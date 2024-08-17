“Casey Means was a Stanford-educated surgeon. Her brother Calley was a lobbyist for pharma and the food industry. Both quit their jobs in horror when they realized how many people were being killed by the systems they participated in. This is an amazing story.”

The video runs for 2:20:56 and its worth watching to the end.

Some Points of Interest

One has to admire Dr. Casey Means for having the courage to leave a hard earned career in head and neck surgery to team up with her brother Calley and write a groundbreaking book intended to show the way for a healthier America. She realised that she and her fellow doctors who treat patients with multiple chronic conditions often face a complex and frustrating situation. These patients typically see numerous specialists, each focusing on a specific ailment, resulting in fragmented care and potential overmedication. The root causes of many of these chronic diseases, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, are often lifestyle-related, with poor nutrition being a significant contributing factor.

Many doctors feel frustrated by the limitations of the conventional medical approach, which often focuses on treating symptoms with drugs rather than addressing the underlying causes of disease. They recognise that while medications can provide temporary relief, they do not tackle the fundamental lifestyle and nutritional issues driving the chronic disease epidemic. This frustration is compounded by the realisation that the training they received in medical school left them ill-equipped to address these root causes. Medical education has traditionally placed little emphasis on nutrition, leaving many doctors without the knowledge and skills to effectively counsel patients on dietary changes that could improve their health.

A recent study found that less than 20% of medical schools in the United States provide the recommended 25 hours of nutrition education, and only 1 in 4 medical schools require a dedicated nutrition course. The situation is even more dire inAustralia. Medical schools in Australia, if they teach any nutrition at all, teach it badly. For example, they emphasise the food pyramid, a ‘balanced Australian diet’ (whatever that means), food allergies are rare and deficiencies of nutrients can be replenished with foods. This misinformation and lack of training leaves doctors struggling to provide evidence-based nutritional advice to their patients.

As a result, some doctors feel they are merely managing disease rather than promoting health. They may prescribe multiple medications to control blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, but feel powerless to help patients make the lifestyle changes that could reduce their reliance on these drugs.

Recognizing these shortcomings, some doctors are choosing to leave conventional medicine altogether, while others are seeking additional training in integrative and nutritional medicine. Integrative medicine combines conventional medical treatments with evidence-based complementary therapies, such as nutrition, exercise, and stress-reduction techniques. By addressing the whole person rather than just their individual diseases, integrative medicine aims to promote health and well-being, not just manage symptoms. Nutritional medicine, which uses diet and supplements to prevent and treat disease, is a key component of this approach.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated interest in integrative and nutritional medicine, as it has highlighted the importance of underlying health in determining outcomes. Patients with obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions have been disproportionately affected by the virus, leading many to seek ways to improve their metabolic health through lifestyle changes.

The frustration felt by doctors treating patients with multiple chronic conditions is understandable given the limitations of conventional medical training and the fragmented nature of specialist care. By recognising the importance of nutrition and lifestyle in preventing and reversing chronic disease, and seeking additional training in integrative medicine, doctors can begin to address the root causes of their patients' suffering. This shift towards a more holistic, patient-centred approach has the potential to transform healthcare and improve outcomes for millions of people living with chronic disease.

The obesity crisis in the United States has reached epidemic proportions, with rates more than tripling since the 1970s. It’s very similar here in Australia. Today, over 40% of American adults are obese, and another 30% are overweight. This crisis is driven by a complex interplay of factors, but the rise of fast food and ultra-processed foods high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and unhealthy oils is a major contributor. Fast food consumption has skyrocketed in recent decades. Today, over one-third of adults eat fast food on any given day. Fast food is engineered to be hyper-palatable, cheap, and convenient. However, it is also loaded with the very ingredients that promote obesity:

Sugar: Sodas, shakes, sauces, and even savoury items like burgers and fries contain alarming amounts of added sugar. Excess sugar consumption is strongly linked to weight gain, obesity and dysbiosis.

Refined Carbohydrates: The buns, breads, tortillas, and other grain-based components of fast food are made from white flour stripped of fibre and nutrients. These rapidly digested carbs spike blood sugar and insulin, promoting fat storage and encouraging hunger.

Seed Oils: Fast food is cooked in and contains large amounts of ultra-processed vegetable oils like soybean, corn, safflower, sunflower and canola oil. These oils are high in inflammatory omega-6 fats which disrupt metabolism, endocrine function and promote weight gain.

The portion sizes of fast food meals have also increased dramatically. A typical fast food meal today contains nearly the entire daily recommended calorie intake, yet people often consume multiple meals and snacks from fast food restaurants each day. The old rule of leave the table still little hungry has disappeared completely.

The low cost and convenience of fast food restaurants makes them especially appealing to lower-income communities that lack access to healthy food options - a situation known as a "food desert." Cheap Fast food chains deliberately target these vulnerable populations with marketing and a high density of restaurant locations. It’s food for the poor. The poor become sick. A great business model.

Car-centric urban development and increasingly sedentary work and leisure activities also contribute to the obesity crisis by reducing daily physical activity. The average American now burns 100-200 fewer calories per day through physical activity compared to previous generations.

Reversing the obesity epidemic will require concerted efforts to transform the food environment and make healthy eating accessible and appealing. Public health interventions like soda taxes, limits on fast food marketing to children, and incentives for grocery stores and farmers markets in underserved areas are important steps. However, reducing the consumption of sugar, refined carbohydrates, and seed oils on an individual level is also critical. Replacing fast food with minimally processed, nutrient-dense whole foods is one of the most impactful changes individuals can make for their health and the health of future generations. And the only way of achieving this is by sacking all the nutritionists in leadership positions and reforming the nutrition industry. This will require the declaration of a national emergency by the federal government, a PHENC. A Public Health Emergency of National Concern.

AUSTRALIA SHOULD ALSO DECLARE A METABOLIC PHENC.

Ian Brighthope

