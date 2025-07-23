Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Small's avatar
Chris Small
4h

Our Constitution can only be changed with a referendum.

Our Constitution is the highest law in the land but the Authority is Granted by the people, in accordance with Natural Law Jurisprudence.

The WHO has no standing in Australia, under the constitution. Laws that are passed by state or territory that are repugnant to the Constitution are Overridden by the Constitution.

Turnbull and Gillard undermined our treason and sedition laws. :-( WITHOUT A REFERENDUM.

Now, this harlequin, Butler, has signed Australia up to some WHO IHR treaty. The WHO has no lawful standing in Australia, under our Constitution, and Butler has, with Albanese's oversight, commited treason. I call on Sam Mostyn to do her job and act in the interests of the Australian people, consistent with the Constitution for which she is entrusted (and paid) to serve as Steward.

I DO NOT AGREE TO THIS THE WHO IHR `treaty'!!!! I did not vote for it in a referendum!!!! Our Constitution is not put on hold, *EVER*, in times of crisis, otherwise those who would seek to subvert it would generate a crises whenever they want to foist some new atrocity on the Australian People.

NO CONSENT!!

NO CONSENT!!

NO CONSENT!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Emmanuel's avatar
Joe Emmanuel
4h

Absolutely agree, never mind the fact that he’s still allowing mRNA injections not only to be inflicted on Australians but Manufactured in Australia! And apparently illiterate because he seems incapable of reading the indisputable evidence of terrible long term harm caused by mRNA tech. Incompetence, illiterate or complicit? Doesn’t really matter he should resign or be sacked immediately!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture