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Warren Ross
Oct 15

I am sure Helen Clark has been well-rewarded for her betrayal of her people and the West in general. What would you expect from the Co-Chair of the WHO's "Independent" Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The other Co-Chair is Ellen Johnson Sirleaf renowned for the corruption that characterised her time as President of Liberia. Her son Robert Sirleaf served as the head of the National Oil Company of Liberia. Another son, Charles Sirleaf, held a senior position at the Central Bank of Liberia. Her stepson, Fombah Sirleaf, headed the Liberian National Security Agency. Helen is in good company.

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Eve
Oct 15

Given that she is Chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, of course she won't like this as it interferes with their potential profits. Evil woman

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