The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is a government program in Australia that provides support to people with permanent and significant disabilities. It is administered by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) and aims to help participants achieve their goals, increase independence, and participate more fully in the community[1].

As of December 2022, the NDIS had 551,842 active participants[1]. The scheme supports people with a wide range of disabilities, including psychiatric disorders, autism, ADHD, Asperger's syndrome, and chronic diseases. Here is a breakdown of the primary disability groups among NDIS participants[1]:

- Autism: 34%

- Intellectual Disability: 19%

- Psychosocial Disability (psychiatric disorders): 10%

- Cerebral Palsy: 6%

- Developmental Delay: 5%

- Other Neurological: 4%

- Other Physical: 4%

- Other Sensory/Speech: 3%

- Multiple Sclerosis: 2%

- Hearing Impairment: 2%

- Acquired Brain Injury: 2%

- Visual Impairment: 2%

- Other: 7%

Notably, autism is the most common primary disability among NDIS participants at 34%. Psychosocial disabilities, which include psychiatric disorders, account for 10% of participants. The "Other" category likely includes less common conditions like ADHD, Asperger's syndrome, and various chronic diseases.

The NDIS provides individualised support based on each participant's needs and goals. Supports may include therapies, equipment, home modifications, personal care, and help to access employment and community activities. By providing tailored assistance, the NDIS aims to improve outcomes and quality of life for Australians with significant disabilities.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provides significant support to Australians with autism. Here's how the NDIS helps individuals on the autism spectrum:

Eligibility: To receive NDIS funding, an autistic person must be diagnosed as "Level 2 (Requiring substantial support) or Level 3 (Requiring very substantial support)". As of September 2018, over 57,000 Australians with autism were receiving NDIS support.

Funding: On average, an autistic NDIS participant receives $32,800 in annualized funding. Children under seven receive an average of $16,700 per year, which is more than the maximum $12,000 provided under the previous Helping Children with Autism program.

Individualised support: The NDIS funds reasonable and necessary supports specific to each participant's unique needs and goals. Depending on the individual, funded supports may include:

- Therapies to improve communication, social skills, and independence

- Assistance with daily living activities

- Behavior support

- Help to access employment and community activities

Planning process: After being approved for the NDIS, autistic individuals attend a planning meeting to discuss their goals and support needs. They can bring family or friends to help explain how autism impacts them. The resulting NDIS plan outlines the specific funding and support categories the person can access. The NDIS aims to help autistic individuals improve daily living skills, increase independence, build relationships, and engage more fully with their community. By providing individualis

ed funding and support, the scheme is making a significant difference in the lives of Australians on the autism spectrum.

The states and the Commonwealth will tip in $10 billion between them to establish a new scheme to treat children with mild autism and early developmental disorders, after a review into the NDIS said it must be reserved for those with significant and permanent disabilities. The NDIS scheme as a whole will cost $42 billion this financial year and is projected to reach $100 billion by 2032.

While specific figures for the total cost of autism support are not provided, it's clear that autism is a major expense for the NDIS given the high number of autistic participants and the average funding they receive. The $10 billion earmarked for a separate scheme to support children with mild autism also indicates the substantial financial impact of providing appropriate care and support to the autism community through the NDIS and related programs. Managing these costs while ensuring autistic individuals receive the necessary supports remains an ongoing challenge.

Patients with autism (ASD) are some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society. They are also, in most cases, the worst treated, despite all the money spent on them.

Ian Brighthope

