Australia’s Medical Regulatory Framework Under Scrutiny: Ahpra, the AMA, the Medical Board, and the Push for Reform

Introduction

Australia’s system for regulating health practitioners is under intense scrutiny amid growing concerns about fairness, accountability, and potential overreach. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra), together with the Medical Board of Australia, wields broad powers over medical professionals under the National Law. These powers include “immediate action” sanctions that can suspend or restrict a doctor’s practice at short notice – ostensibly to protect the public – even before any misconduct is proven. In recent years, critics have argued that such powers are being used too readily and with insufficient oversight, leading to unjust outcomes and a climate of fear among doctors (Hospital + Healthcare, 2025; Medical Republic, 2025). The Australian Medical Association (AMA), long the peak representative body for doctors, has been accused of failing to robustly challenge Ahpra’s overreach – highlighted by its reluctance to pursue legal action or materially support doctors ensnared in Ahpra’s processes. This perceived inaction has fed allegations of “regulatory capture,” whereby the regulators and traditional professional bodies align more with governmental and institutional interests than with frontline practitioners or patients. In parallel, a new doctors’ advocacy group – the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) – has emerged as a reformist alternative, openly criticizing the status quo and campaigning for changes.

This polemical academic essay provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of Australia’s medical regulatory framework in light of these issues. It begins with historical context on the formation and roles of Ahpra, the Medical Board, and the AMA, and the oversight by Health Ministers. It then critically examines Ahpra’s immediate action powers and documented abuses, including case studies illustrating the human toll of these regulatory measures. The AMA’s role and response are scrutinized – from its recent mea culpa in an April 2025 submission acknowledging Ahpra’s failings (Medical Republic, 2025), to its earlier reluctance to challenge the regulator’s authority in court or via political pressure. The concept of regulatory capture is explored to understand how the current framework may serve institutional interests at the expense of individual practitioners’ rights. Furthermore, the essay highlights the rise of AMPS as an outspoken voice calling for reform, exemplified by its May 2025 “Misdeeds of Ahpra” conference in Sydney (Demasi, 2025). Recent developments – including the AMA’s April 2025 submission to the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman, Ahpra’s response to the independent Dawson Review in May 2025, and revelations from the AMPS-backed conference – are integrated to provide an up-to-date perspective. Throughout, the discussion is supported by references to peer-reviewed research, government reports, legal cases, and credible media coverage. In doing so, this essay not only documents the problems afflicting Australia’s medical regulatory system but also engages in a critical debate about accountability, fairness, and the need for structural reform in the interest of both practitioners and public safety.

Historical Context: Evolution of Australia’s Medical Regulatory Framework

Modern medical regulation in Australia is grounded in the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (National Law) – a uniform legislative framework across all states and territories since 2010. This National Scheme was born from a 2006 Productivity Commission recommendation to consolidate a patchwork of state-based medical boards into a single national system. Under the scheme, Ahpra was established in July 2010 as the central agency to oversee registration and regulation of health professionals, working in concert with national boards for each health profession. The Medical Board of Australia (MBA) is the national board specifically responsible for regulating medical practitioners (doctors) and, like 14 other boards (covering nursing, pharmacy, etc.), operates under Ahpra’s administration. In effect, Ahpra provides the operational infrastructure and investigative arm, while the Medical Board (comprising medical professionals and community members) makes key decisions on registration, standards, and disciplinary actions concerning doctors.

A key feature of this National Scheme is that it is governed collectively by Australia’s health ministers rather than the federal government alone. Each state and territory has enacted the National Law, and any amendments require approval by the Ministerial Council (the Health Ministers’ Meeting) and passage through the Queensland Parliament (the “host” jurisdiction). This means the federal Minister for Health, together with state/territory health ministers, ultimately oversees Ahpra and the National Boards, holding the power to initiate reforms or inquiries when the system falls short. Over the past decade, the National Scheme has expanded from regulating 11 professions to 16 today, covering over 800,000 registered practitioners across Australia. The scale and importance of the system are immense – its mandate is to ensure public safety and maintain professional standards – but so are the challenges of maintaining consistency, fairness, and public confidence across diverse professions and jurisdictions.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA), while not a regulator, is an influential stakeholder in this framework. Founded in 1962 (as a successor to state British Medical Associations), the AMA has traditionally been the peak professional body representing doctors’ interests in Australia. The AMA’s role has been to advocate in medico-political affairs, negotiate on behalf of doctors, and contribute to health policy debates. It operates at both federal and state levels, and historically, governments and regulators have consulted the AMA on major health regulatory changes – for instance, the AMA was involved in formulating codes of conduct and advising on legislative amendments. However, it is important to note that AMA membership is voluntary and comprises only a portion of Australia’s doctors (estimated to be well below half of all practicing doctors), which means it may not speak for all practitioners – a fact that has gained prominence as alternative groups like AMPS have emerged. The AMA does not have formal legal power over registration or licensing – those powers reside with Ahpra and the Medical Board – but the AMA’s advocacy (or lack thereof) can significantly influence regulatory policy and the political appetite for reform.

In summary, Australia’s medical regulatory framework is a product of reforms aimed at national consistency and public protection. Ahpra and the Medical Board of Australia, under the oversight of health ministers, form the backbone of practitioner regulation, while the AMA historically provides professional representation and advocacy. This framework has undoubtedly brought benefits – such as uniform standards and easier interstate mobility for practitioners – but over time it has also revealed fault lines in its operation. As the following sections detail, concerns have mounted about how Ahpra exercises its powers (especially immediate suspensions), whether practitioners are afforded fair treatment, and how effectively bodies like the AMA and Health Ministers have responded to these challenges. The historical consolidation that created Ahpra set the stage for today’s debates:

Ahpra’s Immediate Action Powers: Mandate and Misuse

Under the National Law, Ahpra (through the Medical Board) holds an “immediate action” power – one of the most drastic tools in its regulatory arsenal. Immediate action allows a National Board to suspend or impose restrictions on a practitioner’s registration as an interim measure if it believes it is necessary to protect public health or safety (or is otherwise in the public interest) while a complaint or allegation is investigated. In principle, this mechanism is meant for emergencies: for example, to swiftly prevent a doctor from practicing if they are impaired or have engaged in egregious misconduct that poses an imminent risk to patients. Importantly, such action is taken prior to any formal finding of wrongdoing – effectively a pre-emptive sanction. The justification is precautionary, but the implications for the practitioner are severe: immediate suspension or strict practice conditions can derail a medical career in an instant, long before any hearing or tribunal can determine the facts (Hospital + Healthcare, 2025).

Increasingly, critics argue that Ahpra and the Medical Board have been overusing these immediate action powers in ways that are neither judicious nor fair. The AMA itself, in a scathing April 2025 submission to the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman (NHPO) investigation, acknowledged it was “extremely concerned” by how readily Ahpra triggers immediate suspensions and how long these interim sanctions can drag on (Medical Republic, 2025). The AMA reported being “appalled” by cases where immediate action was invoked with unclear rationale and followed by protracted delays. In one example, a doctor was informed by phone of an immediate suspension but not told the reason for it for several days – only after the doctor’s legal counsel pressed Ahpra did the practitioner learn why they had been removed from practice (Medical Republic, 2025). In another case, a doctor was given just two weeks to find a lawyer and prepare a response to the Board, only for Ahpra to then provide no further communication for nearly a year after the initial suspension (Medical Republic, 2025). Such stories illustrate how the process, intended to be an urgent safeguard, can devolve into open-ended limbo for practitioners. Indeed, the AMA revealed at least one immediate action case that had remained unresolved since 2017 – forcing the doctor involved to earn a living as a rideshare driver for lack of other income (Medical Republic, 2025). These anecdotes underscore a pattern: immediate action is often exercised “lightly” at the outset, but then not followed up with a timely investigation or resolution, leaving practitioners suspended indefinitely without formal adjudication (Medical Republic, 2025).

The two fundamental problems identified are: (1) a low threshold to invoke immediate action, and (2) excessive delays in resolving the ensuing investigation (Medical Republic, 2025). First, Ahpra can impose immediate suspension based on unproven allegations if it believes there is any risk – effectively acting on a “guilty until proven innocent” premise, as the AMA describes it (Medical Republic, 2025). This power is meant to be reserved for clear and serious risks, yet evidence suggests it has been applied in cases where the risk to the public was questionable or never clearly articulated. Practitioners have reported that sometimes the purported risk is so nebulous that even after suspension they struggle to find out what triggered the action. The National Health Practitioner Ombudsman, in her current investigation, noted a surge in complaints from practitioners about immediate action in recent years, with 84 issues raised in 2023-24 compared to 24 just three years prior (NHPO Consultation Paper, 2025). Many complaints centered on practitioners’ frustration that Ahpra never clearly explained why immediate action was taken or what specific threat was being averted (NHPO Consultation Paper, 2025). This lack of transparency feeds a perception that immediate suspensions are sometimes used as a reflex or punitive measure rather than a truly necessary emergency protection.

Second, once imposed, these interim measures can persist for months or even years, due to drawn-out investigations and bureaucratic inertia. The National Law instructs that when a practitioner is under immediate action, the subsequent investigation should be completed “as quickly as practicable” (NHPO Consultation Paper, 2025). In practice, however, there is no fixed timeframe or deadline for Ahpra to conclude a case or for a tribunal to review it. Immediate action orders remain in effect until lifted by the Board or overturned on appeal, which means a doctor who is ultimately found innocent may still endure a lengthy period (often 1-2 years or more) of enforced inactivity, reputational damage, and financial hardship. The Ombudsman flagged examples of practitioners kept under strict conditions for over two years with no outcome (NHPO Consultation Paper, 2025). It is notable that in a recent Victorian Supreme Court decision (Peers v Medical Board of Australia, Oct 2024), the judge observed the Board had not complied with its obligation to investigate “as quickly as practicable,” highlighting how the indeterminate length of immediate action can itself be an injustice (NHPO Consultation Paper, 2025).

The human cost of these practices has become impossible to ignore. An Ahpra-commissioned independent study, published in 2023, exposed the acute distress among practitioners subjected to notifications and suspensions. It found 16 health practitioners died by suicide from 2018-2021 while under Ahpra investigations, with four additional practitioners attempting suicide or self-harming (RACGP newsGP, 2023). (Eight of the deaths were medical doctors.) These tragic outcomes prompted Ahpra’s own Expert Advisory Group to recommend reforms and safer practices, noting that protracted uncertainty, poor communication, and perceived “guilt before proof” were contributing to mental health crises in practitioners (RACGP newsGP, 2023). One interviewee described having a complaint as “virtually daily grief”, saying “you’d literally be sitting in a cold sweat every day, just looking through emails waiting for the next message from Ahpra, which was invariably bad news” (Medical Republic, 2025). Such testimonies highlight the psychological toll of Ahpra’s processes, especially when immediate action is involved – the fear and stress become constant, and the lack of control or clear endpoint can be devastating.

Even when immediate action is arguably justified by an allegation, critics point out that Ahpra’s follow-through and proportionality are inconsistent. A stark illustration was given by lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens at a recent forum: she contrasted two cases – one where Ahpra was too lenient and slow, and another where it was excessively harsh (Demasi, 2025). In the first, an anaesthetist (Dr. Peter James) with a known drug problem infected 55 patients with hepatitis C; there had been ample warning signs and even alerts from colleagues, yet Ahpra failed to act decisively until tragedy occurred. The outbreak was only discovered “by chance” through public health surveillance, not Ahpra’s monitoring (Demasi, 2025). In the second case, a doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic treated a consenting COVID-positive patient at home with off-label therapies (vitamins and ivermectin) – no patient harm was identified, and the patient had refused hospital care. Nonetheless, Ahpra immediately suspended the doctor for deviating from official COVID protocols (Demasi, 2025). The message, as Ashby-Koppens put it, seemed to be that narrative or protocol “violations” were punished more swiftly than outright malpractice: “It’s about narrative enforcement... regulatory overreach... the shift from patient-centered care to protocol-enforced compliance” (Demasi, 2025). This apparent double standard – failing to prevent real harm in one instance, while overreacting to a non-harmful deviation in another – fuels the argument that Ahpra’s use of immediate action can be influenced by political or reputational factors (e.g. enforcing public health messaging) rather than an objective risk assessment. It also suggests a loss of balance: the regulator’s core duty is to protect patients from truly dangerous practitioners, yet an overzealous approach toward less clear-cut “offenses” may paradoxically do more overall harm (by driving good doctors away, chilling clinical independence, and neglecting due process).

In sum, evidence indicates that Ahpra’s immediate action powers, as currently exercised, lack adequate safeguards and oversight. The AMA’s 2025 submission calls for concrete changes: imposing statutory time limits on investigations following immediate action, requiring the Medical Board to justify any immediate suspension to the Ombudsman or a court within a week, and mandating a “duty of care” toward practitioners under investigation to mitigate damage to their wellbeing (AMA, 2025). These recommendations aim to ensure that if the “extreme power” of immediate suspension is used, it is done only when truly necessary and with built-in checks to prevent practitioner’s lives being left in limbo. The principle of proportionality – cornerstone of just regulation – seems to have been undermined in Ahpra’s current practice; restoring it will require both cultural change within Ahpra and possibly legislative reform by Health Ministers to tighten the National Law. The next sections delve into why the existing accountability mechanisms have not prevented these excesses and how the traditional watchdogs – notably the AMA – have responded (or failed to).

“Guilty Until Proven Innocent”: Impacts on Doctors and Case Studies

The aggressive use of immediate action and other Ahpra processes has had profound personal and professional consequences for many Australian doctors. A culture of fear and self-censorship has reportedly taken root in the medical community as a result. Practicing medicine in Australia today, some doctors say, means constantly looking over one’s shoulder, afraid that any misstep or dispute could trigger a career-ending notification. As one practitioner summed up, “Doctors are petrified... We’re no longer making decisions based on our medical judgment. We are busy trying to avoid triggering an investigation.” (Demasi, 2025). This sentiment reflects how an overzealous regulatory environment can chill the very essence of good medical practice – which relies on open discussion, clinical autonomy, and trust. Instead, doctors describe operating under a “looming shadow of surveillance”, where they feel pressured to adhere to bureaucratic protocols even at the expense of individualized patient care (Demasi, 2025).

Several case studies and incidents illustrate the spectrum of harm caused by Ahpra’s approach – from high-profile legal battles to tragic suicides of practitioners:

Dr. William Bay’s Case (Free Speech and Suspension): Dr. William Bay, a Queensland GP registrar, became notable for publicly protesting COVID-19 vaccine policies. In mid-2022, he interrupted an AMA conference, accusing his colleagues of “forcing vaccines” on patients, and led rallies against Ahpra and vaccine mandates. Ahpra (on behalf of the Medical Board) swiftly suspended Dr. Bay’s registration in August 2022 under immediate action, citing multiple complaints about his statements and behavior. The allegations were that his anti-vaccine stance and public comments posed a risk by potentially spreading misinformation (Barry Nilsson Lawyers, 2024). Dr. Bay fought back by seeking a judicial review. In December 2024, the Queensland Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment overturning his suspension and quashing the investigation, on the grounds that Ahpra and the Board had denied him procedural fairness (Barry Nilsson Lawyers, 2024). Justice Thomas Bradley criticized the Board’s rush to suspend without fair process, noting that even a pandemic did not entitle the regulator to dispense with impartial procedure or bias safeguards. The Court found that the Board’s decision-making was flawed and “potentially biased,” and it set aside both the suspension and the underlying investigation (Barry Nilsson Lawyers, 2024). While this case had unique elements (Dr. Bay was self-represented and outspoken), it set an important precedent: reminding Ahpra that its powers are reviewable and must be exercised in line with administrative law principles. Dr. Bay’s victory was celebrated by some as a win for doctors’ freedom of expression, though the court’s ruling hinged on process rather than endorsing his views (Barry Nilsson Lawyers, 2024). Notably, the case also highlighted that the onus fell on an individual doctor to pursue costly legal action to get justice, with little evident support from the established institutions (the AMA, for instance, did not file any amicus brief or public statement in Dr. Bay’s defense, given his stance was at odds with AMA’s pro-vaccination policy). This underscores how isolated a doctor can be when challenging Ahpra’s authority, and it foreshadows why alternative bodies like AMPS have advocated more vigorously for those in Bay’s position.

Dr. David Berger’s Case (Social Media and Free Speech): In a somewhat counter-intuitive twist, another doctor disciplined by Ahpra for online conduct was Dr. David Berger – but in his case, it was for stridently pro-public health views delivered in an unprofessional tone. Dr. Berger, an emergency physician, had been an outspoken critic on Twitter of government pandemic responses (arguing they were insufficient). In mid-2022, Ahpra imposed restrictions on him, requiring a professional media coaching course, because his blunt social media posts were deemed discourteous and “unprofessional” (Swannell, 2022). This action caused alarm among many doctors (including those who disagreed with Berger’s views) because it suggested Ahpra was policing tone and dissent in public discourse, raising freedom of speech concerns (Swannell, 2022). AMA Victoria, to its credit, responded by calling for a Royal Commission into Ahpra at the AMA’s national conference in July 2022, citing Dr. Berger’s case as evidence that “freedom of speech is in danger” for medical professionals (Swannell, 2022). Dr. Mukesh Haikerwal, a former AMA national president, argued that an independent inquiry was needed to examine Ahpra’s conduct and governance. This was a rare instance of the AMA (at least at state level) taking a confrontational stance toward Ahpra. However, despite the motion’s publicity, a Royal Commission did not eventuate; AMA’s federal leadership did not aggressively pursue the demand publicly thereafter, and the issue receded. Dr. Berger eventually chose to surrender his medical registration in 2023, frustrated with what he called a “Kafkaesque” regulatory process and lack of support. The Berger saga, alongside Bay’s, exemplified Ahpra’s reach into doctors’ off-duty speech and the chilling effect it created. Many perceived that whether one’s speech was coming from the political left (Berger) or right (Bay), stepping outside certain bounds could provoke regulatory retaliation. This broad chilling effect is detrimental to open scientific debate and professional autonomy, as noted in contemporary commentaries that likened Ahpra’s moves to an “attack on free speech” (Medical Republic, 2018).

Dr. Yen-Yung Yap’s Case (Vexatious Complaints and Tragedy): Perhaps the most heartbreaking illustration of Ahpra’s processes gone awry is the case of the late Dr. Yen-Yung Yap, an obstetrician-gynecologist in South Australia. According to accounts shared by his widow, Dr. Yap endured a string of complaints over several years, none of which were ultimately substantiated (Demasi, 2025). Despite the lack of findings against him, Ahpra (and the Medical Board) imposed harsh interim restrictions – for instance, barring him from conducting deliveries without another doctor’s supervision. These restrictions essentially crippled his ability to practice in his specialty and cast a cloud of suspicion over him in his hospital and community. The investigation dragged on interminably, described as “opaque, demoralising, and psychologically brutal,” shattering Dr. Yap’s confidence and driving him into isolation and despair (Demasi, 2025). On Father’s Day 2020, Dr. Yap took his own life. In a final letter to Ahpra, he warned that their processes were destroying lives – a warning met with silence, as Ahpra never responded (Demasi, 2025). His widow, Ms. Mei-Khing Loo, has since pleaded for answers, but years later she still has not been informed of any outcome or findings; Ahpra effectively “swept the case under the carpet” after his death (Demasi, 2025). A family friend recounted writing to every possible authority – ministers, ombudsmen, safety agencies – only to be told the matter was not their responsibility. This case exemplifies how fragmented accountability can be in the current system: each agency or official deflected responsibility in a tortuous bureaucratic loop, while a family was left in anguish. Dr. Yap’s tragedy became a rallying cry for reformers, cited in media and at conferences as evidence that the regulatory system is “broken” and lacks humanity (Demasi, 2025). Indeed, an internal Ahpra review later identified that over a four-year period there were 20 serious cases involving practitioner deaths or near-deaths (suicides), and commented: “Any other organisation with that many reported deaths would face prosecution... and yet Ahpra just wipes its hands of it.” (Demasi, 2025). The absence of external accountability – no coroner’s inquest or external inquiry specifically into Dr. Yap’s case – underscores how insulated Ahpra’s processes have been from independent scrutiny, at least until very recently.

Sexual Misconduct Cases (Regulatory Lapses): While the above examples highlight Ahpra’s overzealousness, there have also been instances of the opposite – where Ahpra seemingly under-reacted to genuine dangers. An ABC Four Corners investigation in 2023 exposed how some doctors sanctioned for sexual misconduct were allowed to continue practicing, sometimes with minimal restrictions, due to loopholes or lenient decisions by regulators. This prompted the federal Health Minister to demand an “urgent review” into why patients were not better protected (Medical Republic, 2023). It emerged that fragmented responsibilities between Ahpra, state health complaint entities, and tribunals sometimes resulted in delays in removing or appropriately monitoring predatory doctors. One case involved a GP who had admitted to indecent conduct with patients but was permitted to keep working under supervision, during which time he offended again. Such failures indicate that Ahpra’s system can err in both directions – draconian against some practitioners, yet oddly permissive or sluggish against others – reinforcing the need for a more consistent, transparent risk-based approach. The Dawson Review’s interim report noted this paradox, describing the regulatory system as lacking an overarching framework and failing to prioritize what truly “matters” for public safety (RACGP newsGP, 2025). It found “significant disillusionment” among stakeholders regarding how professions are regulated, with an expectation that the system should be “more effective, responsive and fair” when standards are breached (RACGP newsGP, 2025). Moreover, the review labeled complaints handling as a “significant weakness” of Ahpra’s operation, citing “fragmented responsibilities and untimely and confusing complaints outcomes [that] erode confidence and trust in health regulation.” Dr. Yap’s case typifies that description: multiple agencies involved, no clear resolution, and an utterly confused, tragic outcome.

Collectively, these cases and findings portray a regulatory regime that, despite its public safety mission, often inflicts collateral damage: careers interrupted or destroyed without due process, innocent doctors living under clouds of suspicion, practitioners deterred from voicing opinions or innovating in patient care, and patients potentially left vulnerable when real misconduct isn’t addressed swiftly. The human stories have galvanized portions of the medical community to speak out. At a May 2025 conference in Sydney entitled “The Misdeeds of Ahpra,” nearly 200 doctors, lawyers, and even grieving families gathered to share experiences and demand change (Demasi, 2025). Speaker after speaker described an environment where “speaking out can lead to severe consequences” and where doctors practice in “terror” of anonymous complaints or trivial missteps being met with disproportionate punishment (Demasi, 2025). This culture of fear not only harms practitioners but can have patient care implications: when doctors are afraid to exercise independent judgment, the rigidity that results can stifle personalized treatment and honesty in clinician-patient interactions (for example, discussions about treatment alternatives that might contradict official guidelines).

It is clear that reform is urgently needed to recalibrate the balance between public protection and fair treatment of practitioners. The current model, critics say, has tipped into a punitive, self-serving mode of regulation “that serves the institution, not the healthcare professionals... and certainly not the patients it claims to protect.” (Demasi, 2025). The next sections examine why the usual checks and balances – such as the AMA’s advocacy or government oversight – have not adequately addressed these issues until now, and how regulatory capture may be an explanatory factor. They also explore the emergence of AMPS as a new advocate willing to take up the fight for practitioners’ rights and a more compassionate, sensible regulatory approach.

The Role of the AMA: Critique of a Complacent Establishment

The Australian Medical Association occupies a unique position: it is not a statutory body, yet by tradition and influence it has often been regarded as the voice of the medical profession. Given the turmoil detailed above, one might expect the AMA to have been at the forefront of challenging Ahpra’s excesses and championing due process for doctors. In practice, however, the AMA’s response over the past decade has been widely viewed as tepid – reactive rather than proactive, and conciliatory rather than confrontational. This section critically examines the AMA’s approach, highlighting how it often failed to effectively push back on Ahpra’s overreach, and the possible reasons why (including alignment with establishment interests and a reluctance to resort to legal avenues).

Historically, the AMA has tended to work “within the system.” Its leadership frequently engages in dialogue with regulators and government officials behind closed doors. For example, current AMA President Dr. Danielle McMullen has described how “we meet regularly with Ahpra and the Medical Board to push for continued improvements to the notifications process” (McMullen, 2023). The AMA often raises concerns through official submissions, committee representations, and meetings, rather than through public campaigns or court challenges. This insider strategy can yield incremental improvements – indeed, Dr. McMullen noted in 2023 that AMA lobbying had helped prod Ahpra into piloting some changes, like having a peer doctor review health-related complaints early and providing a single point of contact for doctors under investigation (McMullen, 2023). However, these measured reforms did little to stem the larger tide of issues.

For many frontline doctors suffering under Ahpra’s regime, the AMA’s quiet diplomacy has been grossly insufficient. Until very recently, the AMA did not publicly call out Ahpra in strong terms. On the contrary, it sometimes appeared to collaborate with or endorse Ahpra’s initiatives, which led some critics to accuse the AMA of being co-opted – an element of regulatory capture. For instance, when Ahpra and the Medical Board introduced a revised “Good Medical Practice” code of conduct in 2018 – which included contentious new provisions on doctors’ use of social media and public comments – the AMA raised a few technical concerns but largely went along with the changes (Medical Republic, 2018). Some doctors felt the draft code could “stifle doctors’ right to publicly express... opinions”, effectively muzzling them from criticism of health policy. An AMA spokesperson at the time diplomatically acknowledged members’ fears about free expression being undermined, yet the organization stopped short of mounting a campaign to overhaul those provisions. In the end, the code was adopted with only modest tweaks. This left more outspoken physicians (like Dr. Bay and Dr. Berger later on) feeling that the AMA would not have their back if they ran afoul of Ahpra for speaking out. Indeed, Dr. Bay’s confrontation at the AMA conference in 2022 – where he lambasted the AMA leadership in front of hundreds of delegates – can be seen as a manifestation of the frustration among rank-and-file dissenters who felt unrepresented by the AMA’s stance at the time.

The failure of the AMA to pursue legal action is especially noteworthy. The AMA has considerable resources and access to legal expertise, yet it has not funded or initiated any court challenge to Ahpra’s practices on behalf of the profession. For example, when a group of doctors sought to challenge public health orders or Ahpra policies during COVID-19 (e.g., contesting the ban on prescribing certain medications or the gag on questioning vaccine policy), the AMA was conspicuously absent from these legal battles. Some of those fights were instead taken up by grassroots groups or individuals, sometimes supported by crowdfunding. The AMA’s reluctance to support such efforts signaled a prioritization of its political relationships and public image over advocacy for members facing the brunt of regulatory actions. In Dr. Bay’s case, as mentioned, the AMA had condemned his behavior (disrupting their meeting) and certainly did not rally to defend his freedom of speech. And while AMA Victoria’s call for a Royal Commission in 2022 was a bold move, it was not backed by sustained federal AMA pressure. By the following year, it was the federal Health Minister (Mark Butler), responding to media pressure, who initiated a review into Ahpra (the complexity review), not the AMA forcing the issue (Medical Republic, 2023). The AMA’s own comment on Butler’s announcement was merely that it “welcomed the review” – hardly a driving force in the matter.

It is instructive to compare the AMA’s approach to that of AMPS (discussed in the next section). While AMA leaders often speak in generalities about balancing public safety and fairness, they traditionally stopped short of direct criticism of Ahpra’s leadership or suggestions that Ahpra had lost its way. This changed to a degree in 2025, likely in response to mounting criticism from outside. In the AMA’s April 2025 submission, Dr. McMullen adopted an unusually sharp tone, acknowledging doctors’ “extreme concern” and explicitly stating “immediate action... implies guilt before innocence can be proven, and can inflict irreparable damage” (AMA, 2025). She admitted that “we have not got this balance right in Australia” and that health ministers have been “ignoring our pleas” for reform (AMA, 2025). These are strong words – essentially conceding that the AMA’s polite lobbying had fallen on deaf ears and that the regulatory system was indeed failing doctors. The April 2025 submission to the Ombudsman even cited examples of Ahpra’s “egregious overreach” that one would expect to hear from disgruntled outsiders rather than the AMA itself (Medical Republic, 2025). That the AMA felt compelled to use such language signals a significant shift, likely compelled by external pressure from members and rival groups. The AMA is, belatedly, trying to reassert its relevance as an advocate by aligning with the concerns that others (like AMPS) have been voicing for years.

Several factors may explain the AMA’s historically cautious posture. One is institutional conservatism: the AMA often has a cooperative relationship with government and sits at the table for policy discussions. Being too adversarial might risk losing that insider access. For example, during the pandemic, the AMA closely supported public health measures (lockdowns, vaccine drives) and likely viewed Ahpra’s crackdowns on “misinformation” as aligned with the public health mission. In such situations, the AMA’s public health advocacy role came into tension with its role defending individual doctors – and the AMA arguably prioritized the former. Another factor is that the AMA represents the broad mainstream of the profession, many of whom did not sympathize with colleagues like Dr. Bay who espoused anti-vaccine views. Thus, when those doctors were targeted by Ahpra, the AMA calculated that there was little constituency pressure to defend them. In fact, in some cases the AMA actively encouraged Ahpra to take action: for instance, in early 2021, when Ahpra issued its COVID-19 position statement threatening action against anti-vax promotion, the AMA publicly backed the stance that spreading vaccine misinformation was unacceptable. This created a scenario where the AMA and Ahpra were “on the same team” in enforcing certain norms, making it awkward for the AMA to later protest the manner in which enforcement occurred. This dovetails into the notion of regulatory capture: if the AMA’s leadership mindset becomes too intertwined with the regulator’s and government’s objectives, it may lose the independent perspective needed to check abuses. In a parliamentary hearing in 2023, one senator pointedly asked an Ahpra representative about “the concept of regulatory capture” and whether the Medical Board was too close to the profession or perhaps to government agendas. It’s a two-edged sword – historically, “capture” in health regulation often meant being too lenient on colleagues (the old boys’ club protecting its own). Ironically, the modern critique flips this: that the profession’s supposed representatives (AMA, certain Medical Board members) are so aligned with political/administrative priorities that they no longer robustly defend the interests of individual practitioners or classical professional values (like academic freedom, clinical autonomy).

In summary, the AMA’s failure to mount a stronger challenge to Ahpra’s overreach can be seen as a symptom of a complacent establishment. Until the outcry grew too loud to ignore, the AMA largely offered mild diplomatic criticism at best, and at times even aided Ahpra by providing legitimacy (for example, joint statements on doctor health programs or participating in Ahpra-led forums and taskforces) (Medical Board of Australia and AMA, 2015). The AMA did not leverage tools at its disposal like public campaigns, media advocacy, or financing test cases to force change. This has eroded some trust in the AMA among sections of the medical workforce. Indeed, the emergence of alternate bodies like AMPS is in part a response to the AMA’s perceived inertia. The next section will discuss how regulatory capture might explain this dynamic and how AMPS contrasts with the AMA in addressing Ahpra’s overreach.

Regulatory Capture and Overreach: A Systemic Perspective

“Regulatory capture” refers to a scenario in which a regulatory agency is dominated by the interests of the groups it is supposed to regulate or by political interests, rather than serving the public impartially. In the context of Australia’s medical regulation, one can interpret capture in a few possible ways. Traditionally, a fear might be that doctors themselves (through bodies like the Medical Board or professional associations) could co-opt the regulator to go easy on their peers. However, the evidence discussed suggests a different kind of capture may be at play: capture by bureaucratic and political imperatives, where Ahpra and the AMA become vehicles for enforcing government policy or prevailing orthodoxies, potentially at the expense of fairness and open inquiry. This has significant implications for overreach.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Ahpra’s now-infamous public statement of March 2021 (endorsed by all National Boards) warned that any doctor who “undermined” the vaccine rollout with false or misleading claims could face investigation and prosecution (Ahpra, 2025). While ensuring accurate information during a pandemic is undeniably important, the phrasing and tone of that directive were striking. Many doctors interpreted it as a gag order: a clear signal that questioning government public health directives (even in good faith) might invite sanctions. A retired doctor at the 2025 “Misdeeds of Ahpra” event called this a “fundamental breach of the doctor-patient relationship,” noting that it effectively told doctors to “obey” health bureaucrats rather than honor principles of informed consent and individualized care (Demasi, 2025). In this light, Ahpra appeared to function almost as an enforcement arm of government health policy, prioritizing compliance and uniformity over professional discretion. The regulator’s alignment with the government’s narrative may have been well-intentioned (to promote vaccination), but it strayed into policing thought and speech among professionals – activities arguably beyond its statutory remit of ensuring clinical competence and ethical conduct. This can be viewed as a form of capture: Ahpra’s broad mandate was channeled to serve a specific policy goal (maximizing vaccination uptake) at the cost of its duty to also protect practitioners’ rights and scientific discourse.

The AMA’s behavior during this period reinforces the notion of capture. Far from protesting the chilling of open debate, the AMA essentially supported strong measures against what was deemed misinformation. There was a high degree of consensus among the “establishment” – government, regulators, and the peak medical body – which in some ways is commendable in a public health crisis, but in other ways dangerous for liberal professional practice. Dissenting voices were left with no institutional ally. This left them vulnerable to disproportionate punishment (as we saw with suspensions and investigations) and fed a narrative that the medical regulator had been politicized. It is notable that such concerns were echoed by a range of observers. Even some within mainstream medicine grew uncomfortable: for instance, AMA Victoria’s pushback in Dr. Berger’s case suggests that even those who agreed with Dr. Berger’s pro-public health stance found Ahpra’s heavy-handedness unsettling (Swannell, 2022). On the other end of the spectrum, more conservative or libertarian critics outside the profession latched onto the term “regulatory capture” to describe Ahpra’s alignment with entities like pharmaceutical companies or global health bodies (though claims of influence by, say, “Gates and Fauci” veer into conspiratorial territory not evidenced in our analysis) (Sladden, 2022). Nonetheless, at its core the capture critique is that Ahpra and the Medical Board no longer operate at arm’s length and without fear or favor. Instead, they are seen as entangled with government directives and, perhaps, with a self-reinforcing bureaucratic interest in expanding their own power and justifying their actions.

Another dimension of capture to consider is Ahpra’s accountability (or lack thereof) to the public versus to political masters. Ahpra is a statutory agency overseen by Health Ministers, as noted. If those ministers are primarily concerned with avoiding scandals and negative headlines, they might tacitly encourage Ahpra to act in ways that show a tough stance on any issue that could generate public concern. For example, if media report about a doctor promoting a fringe therapy, ministers expect Ahpra to stamp it out quickly to reassure the public. Conversely, if media report Ahpra is too harsh (e.g., doctor suicides), ministers might prod Ahpra to moderate. In both cases, the regulator’s actions respond to external political pressure rather than principled, consistent standards. The “Complexity Review” led by Sue Dawson (the Dawson Review) found precisely a “lack of clarity and no shared agreement about what is most necessary in health professions regulation... no overarching framework” guiding Ahpra’s myriad actions (RACGP newsGP, 2025). It also noted that different professions are regulated in isolation without broader context, and that “regulation is not operating on contemporary stewardship principles.” These findings suggest a captured or at least directionless regulator drifting with the tides of individual incidents and media storms, rather than steering a steady course based on articulated values.

Regulatory capture often leads to overreach because the normal checks (stakeholder pushback, judicial oversight, legislative scrutiny) are weakened. In Ahpra’s case, the quasi-judicial processes (tribunals reviewing Board decisions) exist but are slow and react only if a doctor has the stamina and resources to appeal, which many do not. Political oversight via ministers was, until recently, minimal – years of complaints didn’t spur action until multiple high-profile embarrassments (like leaked internal reports of Ahpra’s dysfunction in 2022, and the Four Corners expose in 2023) forced the Health Minister’s hand (Medical Republic, 2023). That suggests that for a long period, Ahpra was operating in the shadows, with the tacit blessing of the establishment, facing little external correction. The AMA’s inaction contributed to this accountability gap: the body that should loudly represent doctors’ grievances was largely muted, enabling Ahpra’s self-justifying narrative that all its actions were in service of “public safety.”

One can argue that Ahpra itself became convinced of its righteous mission to the point of being unresponsive to criticism – a classic sign of an insular agency. Former Ahpra CEO Martin Fletcher led the organization from its inception in 2010 until mid-2023. Such long tenure can foster institutional inertia and an echo-chamber culture. At the “Misdeeds of Ahpra” conference, it was revealed that Dr. Niro Sivathasan (the organizer) had repeatedly invited Ahpra’s new CEO, Mr. Justin Untersteiner, to attend and hear stakeholders’ concerns, but Untersteiner declined and eventually “ceased all engagement” (Demasi, 2025). This absence was conspicuous – the regulator “at the centre of the crisis” refused to face those impacted. It symbolized a regulatory leadership that is unaccountable and aloof. Attendees noted it was a missed opportunity for Ahpra to signal a cultural reset (Demasi, 2025). Instead, the non-response reinforced perceptions of arrogance and of a regulator that doesn’t feel answerable to the people it regulates or even to their patients’ families. Only under mounting pressure in 2023-2025 did Ahpra’s tone begin to change: in its May 2025 statement responding to the Dawson Review, Ahpra for the first time publicly acknowledged that “sometimes these matters can take too long to resolve” and that “reforming our complaints handling process is a priority” (Ahpra, 2025). Untersteiner professed a commitment to be a “listening, learning and responsive regulator”, and endorsed – at least in principle – the review’s recommendations for more timely, transparent, and fair processes (Ahpra, 2025). While this rhetorical shift is welcome, many remain skeptical: will Ahpra’s actions match its words, or is it simply adapting its public relations to quell criticism? The proof will be in concrete changes such as implementing strict timelines, external oversight for immediate actions, and cultural change to treat practitioners more respectfully.

In conclusion, the concept of regulatory capture offers a lens to understand how Ahpra and even the AMA fell out of sync with their foundational purpose. Ahpra’s purpose is to protect the public and uphold the integrity of the profession; the AMA’s is to advocate for doctors and the health system at large. Both appear to have, at various points, prioritized other agendas – whether it be government alignment, risk aversion, or institutional reputation – thereby enabling the overreach and dysfunction we have documented. Addressing this will likely require structural changes (as recommended by reviews) such as clearer statutory duties (e.g., duty of care to registrants, as AMA has proposed) and perhaps new accountability mechanisms (for instance, an independent tribunal to quickly review immediate suspensions). It will also require attitudinal changes: regulators must remember they are servants of the public interest, not wielders of unchecked power, and professional bodies must remember their duty to protect their members’ rights even when it’s uncomfortable or politically unfashionable. In the next section, we shift focus to the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) – a rising organization that has vocally challenged Ahpra’s conduct and pushed for many of the reforms now on the table – to assess its impact and what it represents in this debate.

The Rise of AMPS: A Reformative Alternative for Medical Professionals

The Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) emerged in recent years as a grassroots alternative to the AMA, born out of dissatisfaction with the status quo. AMPS is a professional association and union for doctors and allied health professionals that positions itself as “run by doctors, not union officials” and focused on defending practitioners’ rights in the workplace and in professional regulation (AMPS, n.d.). Launched in 2021 (joining the Red Union group of breakaway professional associations), AMPS capitalized on a groundswell of frustration during the pandemic – over issues like vaccine mandates, free speech restrictions, and Ahpra’s investigations – to build its membership. By 2022, AMPS had thousands of members and was making its presence felt through public campaigns and media engagement (AMPS, n.d.). The society notably offers substantially lower fees than the AMA, explicitly advertising savings of “~$800 per year” to entice doctors who feel the AMA is not delivering value (AMPS, n.d.). Beyond cost, AMPS’s appeal lies in its assertive stance: its motto could well be “speaking truth to power” on behalf of doctors who feel voiceless under Ahpra’s regime.

AMPS has distinguished itself by taking bold public actions to highlight Ahpra’s overreach. One of the earliest instances was in mid-2022, when AMPS officers and members raised alarm about proposed amendments to the National Law that would expand Ahpra’s powers (including a broader ability to issue public statements about practitioners under investigation, effectively “naming and shaming”). While the AMA largely worked behind the scenes on these legislative changes, AMPS “shed light on [the] serious restrictions” being placed on healthcare professionals’ speech and warned of the implications of granting Ahpra even more authority (Sladden, 2022). AMPS leveraged platforms like The Spectator Australia to reach a wide audience with its concerns, something the AMA typically avoided. For example, Dr. Julie Sladden, an AMPS member, penned an article titled “The public protection paradox: How poor healthcare regulation can harm citizens,” directly calling out Ahpra’s conduct and using the term “regulatory capture” to describe the situation (Sladden, 2022). Such forthright critique in mass media was virtually unheard of from establishment voices. AMPS effectively opened a space in public discourse to question whether Ahpra was truly serving the public or had become a law unto itself.

Another key differentiator is that AMPS has provided moral and logistical support to doctors targeted by Ahpra. AMPS members often include some of those very doctors – for instance, Dr. William Bay joined AMPS’s cause after his suspension, and AMPS representatives spoke out in his defense in forums that would have been inaccessible to him alone. Similarly, AMPS-backed lawyers have been engaged in assisting practitioners facing Ahpra investigations. The organization prides itself on a more combative legal strategy. In one instance, AMPS helped coordinate an open letter and submission to the Senate in 2022 arguing against Ahpra’s impingement on doctors’ clinical freedom regarding COVID-19 treatments (like prescribing ivermectin). Though these efforts did not immediately change policy, they signaled to both the medical community and regulators that a segment of the profession was willing to challenge the normative narrative.

AMPS’s most high-profile initiative to date was the May 2025 conference “The Misdeeds of Ahpra,” held in Sydney. The event was convened by surgeon Dr. Niro Sivathasan under the banner of “Accountability Australia,” with AMPS as a key sponsor and organizer (Demasi, 2025). It brought together a diverse array of stakeholders – not only doctors, but also lawyers, whistleblowers, politicians from multiple parties, and even patients and families harmed by regulatory actions. This broad coalition was powerful in itself: it signified that concerns about Ahpra were not limited to a fringe group of disgruntled doctors but resonated more widely. Investigative journalist Dr. Maryanne Demasi, PhD, covered the conference in detail on her Substack blog, amplifying its findings to an international audience (Demasi, 2025). Over the course of the day, speakers recounted case after case of injustice and heavy-handed regulation (many of which we summarized earlier). The tone was one of both indignation and resolve – indignation at the human suffering caused, and resolve that silence was no longer an option. One resounding message from the conference was, “To remain silent is to be complicit.” (Demasi, 2025). This was a direct challenge to those in the profession (implicitly the AMA and others) who had stayed quiet for too long.

At the conference, AMPS leaders like Dr. Duncan Syme (then AMPS President) spoke unequivocally. He labeled Ahpra’s conduct “egregious overreach” and warned that the medical profession is “hemorrhaging” good doctors who no longer feel safe to practice in Australia (Demasi, 2025). Dr. Syme cited striking statistics: “One in 20 doctors is reported to Ahpra each year. One in five will be investigated during their career.” (Demasi, 2025). Even those ultimately cleared, he noted, are left with scars on their reputation that never fully heal. These numbers drive home how broad the issue is – this is not a matter of a few bad apples, but a systemic problem affecting a substantial fraction of the workforce. The atmosphere of fear and the attrition of practitioners (some moving overseas or leaving medicine entirely) have downstream effects on patients and the health system, as Syme pointed out: fewer mentors, fewer experienced clinicians, and ultimately less access to care for Australians (Demasi, 2025). By articulating these connections, AMPS has reframed the debate as not “doctors versus patient safety,” but “unaccountable regulation versus the health of the system.” In other words, overzealous regulation is itself a public health risk, a perspective that is gaining traction due in part to AMPS’s advocacy.

AMPS also pushes for specific reforms more aggressively than the AMA initially did. Proposals floated in its circles include: establishing statutory time limits for Ahpra investigations (to end the interminable delays), creating an independent review panel or ombudsman with teeth to oversee Ahpra’s decisions in real time, decentralizing some powers back to state-based entities to avoid the monolith effect, and even calls for a Royal Commission into Ahpra (reviving AMA Victoria’s idea, but with broader support). At the Sydney conference, various suggestions were mooted – “electing an independent board” for Ahpra, or ensuring state health complaints bodies have more say (to prevent cases from falling through cracks), and so on (Demasi, 2025). While not all these ideas may be implemented, their surfacing creates pressure. Politicians in attendance at or following the conference have “started to take notice,” according to Demasi (Demasi, 2025). Indeed, by mid-2025, members of Parliament across party lines were raising questions about Ahpra, something that rarely happened in the first decade of its existence. This newfound political scrutiny is in no small part attributable to the awareness-raising efforts of AMPS and aligned groups.

Crucially, AMPS provides a counter-narrative to the one often presented by Ahpra and sometimes echoed by the AMA. The official narrative tends to emphasize that everything is done for patient safety and that only a tiny minority of “bad doctors” are affected. AMPS counters this with stories and data that show many good doctors are being unjustly caught up and that patients suffer when their doctors are unfairly removed. The official narrative might imply that those who clash with Ahpra are simply disgruntled or fringe; AMPS showcases that they include respected surgeons, physicians, and even former regulators themselves who see the need for change. For example, one of the speakers allied with AMPS, lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens, is not a radical figure but an experienced legal professional who has represented many doctors – her testimonies about Ahpra’s inconsistencies carry weight in legal and policy circles (Demasi, 2025). Another notable voice, Professor Nikolai Petrovsky (a vaccine researcher who faced institutional backlash after developing a COVID vaccine abroad and questioning Australian policies), spoke at the conference about the “complex web of interlocking bureaucracies” and how dissenters are “discredited, shunned, and left defenceless” by institutions that ought to uphold open inquiry (Demasi, 2025). When a mainstream scientist of his caliber echoes the concerns of regulatory overreach, it validates AMPS’s stance as not being about fringe views but about protecting fundamental principles in medicine and science. Petrovsky’s quip comparing the fight to “David and 50 Goliaths” aptly captures how concentrated the power is on one side (regulators, health departments, boards, big institutions) versus the lone practitioner on the other (Demasi, 2025). AMPS essentially attempts to rally the “Davids” together to better balance that equation.

It should be noted that AMPS’s rise has not been without controversy. Its strong stance against vaccine mandates and support for doctors who prescribed unproven COVID treatments have led some to label it as an “anti-vax” or “fringe” group. The AMA and others initially dismissed it in those terms, suggesting that AMPS was serving a narrow ideological slice of doctors. However, as time passed and as broader issues (like Ahpra’s general processes) came to the fore, AMPS broadened its agenda and appeal. By championing issues like mental health support for doctors under investigation and fairness in the complaints system, AMPS tapped into concerns shared by many practitioners who might not agree with all of AMPS’s positions but appreciate its willingness to fight for procedural justice. In essence, AMPS has pushed the Overton window – making it acceptable to openly criticize Ahpra and demand reform, which in turn has perhaps emboldened the AMA and others to finally voice similar concerns.

In conclusion, AMPS represents a rising reformative force in Australian medicine. Its existence and growing influence are symptomatic of a vacuum left by the AMA’s cautious approach. By being nimble, vocal, and unabashedly on the side of practitioners (and by extension their patients), AMPS has put pressure on the establishment and brought doctors’ regulatory woes into the public eye. The result, as we discuss next, is that recent developments in 2025 suggest a tipping point: the issues have been acknowledged at high levels, and steps – however preliminary – are being taken toward reform. The final section will tie together these developments, including the AMA’s and Ahpra’s latest responses and what they portend for the future of Australia’s medical regulatory framework.

Recent Developments (2025) and the Road Ahead

The year 2025 has so far been pivotal in the campaign to reform Australia’s medical regulation. After years of mounting pressure, several significant developments indicate that the concerns detailed above are finally being addressed – at least in part – by the authorities and mainstream institutions. This section reviews these developments and analyzes their implications, marking the beginning of what could be a new era of accountability and balance in the medical regulatory framework.

AMA’s April 2025 Submission to the NHPO: As discussed, the AMA’s submission to the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman’s investigation (published 23 April 2025) was a watershed moment (AMA, 2025). It was the first time the AMA so frankly and extensively criticized Ahpra in a formal document. The submission (and accompanying media statements) called for concrete legislative amendments, including imposing a duty of care on Ahpra toward practitioners to mitigate harm during investigations, and requiring the Medical Board to justify immediate suspensions before the Ombudsman within one week (AMA, 2025). It also recommended mandatory timeframes for resolving cases and better support services for practitioners facing complaints (AMA, 2025). The AMA buttressed its arguments with sobering statistics – citing Ahpra’s own commissioned finding of 16 practitioner suicides – to drive home that the status quo was causing real damage (Hospital + Healthcare, 2025). The language used by AMA President McMullen in media interviews was striking: she described immediate action suspensions as an “extreme power... used too readily” and noted that in nearly half the cases where Ahpra took immediate action, no final adverse finding was ever made (Healthed, 2025). That implies a very high false-positive rate: doctors were being punished and left in limbo, only for nothing to be ultimately substantiated. The submission’s tone and content signaled that the AMA had moved closer to AMPS’s critique (albeit without crediting AMPS). Importantly, it put the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman (NHPO) in the spotlight. The NHPO’s ongoing investigation into Ahpra’s immediate action processes – launched in late 2024 amid rising complaints – is the first of its kind and is expected to result in recommendations later in 2025. The AMA’s forceful input will likely add weight to the Ombudsman’s findings. While the NHPO lacks direct power to change the law, her recommendations can influence health ministers. The AMA’s stance essentially gives political cover to ministers to enact reforms that practitioners have been clamoring for. In other words, by finally “breaking ranks” and criticizing Ahpra, the AMA has made it easier for the government to act without fearing that they are going against the medical establishment’s views. This could prove crucial in achieving changes like time limits or oversight requirements, which a year or two ago were not even on the agenda.

Ahpra’s Response to the Dawson Review (May 2025): On 12 May 2025, Ahpra publicly responded to the independent “Complexity Review” being conducted by Sue Dawson (Ahpra, 2025). This review, commissioned by Health Ministers in 2023, released a second consultation paper with draft recommendations in May. Ahpra’s statement notably “welcomed” the review and stated it supports the recommendations “in principle,” claiming many are “in lock step” with Ahpra’s own reform agenda (Ahpra, 2025). This is a remarkable change in tone from a regulator that previously often dismissed critics. In the key points of its press release, Ahpra committed to “deliver a better, more timely, transparent and fairer regulatory system” (Ahpra, 2025). It specifically acknowledged the need to strengthen notification processes for better timeliness, transparency, and fairness. It also recognized the challenges in the National Scheme – fragmentation and complexity – that the Dawson Review highlighted. The Ahpra CEO’s comments were forward-looking, emphasizing adapting to emerging issues like telehealth and AI, but also directly stating: “I understand how distressing it can be for practitioners to be subject to a regulatory process and... sometimes these matters can take too long to resolve. Reforming our complaints handling process is a priority.” (Ahpra, 2025). Hearing this from Ahpra’s leadership would have been almost unthinkable a few years ago. It suggests that the combination of evidence (like the suicides study), external review scrutiny, and public pressure has forced Ahpra to concede shortcomings. Moreover, Ahpra listed some steps it is taking: reviewing all notifications older than 12 months to ensure they have “clear completion strategies,” and establishing a “health complaints navigator” service to guide complainants so that complaints go to the right agency and are handled properly (Ahpra, 2025). If implemented well, those could alleviate some issues (e.g., notifiers often lodge complaints with multiple bodies causing duplication, or with the wrong body causing delays). Ahpra’s challenge will be following through. Saying the right things is a start, but the test will be measurable improvements – e.g., fewer lengthy suspensions, faster case resolution, and fewer practitioner complaints about process. Ahpra’s willingness to introspect could also open the door to more collaboration with doctors’ groups (including perhaps AMPS, which it has so far shunned). Notably, however, trust in Ahpra is low – as one commentator in Demasi’s report noted, if Ahpra were a hospital or airline with that many associated suicides, it would likely be facing an external investigation or prosecution (Demasi, 2025). The Dawson Review’s final report, due in July 2025, will go to Health Ministers. That will be the moment of truth: ministers can choose to endorse strong reforms or do the bare minimum. Given Ahpra’s public acceptance of the critique, one might cautiously hope for substantive changes.

The AMPS Conference and Media Exposure: The Misdeeds of Ahpra conference on 3 May 2025 and its coverage by Maryanne Demasi have significantly amplified the conversation. Demasi’s long-form article (published 12 May 2025) went viral in medical circles and was widely shared on social media (Demasi, 2025). It not only documented the emotional testimonies and cases, but also explicitly framed the issue as “calls for an investigation into Australia’s medical regulator intensify”. Public Substack articles often reach policymakers indirectly, and in this case, Demasi’s piece likely put additional pressure on Ahpra and the government by bringing the human stories to life in a way that bureaucratic reviews do not. Additionally, mainstream media has started to pick up on these signals. By mid-May 2025, major Australian newspapers and medical news outlets were running pieces on Ahpra’s troubles: for example, “Significant disillusionment: New spotlight on regulation failings” in the RACGP’s newsGP (RACGP newsGP, 2025), and “Extreme Ahpra power used too readily” in Hospital + Healthcare magazine (Hospital + Healthcare, 2025), among others. Such coverage, with quotes from AMA and others, would have been rare earlier. This media attention builds a narrative that something is seriously wrong and change is urgent – a narrative that not even Ahpra or the AMA can now deny. It also validates the efforts of AMPS and others who were earlier painted as alarmist; their concerns are now essentially mainstream.

Political Reactions: Minister for Health Mark Butler’s stance has evolved from initial defensiveness (as a government typically would be about a regulator) to proactive engagement. After the Four Corners scandal in Feb 2023, Butler quickly convened health ministers to commission the Dawson Review (Medical Republic, 2023). In early 2025, as noted, he commented that if the regulatory framework is not protecting patient safety, “Australians rightly expect governments at all levels to strengthen it”. With the Dawson Review and Ombudsman review in motion, Butler has the machinery to make changes. The next Health Ministers’ Meeting in late 2025 will presumably consider both sets of recommendations. Possible outcomes could include: amending the National Law to incorporate some of AMA’s suggestions (e.g., explicit timeframes or duty of care), improving information-sharing between Ahpra and state Health Complaint Entities (to address the fragmentation issue), and enhancing the powers or funding of the Ombudsman’s office to provide ongoing oversight. There is also talk of cultural change – which is harder to legislate – but could involve new training for Board members on managing notifications compassionately, or even refreshing the composition of Boards to include more practitioner peers who understand the realities of clinical practice. Politically, now that the problems have been laid bare, it would be risky for any minister to appear to ignore doctors’ united calls for reform. Additionally, opposition politicians could seize this issue if the government drags its feet. Already, one Australian Senator (Gerard Rennick, for instance) has been vocally critical of Ahpra in Parliament and sympathetic to doctors who were de-registered over COVID disputes. Thus, one can expect continued political scrutiny until tangible reforms are seen.

The Future of the AMA and AMPS: Intriguingly, the dynamics between the AMA and AMPS may also shift going forward. The AMA, having sharpened its advocacy in 2025 under pressure, might reclaim some trust among doctors if it follows through. Its acknowledgment that “health ministers find it easy to ignore our pleas” (McMullen, 2023) was both a candid admission and a call to arms. The AMA said it “won’t give up on this” (McMullen, 2023). If the AMA truly aligns with the reform agenda and perhaps collaborates with groups like AMPS on shared goals (even informally), their combined weight could ensure the momentum isn’t lost. AMPS, on the other hand, will likely continue to play the watchdog role – ready to call out any half-measures or backsliding. Its challenge will be to avoid being marginalized now that the AMA has stepped up. However, given that AMPS has positioned itself as the member-driven, activist alternative, it can still differentiate by pushing for maximal change (for example, still advocating for a Royal Commission if the reforms seem too superficial). In any case, the existence of AMPS means the AMA is no longer the sole voice of the profession, which could be healthy for plurality. Doctors now have a choice of representation, and this competitive pressure has arguably made the AMA more responsive.

Implications of Regulatory Capture Addressed: If the reforms on the table are implemented, they would effectively begin to de-capture the regulator – making it more accountable and refocused. For instance, imposing an external check like a required Ombudsman review of immediate suspensions would curb unilateral power and force better justification (AMA, 2025). Shorter investigation deadlines would prevent Ahpra from holding practitioners in procedural purgatory to the extent it has. A duty of care to practitioners, if enshrined, would compel Ahpra to weigh the wellbeing of the doctor alongside public risk, ideally fostering a less adversarial approach (AMA, 2025). These shifts would collectively reorient the culture from punitive to proportionate. From a regulatory theory perspective, this would be moving from an “enforcement” model to a “stewardship” model, something the Dawson Review explicitly encouraged (RACGP newsGP, 2025). Ahpra would be expected to guide and rehabilitate where possible, not just punish – to use a risk-based approach that is not zero-tolerance but finely calibrated to actual danger (Ahpra, 2025).

Of course, change will not happen overnight. There may be resistance within Ahpra’s ranks or from those who fear that loosening the reins could lead to rogue doctors slipping through. The key will be demonstrating that protecting doctors’ rights and mental health does not conflict with patient safety – it enhances it. A fairer system would still deal firmly with truly dangerous practitioners (arguably more effectively, because resources would not be squandered on low-risk cases or vexatious notifications), while keeping competent doctors in practice and maintaining morale in the profession. A telling statistic to watch in coming years will be the number of practitioner suicides and complaints about Ahpra. If reforms succeed, we should see a decrease in these tragic indicators. Likewise, metrics like median time to resolve a notification, or the percentage of immediate actions that are overturned on appeal, can gauge progress.

In the end, Australia is at an inflection point. As one conference participant observed, for years Ahpra operated behind “closed hearings, sealed documents, and anonymous complaints – running... ‘kangaroo courts’ shielded from public scrutiny” (Demasi, 2025). Now, sunlight is finally entering that black box of regulation. The combination of courageous individual stories, collective professional advocacy, independent review, and media attention has created a window of opportunity for meaningful reform. The expectation from the medical community is that this momentum will not be squandered. The events of early 2025 may well go down in history as the moment Australia confronted the flaws in its health regulatory system and took steps to restore justice and trust. The process of reform will require persistence – from AMA, AMPS, and countless individual doctors and patients who care about getting this right. But with silence no longer an option and complicity being challenged, there is a credible hope that Australia’s medical regulatory framework will emerge from this period of crisis as a more balanced, compassionate, and effective system – one that truly serves the public interest by both safeguarding patients and respecting the dedicated professionals who care for them.

Conclusion

Australia’s medical regulatory framework – embodied by Ahpra, the Medical Board of Australia, and overseen by Health Ministers – has in recent years drifted into dysfunction and overreach that undermined both practitioner welfare and, ultimately, patient care. The unchecked use of immediate suspensions, protracted and opaque investigations, and a culture of intimidation have left a trail of damaged careers and lives. In this essay, we examined how these issues took root: the broad powers given to Ahpra under the National Law, a lack of timely accountability, and the complicity (through inaction) of established bodies like the AMA. We also explored how regulatory capture manifested in this context – with Ahpra at times appearing more as an enforcer of political dictates than an impartial adjudicator, and the AMA aligning too closely with the regulators rather than championing its members’ rights.

However, the story is not one of despair but of awakening and reform. The past 18 months have seen an unprecedented reckoning. Through individual courage (whistleblowers, affected doctors speaking out) and collective action (AMPS and grassroots efforts, AMA’s pivot under pressure), the spotlight has been shone on Ahpra’s “misdeeds.” The historical reluctance to question the regulator has given way to “significant disillusionment” and an expectation – from doctors and the public alike – that the system must become “more effective, responsive and fair” (RACGP newsGP, 2025). High-profile case studies from Dr. Bay to Dr. Yap illustrated the human toll of Ahpra’s failures, making it impossible for Health Ministers and the public to ignore the urgency for change.

Crucially, this polemic has highlighted that patient safety and doctors’ rights are not mutually exclusive goals. A regulator that observes due process, respects the presumption of innocence, and supports practitioner wellbeing is not a weakened regulator – it is a just regulator. Such a regulator gains the trust and cooperation of the profession, which in turn enhances public safety because doctors are more likely to engage in open disclosure, self-report issues, and comply with reasonable safeguards when they don’t feel under siege. The essay presented evidence that the current punitive model, born of a noble intent to protect patients, had overshot and become counterproductive. Regulatory capture warped priorities, but the corrective lens of independent reviews and professional pushback is refocusing them on the core mission.

As of mid-2025, the wheels of reform are turning. The AMA and AMPS – once on very different pages – now find common ground in demanding accountability, transparency, and humanity from Ahpra. The Minister for Health and his counterparts have strong recommendations before them and a clear mandate from stakeholders to act. If implemented, measures like time-bound investigations, external oversight of immediate actions, and improved complaints handling will address many of the issues dissected in this essay. They will also set precedents for other professions and regulators, underscoring that well-intentioned ends do not justify draconian means in regulation.

This essay, while polemical, rests on a foundation of documented facts and voices from peer-reviewed research, legal judgments, and credible reportage. The polemic aspect – a passionate, critical tone – is warranted by the injustices uncovered. It serves to remind us that regulation in healthcare, as in any field, must ultimately be ethical and evidence-based. Ethical in treating people with dignity and justice, evidence-based in evaluating whether interventions (regulatory or clinical) do more good than harm. In Ahpra’s case, evidence had emerged that some of its interventions were causing harm disproportionate to their benefits. Recognizing this is the first step to reform.

In conclusion, Australia’s medical regulatory framework has been responsible for significant numbers of the dead and the diseased. The historical context shows how we got here; the case studies and analysis of capture show what went wrong; the rise of alternative voices like AMPS and the recent developments show how change is being pursued. If those in power heed the lessons and the voices compiled in this essay – from the widow of a fallen doctor, to the tribunal judge overturning an unfair suspension, to the regulators’ own advisors calling for compassion – then the system can be steered back on course. The end goal is a regulatory system that protects the public from truly bad practice while also protecting practitioners from undue injustice. Achieving that balance is difficult but imperative. Australia has an opportunity to lead by example, showing that even a large centralised regulator like Ahpra can be responsive to reform when confronted with truth and accountability. The coming months and years will determine if this opportunity is seized. The medical profession, through both the failed conflicted AMA and the free activated AMPS, appears determined to ensure that it is.

For the sake of doctors and patients across the nation, one hopes that determination does not waver, and that promises of reform translate into reality – a safer, fairer healthcare system for all. However, I won’t be holding my breath whilst the AMA is subservient to powerful outside forces.

Ian Brighthope

References:

