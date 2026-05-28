Ian Brighthope's Substack

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

Looks a good book Ian. I have several Ian Plimer books on this, which are also excellent.

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Graeme Romans's avatar
Graeme Romans
10h

The Titanic is slowly turning around thanks largely t.o Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Of course there are hundreds of thousands of researchers posting but largely unheard and yjese warriors deserve enormous credit. Ethics and morality remain critical and our Christian churches must be supported to counter woke education of our children.

Thanks for showcasing ''Canaries....'' Ian.

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