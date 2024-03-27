The COVID-19 lockdowns have had a far-reaching range of serious adverse effects on children, impacting their physical activity, mental health, academic performance, and social development.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to marked reductions in children's physical activity, particularly moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA), during the lockdowns. Children experienced increased externalising behaviours and a decline in mental well-being potentially due to parental stress and other risk factors. The stress levels of both parents and children increased significantly during the pandemic.

There was an increase in emotional problems such as irritation, anger, anxiety, and depression in children during COVID-19. The pandemic and associated lockdowns resulted in significant disruptions to in-person social interactions, placing adolescents at risk for negative social development outcomes, including increased anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Younger children were most affected by lockdowns, with educational progress and social development suffering severely during their first years at school. A large proportion of children had elevated anxiety and depressive symptoms during the pandemic relative to before the pandemic. The long term effects of these psychiatric symptoms are not looking good.

A significant number of children are experiencing elevated symptoms of anxiety and depression, a concerning trend that has been documented across various studies. Research indicates that approximately 1 in 4 youth globally are grappling with clinically elevated depression symptoms, while 1 in 5 are dealing with clinically elevated anxiety symptoms. This rise in mental health issues among children is not only alarming due to its immediate impact on their well-being and development but also because of the potential long-term effects these psychiatric symptoms may have. Untreated mental health problems in children can lead to a range of severe emotional, behavioral, and health complications in adulthood. These may include increased risks of substance abuse, academic and occupational underachievement, social isolation, and even suicidal tendencies. A personal observation is an increase in violence and aggressive behaviour in the youth.

Remote learning during COVID-19 lockdowns negatively affected children’s learning abilities and school performance, with lower scores in standardised tests compared to previous years. The pandemic and lockdowns disrupted integration into new social groups and the chance to form friendships, particularly for those moving between primary and secondary school. Disadvantaged students experienced barriers to home learning, impacting their schoolwork engagement and potentially leading to disengagement from learning. A loss of interest in learning in adolescence can become a lifelong problem.

Concerns were raised about children’s social-emotional development and their ability to readjust to the learning setting after lockdowns. Adolescents' overall lifestyle was drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with decreased access to quality food, increased fast food consumption, and reduced physical activity. Lockdowns and closures during the Covid pandemic affected the social development of children, with increased behaviour problems observed when children returned to school. Reductions in quality food further aggravate nutritional deficiencies resulting in learning and behavioural disorders.

The long-term impacts of lockdowns on children's mental health and social development are still being studied, there is concern that the effects may be lasting and profound; urgent attention to our children and adolescents health and wellbeing must be addressed.

These effects varied among individuals and were influenced by factors such as socioeconomic status, access to resources, and the presence of supportive environments. It is important to note that while some children and adolescents showed resilience and adaptability, most faced challenges that could have lasting implications on their development and well-being.

Finally, the injection of the experimental toxic covid vaccines should have never been injected into a single child or adolescent. A failure of parental care and responsibility has occurred. I can understand the frustration and anger expressed by Neil Oliver.

Ian Brighthope

