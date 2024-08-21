Fighting Fatigue and the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Fighting Chronic Fatigue was first published in 1990. The book opens with the following quote –

‘The overuse of synthetic chemicals in agriculture, industry and medicine over the past few decades is the greatest uncontrolled experiment on humanity and life’.

Professor Brighthope distinguishes between normal fatigue after vigorous exercise or a hard days work, and the seriously debilitating symptom know as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) characterised by the following –

Generalised fatigue that does not improve with rest

Impaired concentration, difficulty with short term memory, difficulty finding words or ‘brain fog’

Irritability, mood swings and depression

Aching muscles and headaches

Sleep disturbances

Lymph node swellings.

Professor Ian Brighthope believes that the chronic symptoms of CFS show disturbance of the two most sensitive systems in the body, the immune system and the nervous system.

These systems react very badly when exposed to artificial food additives, heavy metals, pesticides and electro magnetic radiation.

After discussing the tendency to misdiagnose CFS as a mental illness or even worse as laziness, he suggests changes to lifestyle, habits and diet.

He gives examples of nervous diseases in the past that were eventually linked to exposure to heavy metals like mercury and lead.

He also talks about chronic viral infections like Epstein-Barr, how this can be reactivated by a weakened immune system that cannot fight off minor infections, the overgrowth of fungal infections after antibiotics and the damage to cellular metabolism caused by excess exposure to free radicles.

He lists an astonishing amount of household goods that contain artificial chemicals not found in nature, from detergents to pain, vinyl furniture, hair sprays, tooth paste, gas heaters and nearly all plastics.

He also discusses malnutrition due to the poor quality of food sold in modern supermarkets and take away shops.

Removing our exposure to artificial chemicals, metals and EMR while boosting the bodies own immune system with nutritious food, is Professor Brighthope believes, a successful way to treat CFS.