“We will now work with regulators and our partners to align on a clear path forward to conclude this chapter and significant contribution to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Vaxzevria, also marketed as Covishield, uses viral vector technology, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots that use mRNA technology.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is made from another virus of the adenovirus family. The virus is modified to contain the gene for making a protein from SARS-CoV-2, according to The Guardian.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The drug was authorized for use in the U.K., Europe and Australia. It was approved for an emergency use listing by the World Health Organization and delivered to low- and middle-income countries through COVAX, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates heavily invested in the vaccine.

For the full story go to The Children’s Health Defence site. click the pic below.

Part 2

The Story of CleanUout Pharmaceuticals Limited

In the bustling city of Crooktown, nestled among towering skyscrapers and bustling streets, there existed a pharmaceutical company that was once the beacon of innovation and hope. CleanUout Pharmaceuticals, as it was known, had risen from humble beginnings to become one of the leading drug manufacturers in the country. Its mission was simple yet ambitious: to create groundbreaking innovative safe and effective medications that could save the lives of hundreds of millions, alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life for millions. However, the company's relentless and rapid pursuit of success would ultimately lead to its downfall.

The story of CleanUout began with its charismatic founder, Dr. Joe Blow Fizzer, a brilliant scientist with a vision to revolutionise the pharmaceutical industry. Under his leadership, the company developed a series of anti-everything drugs, meaning there was going to be no other medications needed on the market to save lives. The initial trials were promising, and the drugs received fast-track approval from regulatory bodies eager to see this new treatment enter the market.

As CleanUout 's products began to gain popularity, the company's profits soared. Dr. Fizzer and his team were hailed as pioneers, and their success seemed unstoppable. However, beneath the surface, a storm was brewing. In their haste to capitalise on their early achievements, CleanUout had taken significant shortcuts in their research and development process. Long-term safety studies were deemed too time-consuming and costly, and the potential side effects of their drugs were not thoroughly investigated.

It wasn't long before reports of adverse reactions and unexplained deaths began to surface. Patients who had been taking CleanUout 's medications started experiencing severe and, in some cases, life-threatening side effects. The news spread like wildfire, and the company eventually found itself at the center of a delayed media storm. Regulatory agencies launched investigations, and it was discovered that CleanUout had manipulated data and concealed evidence of the drugs' harmful and serious effects.

The revelations sent shockwaves through the pharmaceutical industry and the public. Trust in CleanUout 's products plummeted, and the company faced a barrage of lawsuits from affected patients and their families. Dr. Fizzer, once celebrated as a visionary, was now vilified as a reckless opportunist who had put profits before patient safety.

As the legal battles mounted, CleanUout 's financial reserves were drained. The company's stock price collapsed, investors rushed to sell their shares, and its partners and management distanced themselves. Employees were chastised by the public for working for such a monster. Faced with insurmountable challenges, CleanUout Pharmaceuticals was forced to declare bankruptcy and shut down its operations. The fall of CleanUout serves as a cautionary tale for the pharmaceutical industry. It highlighted the dangers of prioritising rapid success over rigorous scientific integrity and ethical responsibility. The company's demise also sparked a global conversation about the need for stricter regulations and oversight to ensure that the pursuit of medical breakthroughs does not come at the expense of patient safety.

In the end, the legacy of CleanUout Pharmaceuticals was not one of triumph but of tragedy—a stark reminder that the path to innovation must be navigated with caution, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to doing no harm. The public reaction to the actions of CleanUout Pharmaceuticals was overwhelmingly negative. Media coverage, despite being delayed, likely played a significant role in eventually shaping public opinion, highlighting the severe side effects suffered by patients and the company's unethical practices, such as manipulating data and concealing evidence of harm.

Patients and their families, who were directly affected by the dangerous side effects of the drugs, were particularly vocal in their criticism. Many of them filed lawsuits against CleanUout, seeking compensation for the harm they suffered. This legal backlash further fuelled public outrage and contributed to the company's financial decline and eventual bankruptcy.

Regulatory bodies and healthcare professionals also reacted critically to CleanUout 's actions. Global governments and healthcare professionals were blamed for the deaths and disease burden created by CleanUout. Overall, the public reaction was characterised by anger, distrust, and a demand for accountability and continued for many years.

One of the seriously disturbing features of this story is that the company in question did not issue any public acknowledgment regarding the harmful effects of its products on patients. Instead, it continued to promote its drugs aggressively. This approach included influencing regulators and politicians to believe that their products were necessary for the population, despite emerging evidence to the contrary.

This scenario is reflective of broader issues within the pharmaceutical industry, where companies may engage in lobbying and other forms of influence to shape policy and public opinion in their favour. For instance, the pharmaceutical industry has been documented to exert significant influence over policymakers through lobbying and campaign contributions, which can affect public health policies and patient safety,

Moreover, the industry's influence extends to manipulating research outcomes and the dissemination of information, which can mislead healthcare professionals and the public about the safety and efficacy of drugs. This manipulation can contribute to the continued use of harmful drugs by creating a biased narrative that emphasises benefits while downplaying risks.

Part 3 to Come