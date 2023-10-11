I am not a psychologist but I am going to attempt to present a case for using cognitive inoculation to reverse the negative mind manipulation conducted by authorities over the period of the covid plandemic and probably for the many decades leading up to it. In an age dominated by information and technology, misinformation and manipulation have emerged …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.