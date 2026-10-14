Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Brighthope's avatar
Ian Brighthope
Oct 14

I am a proud Aussie. I hold our uniparty parliament in absolute contempt.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Cas Brook's avatar
Cas Brook
Oct 14

I did letterbox drops in this throughout Malvern east. NO ONE listening. I read through 3 drafts & Mark Butler didn't read it, too busy apparently & left it up his bureaucrats. It's a nightmare. The WHO can call a pandemic of anything, lock you down & force you to take treatment of their choice- vaccines. If you resist, Mark Butler gave them the right to call UN troops in to make it happen.

Reply
Share
28 replies by Ian Brighthope and others
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture