Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

A new study by the American Cancer Society (ACS) has found that nearly half of all cancer deaths among US adults over 30 could be prevented by making lifestyle changes. The research, which analysed 1.78 million cancer cases from 2019, identified modifiable risk factors such as smoking, excess body weight, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, and certain infections as key contributors to cancer incidence and mortality.

The study highlighted that in 19 out of the 30 cancer types examined, over 50% of cases and deaths were attributable to potentially modifiable risk factors. Cigarette smoking emerged as the leading risk factor, accounting for 19.3% of overall cases, followed by excess body weight at 7.6%, alcohol consumption at 5.4%, UV radiation exposure at 4.6%, and physical inactivity at 3.1%.

Notably, the proportion of cases caused by modifiable risk factors varied across cancer types, with cervical cancer risk being 100% preventable through vaccination, which is both incorrect and dangerous. Lung cancer had the highest number of cases linked to modifiable risk factors, with 104,410 cases in men and 97,250 cases in women in 2019.

The ACS researchers emphasised the importance of implementing comprehensive tobacco control policies, promoting smoking cessation, and increasing early lung cancer screening efforts. They also stressed the need for interventions to maintain healthy body weight and diet to substantially reduce cancer cases and deaths.

While genetics and environmental factors also play a role in cancer development, the study serves as a crucial reminder that many cancers could be prevented through lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, using sun protection, and reducing alcohol consumption. There is a conspicuous absence of reliable information concerning diet, specific foods and known protective nutrients in this study. This is most likely due to the conflicting interests of the food industry.

My commentary that follows is a commentary that would be expected from the reasonable doctor’s perspective

It is neither extensive and complete nor reasonable. There are many other compounds available for the prevention of cancer and the treatment of cancer patients that reasonable doctors completely ignore despite the scientific evidence. This is one of the reasons that modern medicine has failed at preventing and treating cancer. Another indictment on my profession.

Diet plays a significant role in cancer prevention by influencing various risk factors associated with the disease. Here are key points highlighting the impact of diet on cancer prevention:

Antioxidant-rich foods are critical. Plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and protect against cancer cells. A diet high in fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans and legumes, some whole grains, seeds and healthy fats can lower the risk of several common cancers, including breast and colorectal cancers. A high-fibre diet is also essential. Fibre is found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, and is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system. A high-fibre diet helps move cancer-causing compounds through the digestive tract, reducing the risk of colorectal and other digestive system cancers. Both antioxidants and fibre are the important determinants of a healthy microbiome.

Consuming processed meats and high-wrong fat diets can increase the risk of cancers such as colorectal, bowel, and stomach cancers. Limiting intake of red meat and ceasing processed meat, and opting for lean meats, fish, and plant-based proteins, can help reduce this risk.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and engaging in regular physical activity are essential for cancer prevention. Obesity is linked to an increased risk of various cancers, including breast, prostate, and uterine cancers. A balanced diet combined with exercise helps manage weight and reduces cancer risk.

Certain dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats like olive oil, have been associated with a lower risk of various cancers. Conversely, diets high in processed foods, unhealthy fats, added sugars, and refined carbs are linked to higher cancer risks. On the matter of the Mediterranean diet, garlic plays a prominent role as does a small glass of red wine and the Mediterranean life style.

Phytochemicals, naturally occurring plant chemicals, found in plant-based foods, protect the body cells from damage and interrupt processes that encourage cancer production. Diets high in plant-based foods and low in animal products have shown lower cancer rates in research studies.

Reducing alcohol intake is another crucial dietary strategy for cancer prevention. Alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of many cancers, including those of the liver, breast, and digestive tract. Alcohol is converted to acetaldehyde then acetic acid and then carbon dioxide and water in the liver. Acetaldehyde is a class one carcinogen; too much for too long and the risk of cancer increases. On the other hand, acetic acid is a 2 carbon acid that has many health giving properties, including a healthy gut and better functioning immune system. Alcohol can be a double-edged sword.

Overall Recommendations for the reasonable doctor:

To reduce cancer risk, it is recommended to:

- Eat a variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains.

- Limit intake of red meats, cut out processed meats, no unhealthy fats, and no added sugars and white flour products.

- Maintain a healthy weight and engage in regular physical activity.

- Avoid or limit alcohol consumption.

- Practice systematic under-eating and intermittent fasting.

