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Statement

I am proud to stand against medical coercion and defend bodily autonomy, informed consent, and the right to question authority. This study documents healthcare workers—vaccinated and unvaccinated—describing pressure, silencing, institutional betrayal, and lasting moral injury under COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A medical decision made under threat of losing one’s livelihood is compliance, not freely given consent.

When healthcare professionals are discouraged from raising concerns, that is not scientific integrity. When institutions count compliance as agreement, they erase the human cost of their policies. If demanding transparent evidence, open debate, and the freedom to refuse an unwanted medical intervention makes me an “anti-vaxxer,” then I wear that label proudly; and I have been doing so my entire career. Medicine must never be governed by fear, punishment, or enforced silence. It must be grounded in evidence, ethical integrity, voluntary consent, and respect for every human being.

Professor Ian Brighthope