Elizabeth Hart
21m

Meanwhile…

There’s no valid voluntary informed consent for the billions of COVID-19 injections imposed via pressure, coercion, manipulation and MANDATES.

The entire world was told a tissue of fear-mongering lies about ‘Covid’.

The vaccinators violated their moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, which cannot be achieved when people are being threatened with penalties for non-compliance, e.g. loss of livelihood and participation in society.

There is NO VALID CONSENT.

Who is going to be held liable for this assault upon mass populations?

Prof Kylie O’Brien
6m

A very good summary of the issues. There should be a royal commission into AHPRA. AMPS will provide much better representation of healthcare practitioners.

