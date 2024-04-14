“Woke Culture” is an unpleasant and ill-defined term.

“Anti-vaxxer” is an unpleasant and extremely dangerous term.

“Great Reset” is an unpleasant term and the end of humanity as we know it.

I will be providing essays on my thoughts of these 3 terms in due course. Meanwhile, study this animated short film. The Cabal is forecasting a life like this for the majority of human slaves. The founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab refers to the global population as ‘useless eaters’. Covert brutal fascists are everywhere.

