https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1069667218

Our Substack announcement:

Here is the download link to our brilliant launch video produced once again by Suzanne Hancock:

Canary in a Climate World v 5.mp4

The Climate Position of the Canaries!

In approaching Canaries in a Climate World, I do not read the contributors as people speaking with one identical voice on atmospheric science, temperature curves, carbon dioxide, or the technical modelling of climate systems. I read them as a chorus of dissenters who have lived through another great manufactured climate of fear — the COVID era — and who now recognise the danger when fear, modelling, censorship, emergency powers, corporate profit, and supranational governance are fused into one political instrument. The publicly listed Canary volume brings together professors, doctors, scientists, lawyers, academics, journalists, politicians, financiers, ethicists, and cultural critics, all broadly united by resistance to propaganda, censorship, institutional capture, and the erosion of personal freedoms.

My own position, reading these authors together, is this: the climate question must never be allowed to become another COVID-style emergency regime. It must not become the next pretext for silencing dissent, rationing freedom, centralising authority, impoverishing ordinary people, destroying farmers, demonising natural life, or handing sovereignty to unelected global managers. The health of the planet matters. Stewardship matters. Pollution matters. Soil, water, forests, oceans, biodiversity, and human flourishing matter profoundly. But the moment “climate” becomes a weapon against liberty, informed consent, food security, energy security, medical freedom, property rights, national sovereignty, and open scientific inquiry, I must say no.

My position is further grounded in biological reality, nutrition, environmental medicine, sustainable and regenerative agriculture and human resilience. I believe we must care for the natural world, restore soil health, protect clean food and water, reduce toxic exposures, and build resilient communities. But I reject climate ideology when it becomes anti-human, anti-farmer, anti-energy, anti-sovereignty, and anti-science. The answer is not global technocracy. The answer is local resilience, nutritional health, regenerative agriculture, environmental detoxification, energy realism, and democratic accountability.

Taken together, these authors do not form a conventional climate panel. They form something more important: a warning system. Their shared position is not that the environment should be ignored, nor that pollution is harmless, nor that stewardship is unnecessary. Their shared position is that no crisis - viral, climatic, financial, ecological, or geopolitical = should be allowed to cancel liberty, conscience, open science, national sovereignty, family life, or human dignity.

That is the message I would draw from Canaries in a Climate World: yes to genuine care for the earth; yes to clean air, clean water, healthy soil, thriving farms, strong communities, and responsible innovation. But no to fear as government. No to censorship as science. No to carbon as a social credit system. No to the destruction of farmers in the name of sustainability. No to energy poverty as virtue. No to unelected global rule. No to the conversion of environmental concern into a machinery of obedience.

These authors are singing now. The question is whether we still have the courage to listen and to act.

Ian Brighthope