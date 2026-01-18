Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Chase's avatar
Anthony Chase
6h

Thank you for raising this issue. I worked for the AMA as a Doctor advocate for 6 years. Based on my knowledge and experience, I believe the AMA has forfeited it's right to speak for the medical profession. I note you didn't mention the campaign to damage the proven efficacy of Ivermectin. The AMA stood by when Dr Mark Hobart had his 30 year GP practice illegally closed down by the Victorian Health Department. Unforgivable.

Reply
Share
Philip's avatar
Philip
6h

As usual with your articles a great rebuttal Ian. Thank you. I am very impressed with your linguistic restraint to this arrogant hubristice and insulting - both to patients and their GOOD Drs document by characters by whom I would never want to be lead.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture