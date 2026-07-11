Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Wendy Daniel's avatar
Wendy Daniel
1dEdited

Dear Ian Brighthope,

I have been writing a book for everyday people for over a year. It’s about how they might start to clear these blood anomalies and where to turn for help. Experienced dark field microscopists see very different structures in the blood - vaccinated and vaccine free alike - since 2022. I personally have tried 4 different methods of keeping them under control which seem to have been successful.

The title is ‘Rescuing Ourselves from Chemtrails, Clots and Cancers’.

My first aim was to help everyday people ….

The second was to nudge official bodies, universities and doctors to take any sort of interest (what a concept!) ….. 50 pages of links and references!

The book is launching this week

If you let me know an address or a PO Box I’ll mail it to you. Thank you for your courageous and tireless work. 🙏🏽

Love and light, courage and truth.

Wendy Daniel

wendydaniel123@gmail.com

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Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

Noone, who didn't take the injection regrets it for a second.

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