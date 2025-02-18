Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

This Petition seeks the suspension of the Covid-19 products of Pfizer and Moderna due to (a) a severe and fatal regulatory failure during the approval process and (b), significant levels of synthetic DNA both within vials and now confirmed to be within the blood of recipients.

a.

Legal responsibility for granting or denying this Citizen Petition first rests with RFK Jr as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who can delegate the function to the FDA Commissioner, who we all hope will be Dr Marty Makary. But ultimately, all decisions on a Petition are the responsibility of the Secretary of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Junior.

It has been confirmed that..

The Petition has also been personally presented to RFK Jr by several persons.

RFK Jr has read the Petition.

It has also been shared amongst the MAHA Team by a MAHA Team member.

The Citizen Petition can be viewed on the Regulations.Gov website HERE, from which page Comments in support can be submitted.

The FDA have been contacted and requested it makes all Comments publicly available.

Any person from anywhere is legally entitled to Comment.

Whether to provide data in support from any source(s), and/or simply to state that you have read, agree with, and endorse this Petition.

I hope you can each bolster the Petition with your supporting Comments too.

Please share this note throughout your channels.

This petition was drafted by Dr. Kevin McKernan, Dr Jessica Rose, Dr David Speicher, ,Maria Gutschi and Julian Gillespie.