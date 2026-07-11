Summary of the paper

Summary of the findings of a peer-reviewed scientific paper published on 1 July 2026 in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (IJIRMS, Volume 11, Issue 07).Paper Titled:

”Raman Spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-Sheet Enriched Protein Maturation”

Authors:

Daniel Santiago, RPh, PharmD (corresponding author, Independent Researcher, Orlando, FL, USA), Greg Harrison (Chemist, Independent researcher, Australia), Miklós Veres (Senior Scientist, Hun-REN Wigner Research Centre for Physics, Hungary), Mark File (Chemist, PhD Candidate, Hungary), Dennis Planner (Chemical Engineer, Hungary).

The work was carried out with Raman spectroscopy performed at the HUN-REN Wigner Research Centre for Physics in Hungary (specifically the Nanostructures and Applied Spectroscopy research group).

What the Paper Examines:

The study analyzes unusual white, rubbery, fibrous structures (often called “embalmer’s white clots” or “anomalous intravascular fibrous casts”) found in blood vessels. These have been observed in deceased individuals by embalmers since around spring 2021 and, in some cases, in living patients by vascular surgeons. At first glance they resemble blood clots, but the paper concludes they are structurally different.

What is Raman Spectroscopy?

Raman spectroscopy is a non-destructive technique that shines a laser on a sample and analyzes the tiny fraction of light that scatters back at slightly different wavelengths (colors). Most light bounces back unchanged, but a very small portion (about 1 in a million photons) interacts with the molecular bonds in the material, causing a measurable energy shift. This creates a unique “chemical fingerprint” or vibrational spectrum that reveals exactly what the material is made of and how its molecules are arranged — without destroying the sample. It is named after Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman, who discovered the effect in 1928 (he won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930). The technique became practical after lasers were invented in the 1960s.

Why Raman Spectroscopy Is Particularly Useful:

HereAmyloid structures (pathological protein aggregates) have a characteristic rigid β-sheet folding pattern. Raman spectroscopy can directly detect the specific vibrational signatures of these β-sheets (especially the Amide I band around 1665–1675 cm⁻¹ or shifted positions, and Amide III band). It is considered one of the best tools for confirming this molecular architecture because it reads the actual bonds rather than relying on indirect stains. However, it is not 100% absolute on its own — other β-sheet-rich proteins can produce similar signals, and interpretation requires expertise and context from other methods.

Core Findings of the Study:

The anomalous fibrous casts are massively misfolded protein aggregates enriched in β-sheet structures — a hallmark of amyloid-like material. They are not ordinary blood clots (which are made of more flexible fibrin that the body can normally break down).

Most important discovery — “Stage-Dependent Maturation”:

The casts are not all the same. They appear to exist in different stages of development or “aging” inside the body.

Sample S1: More “native-like” — retains more of the original, functional protein structure (α-helices).

Sample S2: More advanced/matured — significantly higher proportion of rigid β-sheet structure.

This suggests the proteins are actively transforming over time from a less ordered state into a highly ordered, stabilised amyloid-like form.

Supporting Evidence Presented:

Raman Spectroscopy Results (performed at Wigner Lab): Clear Amide I peak (around 1620 cm⁻¹ or characteristic shifts) diagnostic of β-sheet amyloid-like aggregates.

Sharper aromatic ring-breathing modes and phosphorylation-associated bands, plus sulphur signatures — indicating the proteins are chemically modified and packed more tightly and stably than in normal clots.

Multiple repeated spectra (series of measurements) taken with two different laser wavelengths (633 nm and 785 nm) across different spots on the samples. This was done to prove reproducibility, map uniformity, reduce noise, and confirm the β-sheet signature is consistent and widespread throughout the material, not an artifact. Traditional Chemical Analyses: Kjeldahl method (University of Debrecen, Hungary): Confirmed 7.72% crude protein — proving these are fundamentally protein-based structures.

Ion-exchange chromatography: Amino acid profiling consistent with stable, aggregated protein material. Visual and Macroscopic Evidence: High-resolution photographs of dried samples on a silicon wafer: S1 appears more uniform and film-like (light brown-yellow); S2 appears darker, more fibrous, tangled, and irregular (dark brown) — matching the expected look of heavy fibril aggregation.

These photos provide “ground truth” context for where the laser was aimed during Raman analysis. Thioflavin T (ThT) Fluorescence Imaging: Samples stained with Thioflavin T and viewed under UV light show bright green fluorescence — a classic positive test for amyloid structures (the dye binds specifically into the grooves of β-sheet fibrils).

The glow shows fibrillar texture (streaks, tangles), not just a uniform puddle, confirming organized fibrillar structures.

Multiple images demonstrate the signal is pervasive across samples and regions.

Key Interpretation: Not Simple Denaturation, But Self-Assembly

The document emphasises that the change from S1 to S2 is not ordinary denaturation (proteins simply unraveling into a disordered, formless tangle). If it were simple denaturation, Raman spectra would show broad, featureless “blurry” signals (random coil). Instead, S2 shows the opposite: narrow, sharp, well-resolved peaks indicating a highly ordered, rigid molecular assembly. The proteins have reorganised into a new, thermodynamically stable architecture — described as a “persistent, self-assembling amyloidogenic scaffold”. This is reinforced by:

Backbone hydrogen bonding (“glue”)

Aromatic packing (molecular “cogs” locking the structure)

Electrostatic phosphorylation contacts

Covalent disulfide bridges (“chemical welds” making it permanent)

This makes the structures resistant to the body’s normal breakdown processes — a permanent structural event rather than a reversible aggregation.

Triangulation of Evidence:

The researchers combine multiple independent lines of evidence:

Raman spectroscopy → confirms the β-sheet molecular structure/chemical fingerprint.

Thioflavin T fluorescence → confirms specific biological binding behavior typical of amyloid.

Morphology/photos → shows the macroscopic fibrous, tangled appearance.

Chemical protein analyses → confirms composition.

This multi-method approach (physics-based + biology-based + visual) is presented as making the conclusions very difficult to dismiss as artifacts.

Credibility of the Laboratory:

The Raman work was done at the respected HUN-REN Wigner Research Centre for Physics in Budapest (named after Nobel laureate Eugene Wigner). The relevant group has experience applying Raman to biological problems, including amyloid structural studies and DNA analysis. Their expertise helps ensure proper interpretation of spectra, accounting for known limitations (signal weakness, orientation effects, hydration sensitivity, etc.).

Overall Conclusion:

The paper argues these anomalous casts represent a distinct pathological phenomenon: pathologically misfolded proteins that mature into rigid, amyloid-like scaffolds. They should be recognised as different from conventional postmortem blood clots in forensic pathology and clinical contexts. The process of analysis is described as ongoing, with further Raman and NMR-related work planned.

Why this article is significant:

This article documents for the first time in the scientific literature that many embalmers around the world FIRST STARTED SEEING the “white fibrous clots” in the year 2021 (i.e., shortly after the Covid vaccines rolled out), and that these horrific “white fibrous clots” are QUITE PREVALENT (i.e., embalmers have reported seeing these clots in 19% to 27% of corpses during the period 2022 - 2025).

This article documents in the scientific literature that the “white fibrous clots” are indeed a NEW, BLOOD-BORNE SYSTEMIC AMYLOIDOSIS, as confirmed via multiple testing including Raman spectroscopy.

Although not mentioned in the article itself, the supplementary lab report identifies the Covid-19 spike protein “Waltz sequences” as possibly containing amyloid-prionic sequences- a chilling phenomenon for the human race.

Ian Brighthope

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The following is a history of the discovery of these Clots.