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Ian Brighthope
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Ian Brighthope's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I am a proud Aussie. I hold our uniparty parliament in absolute contempt.
I did letterbox drops in this throughout Malvern east. NO ONE listening. I read through 3 drafts & Mark Butler didn't read it, too busy apparently & left it up his bureaucrats. It's a nightmare. The WHO can call a pandemic of anything, lock you down & force you to take treatment of their choice- vaccines. If you resist, Mark Butler gave them the right to call UN troops in to make it happen.