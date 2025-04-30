Ian Brighthope's Substack

peter blatch
19h

Thank you Ian. Here is something to consider when these video clips raise the issue about "rare" diseases. All these "vaccines" have rare or extremely rare side effects and I doubt Astrazeneca is any better or worse than Pfizzer or Moderna.

It is interesting to note the legal definition of how big pHarma determines a rare disease in the US: 21 USC S 360bb(a)(2)

A) affects less than 200,000 people in the United States, or

B) affects more than 200,000 people in the United States and for which there is no reasonable expectation that the cost of developing and making available in the United States a drug for such disease or condition will be recovered from sales in the United States of such drug.

Imagine if several million people suffered serious complications from e.g - myocarditis but the big pHarma parasites can`t make a profit, therefore this disease (or should I say jab injury?) is considered a "rare disease or condition".

Word manipulation (changes of definitions) is also becoming a problem in this deception and assault against the citizens.

P.s did Moderna ever make a licensed "safe and effective" product before EUA of mRNA injectables?