By adopting these dietary habits, individuals can significantly lower their risk of developing cancer and improve their overall health. I have purposefully avoided mentioning supplementation as I have been presenting the case of the reasonable doctor to the reasonable doctor. However,

My brief commentary on Cancer follows

Vitamins, Minerals, Trace Elements, and Supplements for Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Calcium

Calcium supplements have shown probable evidence of reducing the risk of bowel cancer when taken at doses greater than 200 mg per day. Calcium is vital for bone health and cellular functions, and its main dietary sources include dairy products, leafy greens, legumes, nuts, and fish with edible bones. It should always be consumed with magnesium supplementation.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. There is a definite link between low levels of vitamin D and an increased risk of certain cancers. It is often recommended for individuals at risk of deficiency, particularly in regions with limited sunlight exposure. Protective levels probably commence at plasma levels 125 nmol/L and above and supplementation is necessary to achieve this in most people.

Selenium

Selenium, an essential trace element, has been noted for its antioxidant properties and potential protective effects against several cancer types. It is found in foods such as grains, fish, meat, and eggs. However, the relationship between selenium and cancer is complex, with both deficiency and excess intake posing risks.

Beta-Carotene

Beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A, is found in colorful fruits and vegetables. While normal dietary levels may help protect against cancer, high-dose beta-carotene supplements (20 mg per day or more) have been associated with an increased risk of lung cancer in smokers. However the study that concluded this risk permitted the smokers to continue and failed to provide vitamin C, the nutrient very readily depleted by smoking and necessary for the regeneration of the positive properties of the beta-carotene..

Antioxidants (Vitamins A, C, and E)

Antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, and E can prevent cell damage caused by free radicals. High-dose antioxidant supplements during cancer treatment generally improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiation therapy and greatly improve the quality of life of the patient. Therefore, it is crucial to consult healthcare providers who recommend taking these supplements and are trained in their use.

Zinc

Zinc is important for immune function and DNA repair. Maintaining adequate zinc levels is crucial for overall health. High zinc intake has been linked to improved immune function the maintenance of taste and smell sensations, while lower levels are frequently observed in cancer patients.

Folic Acid

Folic acid is used in some chemotherapy regimens to reduce toxicity. It is important to maintain vitamin B12 levels when taking folic acid. Methylcobalamin is the best form of vitamin B 12.

Other Trace Elements (Copper, Iron, )

Elevated levels of copper have been observed in cancer patients. This indicates poor utilisation of the copper. It may also indicate a relative deficiency of zinc. Copper is essential for an appropriate anti-inflammatory response which is essential during chemotherapy and radiotherapy when inflammation occurs due to tissue and tumour damage. Raising copper level also raises the pain threshold.

Both low and high serum iron levels can increase cancer risk, highlighting the need for balanced intake.

Natural Medicines in Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has powerful antioxidant anticancer properties. Studies show that green tea helps prevent certain cancers, such as breast and prostate cancers. Garlic and onions, part of the Allium genus, have been studied for their potential cancer-preventive properties. Some studies have shown that these vegetables may reduce the risk of stomach and colorectal cancers. Intravenous garlic extracts have been used successfully in China.

Turmeric, containing the active compound curcumin, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin may impedes tumour growth and reduces cancer risk. Turmeric supplements are available, but their bioavailability and efficacy remain subjects of ongoing research. Intravenous curcumin is used effectively in reducing circulating tumour cells (CTCs), a most important measure of successful cancer patients management but unfortunately not routinely performed by oncologists in Australia

Ginger is traditionally used to alleviate digestive ailments and may help reduce nausea caused by cancer treatments. It also has anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties that could play a role in cancer prevention. It is best to use fresh ginger root.

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like fish, plant oils, nuts, and seeds, have been studied for their potential role in cancer prevention. Some research suggests that omega-3s may help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of certain cancers, such as breast and colorectal cancers. However, the evidence is inconclusive, and high doses of fish oil supplements may impair the immune system. Its best to consume oily fish at this stage.

Flaxseed contains lignans, which are phytoestrogens that may help reduce cancer risk. Laboratory research has shown that flaxseed may slow the growth of colon, skin, lung, and breast cancers, but these results have not been confirmed in humans. Ground flaxseed is preferred over flaxseed oil, as it retains its antioxidant properties and fibre content.

Alternative Therapies

Mind-body practices such as yoga, meditation, prayer and acupuncture are often used as complementary therapies in cancer treatment. These practices can help reduce stress, improve quality of life, and alleviate some side effects of conventional treatments. While they do not directly prevent or treat cancer, they can support overall well-being and enhance the effectiveness of standard treatments.

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) includes various practices such as herbal medicine, acupuncture, and tai chi. Some TCM herbs have been studied for their potential anticancer properties, but the evidence is limited and often inconclusive. It is essential to consult healthcare providers before using TCM, as some herbs may interact with conventional cancer treatments. However, in the right hands, Chinese herbal medicine can be profoundly effective in cancer patient treatment and ‘cure’.

Despite the known benefits, the use of dietary supplements and alternative medicines in cancer prevention and treatment is political and thus controversial. Several government and establishment based expert committees and organizations have erroneously concluded that there is little to no scientific evidence that supplements reduce cancer risk. In some cases, high doses of certain supplements may increase cancer risk or interfere with conventional treatments, but overall the self evident and experiential benefits support the existing science of nutritional medicines.

Government over-regulation and controversial pharmaceutical industry interference with natural health care further complicates the issue, making it challenging for practicing doctors and patients to make informed decisions.

It is crucial for cancer patients and their families to consult properly qualified, trained and preferably highly experienced healthcare providers. They can provide personalised advice based on individual health needs and potential interactions with conventional treatments. They can also support patients who elect to not have chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other orthodox treatments.

Mistletoe Extract and Its Interaction with Immunotherapy

Mistletoe extract, derived from the European mistletoe plant (*Viscum album*), has been traditionally used in complementary and alternative and natural medicine, particularly in Europe, for its purported anticancer properties. This article explores the interaction between mistletoe extract and immunotherapy, a modern cancer treatment that harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer.

Mistletoe extract contains various bioactive compounds, including lectins, viscotoxins, alkaloids, and polysaccharides, which contribute to its immunomodulatory and anticancer effects. Mistletoe lectins are glycoproteins that can induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells and stimulate the immune system by activating natural killer (NK) cells, T cells, and macrophages. Viscotoxins are small but potent proteins that exhibit cytotoxic effects on cancer cells. Polysaccharides can enhance the immune response by stimulating cytokine production, sometimes causing fevers in patients - a mild but positive self-limiting cytokine storm.

Mistletoe may have interaction with orthodox immunotherapy. Immunotherapy aims to boost the body's immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells. The interaction between mistletoe extract and immunotherapy can be complex, involving both synergistic and antagonistic effects.

Synergistic effects include Immune Activation and the reduction of side effects. Mistletoe extract can enhance the immune response, potentially improving the efficacy of immunotherapy. For example, it can stimulate the production of cytokines like interleukin-1 (IL-1), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), which are crucial for an effective immune response against cancer cells. Some studies suggest that mistletoe extract may help reduce the side effects of conventional cancer treatments, including immunotherapy, by improving patients' overall well-being and quality of life.

The antagonistic effects include immune overstimulation and interference with treatment. There is a concern that combining mistletoe extract with immunotherapy could overstimulate the immune system, leading to adverse effects such as autoimmune reactions or excessive inflammation. They should not be used simultaneously. As with other herbal medicines, there is a potential risk that mistletoe extract could interfere with the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of immunotherapeutic agents, potentially reducing their effectiveness.

The clinical evidence regarding the interaction between mistletoe extract and immunotherapy is still emerging, and more research is needed to draw definitive conclusions.

Some studies have reported that mistletoe extract, when used alongside conventional cancer treatments, including immunotherapy, can improve patients' quality of life and reduce treatment-related side effects. For example, a study published in *Integrative Cancer Therapies* found that mistletoe extract improved the quality of life in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Another study in ‘Phytomedicine’ indicated that mistletoe extract could enhance the efficacy of dendritic cell-based immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer.

It is crucial for patients to consult their healthcare providers before using mistletoe extract in combination with immunotherapy. Here are some general recommendations:

Doctor and patients should ensure that they use high-quality mistletoe extract from reputable sources to avoid contamination and ensure consistency in dosage and efficacy. My clinical experience with mistletoe in cancer patient care was extremely positive especially with the crude mistletoe injections.

Mistletoe extract has historically shown significant benefits as a natural therapy in cancer treatment, particularly for its potential immunomodulatory and quality-of-life benefits. However, its interaction with immunotherapy is complex and requires careful consideration. While some studies suggest synergistic effects, the potential for immune overstimulation and treatment interference cannot be ignored. Patients should consult their properly qualified healthcare providers and proceed with caution when considering mistletoe extract alongside immunotherapy. It’s wise to consider mistletoe extract as a first-line therapy before immunotherapy because it is in fact a form of immunotherapy. Further research is needed to fully understand the benefits and risks of this combination.

Experts highlight the need for increased equitable access to preventive and natural healthcare and awareness about these measures to combat the cancer burden in the Australia. By adopting healthier habits and leveraging available preventive strategies, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing and dying from various types of cancer.

Australia’s Healthcare and Education Systems need a complete revision and overhaul.

Ian Brighthope