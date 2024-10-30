The following sms to me this morning stimulated me to write this early than I had anticipated. It follows from years of frustration that a so-called health system is making people sick; a health system dominated by big pharma and its useless drugs and diseases created by big ultra-processed food. We are now a country where many people can no longer afford to buy high quality foods and certainly cannot afford to purchase nutrients they may need to supplement their pathetic state of malnourishment. Brought about by the mal-information created by the so-called leaders with their misinformation and disinformation.

The SMS sent to me by Elizabeth Hart, independent researcher investigating vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy.

“Ian, I’ve spent the last 16 years fighting for informed consent for vaccination.

This is not my job.

I have to do this work because of the complete moral failure and corruption in the medical profession.

My work is on my websites and substack. It takes up an extraordinary amount of my time. It’s sitting there. The last few articles on my substack should be sufficient to give people a shake-up - have you read them? Shared them?

I haven’t got time to do any more ‘collating’ Ian, I’m up to my ears with things to do, because the medical ‘profession’ is in such a dire shambles…

When are we going to see mobs of doctors and nurses on the steps of Ahpra, challenging Ahpra for shutting down questioning of vaccination? When are we going to see the RACP, RACGP, AMA and others challenged for their bringing the profession into disgrace with their support of vaccine mandates? When are we going to see doctors and nurses challenging the medical insurers for not shouting out about the potential liability issues for not obtaining valid consent for vaccination?

It’s an absolute disgrace Ian, and people in the profession need to step up, specifically on informed consent.

How much damage has been done to the Australian people - medically, economically, politically and socially - because the medical profession collaborated with mandated medical interventions?

Basically, the medical ‘profession’ in this country just ‘followed orders’, because they were terrified of Ahpra, and had no moral leadership in their wretched medical colleges and professional associations to lead them out of the abyss…”

Elizabeth Hart

30th. October, 2024

The Pandemic of Distrust Created by Globalists and Perpetuated by Our Corrupted So-Called Leaders

Over the last few decades, the public has become increasingly skeptical of government, media, Big Tech, and other powerful institutions. This erosion of trust, amplified and accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be traced to several causes that converge into what might be termed a "pandemic of distrust." Global institutions and elite interests are perceived by many as prioritising profit, control, and ideology over public well-being. Compounding this is a cadre of leaders who, through negligence or complicity, have allowed corruption to flourish. This situation, in turn, has damaged public confidence and had lasting impacts on society’s fundamental structures, such as democracy, privacy, and personal freedom.

Globalists—whether in multinational corporations, elite think tanks, or non-governmental organisations—have largely operated behind closed doors, making decisions with profound global implications but without public transparency or accountability. By promoting policies perceived to benefit the few at the expense of the many, globalist influence has fostered mistrust among those who feel alienated or negatively impacted by these decisions. Economic policies that outsource labor and concentrate wealth, trade agreements that prioritise corporate gains over worker protections, and health policies that benefit the pharmaceutical industry over individual health and autonomy, all contribute to a new reality that these entities serve a narrow set of interests.

Globalisation, while bringing certain economic benefits, has had detrimental impacts on local economies and job security, contributing to the rise of populism and anti-globalist sentiment worldwide. The frustration and disillusionment with globalisation, especially among the middle and working classes, reflects a deep-seated belief that the global elite is not only detached from the everyday struggles of ordinary people but also complicit in creating these struggles.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed and intensified this growing divide. The response to the pandemic was marked by an unprecedented consolidation of power among global organizations, governments, and Big Tech. Policies that restricted personal freedoms, pushed experimental medical interventions, and limited discourse by labelling dissent as “misinformation” created an atmosphere of pathological distrust. Many people now realise that the narrative around COVID-19 was tightly controlled and that legitimate questions about the origins of the virus, the efficacy of certain treatments, and the transparency of pharmaceutical interests were ignored or shut down. The paranoia has even extended to conspiracy theories that the globalists want global control. Its that’s the case, as before, James Bond must step up.

The sidelining of dissenting voices (censorship) —including scientists and medical experts who questioned the prevailing narrative—was a critical blow to public trust. Rather than allowing a balanced scientific discourse, authorities acted to marginalise and discredit anyone challenging the status quo, leaving people feeling misled or manipulated. The situation was worsened by Big Tech, which engaged in aggressive censorship practices. Social media platforms quickly began flagging or removing content that questioned official COVID-19 policies, reinforcing public perception that a powerful few were controlling information to their own advantage.

The so-called leaders who could have held these global interests accountable instead became complicit eg the closed meetings between prime minister Albanese and billionaire Gates. Political leaders often benefitted from their close ties to the elites, aligning with policies and rhetoric that seemed more concerned with maintaining the status quo than addressing public grievances. For instance, governments spent vast sums on lockdown enforcement, vaccine procurement, and other measures, often with little transparency about contracts or decision-making processes. This lack of accountability has fuelled the belief that politicians are “in bed” with powerful private entities, referred to as ‘cosy’ relationships, profiting from their policies while ordinary citizens bear the brunt of economic and social fallout.

Moreover, the prevalence of revolving doors between government and industry, especially in sectors like Big Pharma and Big Tech, only adds to the ‘impression’ of corruption. Politicians and officials, who eventually secure lucrative private-sector jobs after championing policies favourable to specific industries, contribute to public cynicism. As political leaders fail to act as independent, ethical stewards of public trust, they pave the way for policies that undermine citizen rights and ignore the real concerns of the populace.

Perhaps the most alarming result of this growing mistrust is the erosion of democratic values, privacy, and individual freedom. Surveillance measures, digital health passports, and other intrusive technologies have sparked fears about a “new normal” where privacy is secondary to security and control. For a growing many, the pandemic served as a trial run for what life will look like under a more permanent state of surveillance, where every action and choice can be monitored, regulated, and censored; communism.

The erosion of trust in elections, especially when Big Tech and media platforms can influence public opinion through information control, raises additional concerns. People have come to question not only the decisions made by those in power but also the systems that put them there. This skepticism can have long-lasting consequences for the integrity of democratic processes. Once lost, trust in democratic institutions is challenging to rebuild, and a citizenry that believes its votes no longer matter can easily become apathetic or, conversely, rebellious.

Rebuilding trust requires a shift away from the current model, one that sees transparency, accountability, and public engagement as optional rather than necessary. Leaders must openly address the conflicts of interest inherent in current power structures and implement reforms that place the public good above profit or ideology. This could mean increased regulations on corporate lobbying, term limits for political office, or limitations on the revolving door between government and industry.

Public trust also depends on an open and honest approach to information, all information. All information means including the dis, mis and mal. Information dissemination must become a democratic exercise rather than a privilege of the powerful. Ensuring that all voices, even dissenting ones, are heard is vital to maintaining a balanced and representative discourse, especially in times of crisis.

The pandemic of distrust now affecting societies worldwide is not the product of any one event but a long-standing accumulation of grievances against globalists, powerful institutions, and complicit leaders. These entities, driven by the motives of power and profit, often at odds with the public interest, have intentionally fostered an environment where conspiracy thrives and trust evaporates. To move forward, institutions and leaders alike must commit to a model of governance that prioritises transparency, accountability, and public welfare. Without these reforms, the cycle of mistrust will continue, undermining democracy, freedom, and the very foundations upon which modern society is built.

Furthermore, if we don’t remove those involved in the greatest deceit of all time, Covid, civilisation as we know it will disappear.

Ian Brighthope

Critically Important Video on the Ethical Law of “First Do No Harm”

Ian Brighthope

