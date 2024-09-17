Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Exciting News: Join the AMPS National Tour with Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Paul Marik!

Dear Friends, Colleagues and Responsible Australians,

Next month UK Professor Angus Dalgleish and US Dr. Paul Marik of the FLCCC, join AMPS on an Australian tour to empower you with the knowledge to take back control of your health and wellness from vested interests.

Don't miss this opportunity!

We've kept ticket prices affordable to ensure accessibility for all.

Tour details

Brisbane

Date: Monday 30 September 2024

Venue: Emerge Church Warner 1 Coorparoo Rd, Warner QLD 4500

Find out more and buy tickets

Sunshine Coast

Date: Wednesday 2 October

Venue: New Life Church Nambour 4 McKenzie Rd, Woombye QLD 4559

Find out more and buy tickets

Sydney

Date: Friday 4 October

Venue: 65 Doody St, Alexandria NSW 2015

Find out more and buy tickets

Adelaide

Date: Wednesday 9 October

Venue: Norwood Town Hall 175 The Parade, entrance George St, Norwood SA 5067

Find out more and buy tickets

Melbourne

Date: Friday 11 October & Saturday 12 October

Venue: Arrow on Swanston 488 Swanston St, Carlton

Find out more and buy tickets

Meet The Real Experts.

This tour is open to the public and provides an opportunity to engage with Professor Dalgleish, Dr. Marik, and other leading Australian experts in the field. Join us and help us find a way to a censorship-free medical paradigm.

For further details and to register for the tour, please visit the tour's website. To help overcome censorship and give people an opportunity to hear the truth please share these materials across any groups you belong to.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack