Beyond the Great Reset.
Soon we will have a dystopian future. The potential consequences of the infamous WEF Great Reset; medical tyranny, 'woke culture'*, and green agenda. Everything, that World Economic Forum.
“Woke Culture” is an unpleasant and ill-defined term.
“Anti-vaxxer” is an unpleasant and extremely dangerous term.
“Great Reset” is an unpleasant term and the end of humanity as we know it.
I will be providing essays on my thoughts of these 3 terms in due course. Meanwhile, study this animated short film. The Cabal is forecasting a life like this for the majority of human slaves. The founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab refers to the global population as ‘useless eaters’. Covert brutal fascists are everywhere.
Anti-vaxxer is wrong and bullying term. Vast majority of people would not refuse safe, effective inoculation from disease. They have seen the lights go out in their children's eyes, or had other experiences that left them knowing the vaxx was the culprit. With Covid vaxx the term was even more conspicuous as the science certainly did not support use of these vaxxines and we didn't even have time to review the science before they were mandated.
Likewise, Conspiracy Theorist is another psy op CIA bulling term that they use in place of "hoax"
One is allowed to refuse injections into their veins our I call it RAPE.
One is allowed to consider alternative theories of what is happening without being cancelled by 'conspiracy theorist' bullshit.
Actually the game is over, the WEF and their cohorts have lost. We are now seeing out and experiencing the last act of this weird play. To assume that the WEF et all will have their way is to give in to fear and resignation.
Do you want to spend what you think you have of life meeting your demise as others wish it, and on your knees? Or do you stand up and face you attackers and see them for what they are - fake men and women in the control of but a few, a very few?
Your choice. We can ALL simply say NO. It is not passive at all as Gandhi insisted.