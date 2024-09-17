Be bold or be controlled! Join us for an informative and fun evening.
Censorship is just around the corner.
Exciting News: Join the AMPS National Tour with Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Paul Marik!
Dear Friends, Colleagues and Responsible Australians,
Next month UK Professor Angus Dalgleish and US Dr. Paul Marik of the FLCCC, join AMPS on an Australian tour to empower you with the knowledge to take back control of your health and wellness from vested interests.
Don't miss this opportunity!
We've kept ticket prices affordable to ensure accessibility for all.
Tour details
Brisbane
Date: Monday 30 September 2024
Venue: Emerge Church Warner 1 Coorparoo Rd, Warner QLD 4500
Sunshine Coast
Date: Wednesday 2 October
Venue: New Life Church Nambour 4 McKenzie Rd, Woombye QLD 4559
Sydney
Date: Friday 4 October
Venue: 65 Doody St, Alexandria NSW 2015
Adelaide
Date: Wednesday 9 October
Venue: Norwood Town Hall 175 The Parade, entrance George St, Norwood SA 5067
Melbourne
Date: Friday 11 October & Saturday 12 October
Venue: Arrow on Swanston 488 Swanston St, Carlton
Meet The Real Experts.
This tour is open to the public and provides an opportunity to engage with Professor Dalgleish, Dr. Marik, and other leading Australian experts in the field. Join us and help us find a way to a censorship-free medical paradigm.
For further details and to register for the tour, please visit the tour's website. To help overcome censorship and give people an opportunity to hear the truth please share these materials across any groups you belong to.