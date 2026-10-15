Clark blames ‘anti-vax vote’ as NZ abstains on UN pandemic declaration

New Zealand has declined to back a UN declaration welcoming the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations, after years of grassroots campaigning against both.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark called the abstention “humiliating for NZ,” saying it “results from NZ 1st’s courting of the anti-vax vote.” Labour leader Chris Hipkins described it as “an embarrassment to New Zealand”.

At the UN General Assembly, 153 member states voted for the non-binding Political Declaration on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response. The US, Israel and Argentina voted against, and New Zealand and Paraguay abstained.

MFAT said New Zealand “does not support language welcoming the adoption of the Pandemic Agreement” and has rejected the 2024 IHR amendments. Any decision on signing the agreement will be informed by a full National Interest Test.

The decision was Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ to make. National MP Matt Doocey told Newsroom that National ministers supported voting for the declaration, but Cabinet approval was not required. Peters said NZ First “ensured the National Interest Test was included in the coalition agreement to keep our sovereign decision-making with New Zealand, not Geneva.”

RCR has published over 100 interviews and articles on the WHO instruments. VFF’s head of legal, Katie Ashby-Koppens, has presented to the New Zealand, Australian and US governments. VFF says that campaigning helped make the treaties an election issue in 2023, leading to the coalition’s National Interest Test commitment.

My Response.

Winston Peters Deserves Congratulations. Helen Clark Owes the Public a Better Argument.

I condemn former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s attempt to dismiss New Zealand’s abstention on the United Nations pandemic declaration as the consequence of courting the “anti-vax vote”. Her description of the decision as “humiliating” substitutes political contempt for a serious discussion of the national interest.

Citizens are entitled to question international agreements. They are entitled to demand transparency, accountability and independent scrutiny. Their concerns deserve answers. Attaching a derogatory label to them does nothing to establish that an agreement is sound or that endorsing it serves their country.

Having spent decades in nutritional and environmental medicine, I regard the right to question as indispensable to both science and democracy. Public confidence must be earned through evidence, honesty and respect. It cannot be restored by ridiculing people who ask difficult questions.

I congratulate Winston Peters for his courage and common sense in defending a proper national assessment before any thoughtful endorsement.

New Zealand’s official explanation is clear: it supports stronger global health systems and improved pandemic preparedness, but objected to language welcoming the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. A future decision on signing and ratifying the agreement will depend on a full National Interest Test. New Zealand has also rejected the 2024 IHR amendments.

That is a position worthy of serious consideration. International cooperation and independent national judgment can coexist. A government should examine commitments carefully, explain their implications openly and establish why they benefit its people. Not go blindly into trusting unelected bureaucrats in a organisations, the UN and WHO, that evidence suggests has failed.

Helen Clark should explain why that scrutiny is supposedly humiliating. What specific harm follows from withholding endorsement while the national assessment is undertaken? Why should the concerns of voters, she unkindly labels as anti-vacxxers be reduced to a sneer about vaccination?

The fact that a large majority supports a declaration does not relieve any government of its responsibility to assess it independently. Diplomatic popularity is a poor substitute for democratic accountability.

Accuracy also matters. The WHO Pandemic Agreement expressly states that it does not give the WHO Secretariat authority to impose domestic laws, vaccination mandates or lockdowns. My support for scrutiny does not depend on claiming that it grants powers it explicitly excludes. The legitimate questions concern the commitments countries undertake, their implementation, their costs and the strength of public oversight.

Those questions deserve a rigorous public examination. So do informed consent, freedom of scientific debate, conflicts of interest and accountability for emergency decisions.

Winston Peters deserves congratulations for being prepared to withstand criticism while insisting that New Zealand’s interests be assessed. I commend the principle behind that stand: elected leaders answer to their citizens, and international commitments must withstand deep and rigorous examination.

To Helen Clark, my message is equally direct: defend your position with evidence. Address the objections. Respect the people whose consent gives democratic government its legitimacy.

A country has every right to pause, question and decide for itself. A leader who defends that right deserves respect.

By Ian Brighthope