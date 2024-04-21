Thank you for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

SUMMARY:

The key insights of the speech by Danny Kruger MP in the British Parliament, focus on concerns regarding excess deaths, the methodology of calculating these deaths, the impact of COVID-19 vaccines, and the transparency and accountability of health authorities and the government. Here are the main points:

1. Excess Deaths Calculation and Concerns:

- Kruger questions the change in methodology for calculating excess deaths, suggesting that taking an average over five years may have exaggerated the numbers during the pandemic, contributing to public anxiety.

2. Impact of COVID-19 and Other Health Factors:

- He notes that many people are dying now more than before the pandemic, which could be due to aging, COVID-19 itself, or pressures on the health system. He also highlights concerns about the impact on people's hearts, especially younger individuals, referencing a report from the Heart Foundation.

3. Vaccine Safety and Regulatory Oversight:

- Kruger expresses concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and the timing of public health warnings regarding potential side effects like clotting and myocarditis associated with certain vaccines. He criticizes the health authorities for their delayed response despite early evidence of these issues.

- He questions the integrity and conflict of interest within the regulatory system overseeing pharmaceutical companies, particularly those producing vaccines.

4. Government and Pharmaceutical Companies' Accountability:

- The speech addresses the issue of indemnity granted to vaccine manufacturers, questioning whether this still applies if it is proven that companies misled the government and the public about vaccine safety.

5. Data Transparency and Access:

- Kruger advocates for greater transparency and public access to official mortality data, including vaccination status, to allow independent scientific analysis. He suggests that anonymized data should be shared with the public and Parliament to foster trust and verify government statements on vaccine safety.

6. Political and Media Attention:

- He expresses surprise at the lack of attention from the media and Parliament regarding excess deaths, suggesting that the issue might be inconvenient for those in high position.

7. Call for Inquiry and Further Investigation:

- Kruger mentions an ongoing inquiry but criticizes its focus, suggesting it may not be addressing the right questions, particularly concerning the mass vaccination program's safety and efficacy.

This speech reflects significant concerns about public health policy, regulatory practices, and the need for accountability and transparency in handling the pandemic's aftermath, particularly concerning excess deaths and vaccine safety.

QUOTE FROM SPEECH:

The ministry also knew about the prevalence of problems in myocarditis in February 21, but they did nothing about it until June that year In the intervening time millions of people were vaccinated without the knowledge the MHRA had. Had we known recently in a point that made Pfizer misrepresented the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

There's been very little comeback against them.

Meaningful the regulatory system that overseas pharmaceutical companies surely is deeply conflicted not least by the fact that they partly funded by the pharmaceutical companies that they are set up to regulate

And I think it is significant concern that they have made so much money out of these vaccines and they so far do not appear to be making due recompense for some of these acknowledged terms.

I'm not talking about the wilder claims, but they acknowledged that their vaccines have been responsible for and I wonder if it's something the minister could perhaps enlighten us on the indemnity that the government awarded to the vaccine manufacturers at the beginning of the production process.

Those indemnity still apply if it transpires that the companies misled the government and the public about the safety in efficacy of their product just as they are still indemnified against civil action, against government action if it turns out that the public and the government were misled about the safety of their product

It does strikeme…. There are so many unanswered questions. So many apparent red flags in this question that

it does surprise me that the media and Parliament are not more up in arms about excess deaths.

I'm surprised we do not have more attention being paid to this question.

But the fact is that this scandal if it is a scandal, it suits no one in high places in our country

We do have an enquiry. It is true but as the honourable member opposite just said surely it's asking the wrong questions and it's very concerning.

But the fact is that this scandal if it is a scandal, it suits no one in high places in Australia also!

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack