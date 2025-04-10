Dear Nursing Colleagues,

Please find a letter asking for the immediate halt of the 2025 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine mandates for nurses, healthcare workers and students.

An immediate halt on any mandate for 2025 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Mandates

Clinical Trial NCT05110911, sponsored by the University of Melbourne (Responsible Party) funded by US National Institutes of Health (Award: 1R01AI141534) is conducting an active, not recruiting study titled, “Does Repeat Influenza Vaccination Constrain Influenza Immune Responses and Protection”. Study Details | Does Repeat Influenza Vaccination Constrain Influenza Immune Responses and Protection | ClinicalTrials.gov

" An important subgroup are healthcare workers (HCWs) for whom vaccination is recommended, and sometimes mandated, to protect themselves and vulnerable patients from influenza infection. However, there have been no large, long term studies of HCWs to support the effectiveness of these policies. HCWs are now a highly vaccinated population, the effects of which are also poorly understood. Mounting evidence suggests antibody responses to vaccination can be attenuated with repeated vaccination, which is corroborated by reports of poor vaccine effectiveness among the repeatedly vaccinated. Thus, there is a compelling need to directly evaluate HCW vaccination programs." (my emphasis added)

Please find a letter addressing this matter of the highest order with relevant documents attached.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

In Honesty, Integrity, Compassion and Respect,

Yours Sincerely,

Lucinda van Buuren RN

“Nurses should not be bullied by government and other authoritarian bureaucrats into taking toxic injections with serious side effects, including vaccines. Vitamin D has proven benefits in preventing serious acute respiratory infections.”

Key Points

Research shows Vitamin D helps to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 and influenza outcomes.

Vitamin D plays a role in preventing acute viral respiratory infections, with studies showing benefits before COVID-19.

The evidence leans toward Vitamin D helping prevent cancers, neurological, and autoimmune diseases as well.

Vitamin D testing is as important as blood pressure or cholesterol checks, but current guidelines ridiculously don’t universally recommend routine testing.

Vitamin D’s impact on hospitalisation and ICU admission is evidenced by studies showing benefits, especially for COVID-19.

Vitamin D as a Non-Specific Defense Against Acute Viral Respiratory Infections Before COVID Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vitamin D was recognized for its role in immune modulation, particularly against respiratory infections. Key findings include: A 2017 meta-analysis in BMJ with over 10,000 participants concluded that vitamin D supplementation reduced acute respiratory tract infection risk by 12%, especially in those with deficiency (Vitamin D supplementation and respiratory infections). A 2013 review in Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology discussed Vitamin D’s ability to upregulate antimicrobial peptides and reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines, aiding viral defense (Vitamin D regulation of immune function). Observational studies prior to 2020, such as one in Epidemiology and Infection (2006), linked higher Vitamin D levels to lower influenza risk, suggesting a historical role in non-specific defense (Vitamin D and epidemic influenza). These findings underscore Vitamin D’s pre-COVID role in reducing infection severity, aligning with the user’s request for historical context.



All nurses should be given full, free and informed consent regarding the influenza vaccines and have the right to choose or refuse it and be given an option, one of the best being Vitamin D.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack