Australia’s Health Minister Has Betrayed the Nation: A Public Condemnation of Mark Butler and the Health Bureaucracy

Australia’s public health apparatus, under the stewardship of Health Minister Mark Butler, has failed catastrophically in its duty to protect the people of this country. Despite overwhelming international evidence, courageous testimony from physicians and scientists, and countless reports of serious harm, our authorities remain silent — or worse, complicit — in denying the damage inflicted by the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The damage is no longer theoretical. It is no longer rare. It is now irrefutably visible in families, communities, clinics, and coffins.

And the silence from Canberra is deafening.

The Hypocrisy of Mark Butler’s Words

In an extraordinary and damning display of double standards, Health Minister Mark Butler was recently quoted in The Australian (19th. July, 2025) newspaper as saying:

“Take the tobacco industry... first, they sell things that kill people, which is obviously bad. But they also obfuscate and they hide evidence... we in public health should rise above that to be honest, transparent and accountable.”

Mr. Butler, this is precisely what you have failed to do.

You have not warned the public that these mRNA injections — promoted under the false banner of "safe and effective" — have caused deaths and thousands of serious adverse events across the nation. You have not acknowledged the growing international calls for retraction of these products, nor addressed the excess mortality and "turbo cancers" afflicting Australians since the rollout.

You have hidden behind the bureaucracy of ATAGI and the Department of Health — institutions that have remained wilfully blind to the evidence presented by independent clinicians, coroners, scientists, and patients.

A Personal Plea Ignored

I have written to you, Minister Butler, and to your predecessor Greg Hunt. I have written to Prime Ministers. I have written to Chief Medical Officers. I have provided evidence, asked for dialogue, and offered constructive solutions. I have done so not as a politician, but as a medical doctor, a public health expert, and an Australian citizen concerned for his country.

I urged you to investigate the growing body of evidence regarding vaccine injury. I pleaded with you to fund proper research into spike protein persistence, immunological dysfunction, myocarditis, thrombosis, neurological damage, menstrual disruption, and post-vaccine syndromes.

I asked that you acknowledge the reality of families shattered by sudden deaths, by strokes, by disabling fatigue, tremors, seizures, autoimmune disease, and more — all emerging shortly after these injections.

You did nothing.

You did not respond to my correspondence.

You did not initiate a national investigation.

You did not halt or pause the rollout.

You did not issue a single public warning.

A Duty Under Public Health Law

Minister Butler, you are in breach of the most basic principles of public health and the legal and ethical obligations that underpin it.

Ethical and Legal Frameworks You Have Ignored Include:

The Australian Charter of Healthcare Rights , which guarantees consumers the right to informed consent, transparency, and safe, high-quality care.

The Public Health Act 2016 (WA) and its counterparts across states and territories, which impose a duty on authorities to investigate and prevent harm to the community.

The NHMRC's National Statement on Ethical Conduct in Human Research , which requires full disclosure of risks in the development, administration, and follow-up of experimental products.

The WHO's own International Health Regulations , which Australia is signatory to, require surveillance and reporting of adverse events following immunisation.

The Australian Immunisation Handbook , which clearly states that “informed consent must be obtained prior to each dose of vaccine” and that “all known side effects must be disclosed.”

The Biosecurity Act 2015 , which strictly prohibits coercive medical treatment without proper safeguards and review — safeguards that were obliterated during the pandemic response.

The Australian Medical Board’s Code of Conduct, which demands that medical professionals (and by extension public health officials) place patient welfare above all else, and “act promptly if you believe patient safety may be at risk.”

Your actions — and your inactions — violate every single one of these principles.

The People Are Awake, and the Silence Is Over

You cannot continue to dismiss the dead as collateral damage.

You cannot ignore the vaccine-injured any longer.

You cannot feign ignorance when Australians are burying their children, their spouses, and their colleagues.

You have a duty to act. And your refusal to do so is a breach not only of ethics, but of conscience.

If the tobacco industry “sells things that kill people and hides the evidence,” as you so rightly stated, then what is this — when you and our own government does the same?

The people of Australia deserve better than gaslighting, stonewalling, and media complicity. They deserve transparency. They deserve redress. And they deserve leadership with the courage to admit when mistakes have been made.

It is time to stop pretending. It is time to start investigating. And it is time for you, Minister Butler, to rise above the obfuscation and fulfill the role you swore to uphold.

A Final Appeal for Justice

We call on you now to:

Immediately issue a public safety warning regarding the adverse effects of mRNA vaccines. Establish a fully independent Royal Commission AND a higher level of judicial inquiry into the health harms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Provide full compensation and medical support to the vaccine-injured and bereaved. Suspend all mRNA-based vaccines for humans, plants and animals pending further long-term safety data. Reform the TGA and ATAGI to restore scientific independence and eliminate conflicts of interest.

The longer you wait, the more blood will stain the silence. History will not be kind to those who knew and said nothing.

Mark Butler: It’s time to be honest. Transparent. Accountable. Or resign.

Professor Ian Brighthope

Florida surgeon general speaks against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries, Suppression, and Florida’s Response

At a recent press conference held in Florida, the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, convened with two prominent physicians — Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Joel Wallskog — to discuss the harms caused by the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the failures of the medical establishment, and the urgent need for proper recognition, care, and support for the vaccine-injured. The gathering reflected Florida's continuing leadership in promoting medical freedom, scientific integrity, and transparent discussion around vaccine safety, particularly in light of federal decisions finally beginning to align with positions the state took years earlier.

Dr. Ladapo opened the event by expressing gratitude to attendees and introducing the speakers. He highlighted Dr. Pierre Kory as a critical care physician who was among the earliest voices during the pandemic advocating for the use of corticosteroids to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Despite initial ridicule and dismissal, Dr. Kory's early clinical observations were later validated by randomised trials and became standard of care.

Dr. Joel Wallskog was introduced as a representative of React19, a patient advocacy group supporting individuals injured by COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Ladapo emphasised the gravity of the vaccine injury crisis — a tragedy that continues in the background, largely unacknowledged by medical institutions and government agencies. The rollout of mRNA vaccines, he argued, was rushed, inadequately tested, and forced upon the population through coercion. When injuries emerged, those affected were left abandoned, and the systems needed to research, treat, and understand their conditions were actively suppressed. This suppression extended to physician communication, clinical collaboration, and public discourse — all stifled by censorship, institutional denial, and systemic dysfunction.

He acknowledged the federal government’s recent announcement — specifically by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — that it would no longer recommend mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children. Dr. Ladapo noted that Florida had made this decision years prior, thanks to the principled leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis. He observed that while Florida had faced media hostility for its stance, the public increasingly aligned with it as evidence mounted. Few children or healthy adults in Florida now receive these vaccines, a trend Dr. Ladapo welcomed, stating plainly that the mRNA vaccines “are not fit for human use.”

Importantly, Dr. Ladapo addressed a political misconception: that former President Donald Trump bore responsibility for the vaccine rollout. He clarified that Trump, as a political leader and not a scientist, acted on the information given to him. The true culpability, he argued, lies with medical authorities — such as Dr. Anthony Fauci — and every physician who failed to acknowledge or investigate vaccine-related harm, despite their professional training.

Dr. Ladapo issued a direct call to the federal government and NIH to extend funding and research to include those injured by mRNA vaccines — just as they have for long COVID. Physicians treating these patients need support, infrastructure, and the ability to collaborate openly. Continuing to ignore the vaccine-injured is a profound injustice, he said, and one that must end.

Dr. Pierre Kory then took the podium. He expressed his deep appreciation for Florida’s commitment to scientific honesty and described his current work as focused almost entirely on treating the vaccine-injured and those suffering from long COVID. He praised Florida’s willingness to question consensus narratives, resist mandates, and investigate potential fraud through a state grand jury. These actions stood in contrast to the national suppression of dissent and distortion of data.

Dr. Kory emphasised that Florida’s policies — though ahead of the curve — still lag behind what astute clinicians observe on the frontlines. Clinicians, he said, often recognise patterns and emerging syndromes well before institutional studies confirm them. Since being pushed out of the conventional medical system, Dr. Kory has built a specialty practice treating patients suffering from long COVID and long Vaxx (long-term vaccine injury), noting that the vast majority of patients in his clinic became ill after vaccination, not infection.

He introduced a distinction: vaccine injury as single-organ damage (e.g., stroke, myocarditis), and post-vaccine injury syndrome as a chronic multi-system condition — typically including fatigue, post-exertional malaise, and cognitive dysfunction — symptoms aligned with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). These patients often also report headaches, neuropathies, vertigo, tinnitus, and inflammatory issues. In many cases, once thriving individuals — healthy, successful, fit — have become housebound, financially ruined, and socially isolated due to these disabling symptoms.

Dr. Kory stressed that vaccine-injured patients are not being acknowledged or cared for by the mainstream system. The suffering is immense, and treatments are complex and individualised. He echoed Dr. Ladapo’s call for urgent government funding, infrastructure, and collaboration to address this crisis.

He then introduced his colleague, Dr. Joel Wallskog, who co-founded React19. Dr. Wallskog, an orthopaedic surgeon, shared his personal story of vaccine injury. After receiving a Moderna COVID-19 shot in December 2020, he developed weakness, numbness, and balance problems. He was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, autonomic dysfunction, and an unspecified immune disorder, which forced him into early retirement.

Dr. Wallskog described the deep failures in the vaccine approval and rollout process — particularly the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines for children and pregnant women without long-term safety data. Citing the case of Maddie de Garay, a teenager injured during Pfizer’s phase III trial but dismissed by clinical investigators, he illustrated how trial data was altered or downplayed. Maddie remains in a wheelchair and requires a feeding tube, yet her severe symptoms were recorded merely as a stomach ache in the trial documentation.

He criticised U.S. regulatory agencies for their conflicts of interest and their failure to uphold safety standards, asking whether systems like VAERS and V-safe were “deficient by design.” Products were given to vulnerable populations with follow-up data as short as two weeks, flouting centuries of medical ethics.

Despite the damage already done, Dr. Wallskog said he chooses not to dwell on the past but to push for solutions. React19, he explained, is a science-driven, non-political organisation offering financial, physical, and emotional support to nearly 40,000 affected Americans. He welcomed the removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the childhood immunisation schedule and prenatal care, but insisted that the vaccine-injured still need recognition, treatment, research, and compensation.

In a brief Q&A session that followed, Dr. Ladapo emphasized that Pfizer's vaccine — compared to Moderna’s — showed higher rates of serious adverse events, including cardiovascular and neurological complications. He also acknowledged that studies have revealed abnormally persistent spike protein antibodies in vaccinated individuals, suggesting an ongoing immunological disruption that warrants investigation.

Asked why the recommendation only applied to healthy children, Dr. Ladapo responded that no child should be receiving these products. He said it was “not normal” to have spike antibodies lingering for such long durations post-vaccination and reiterated that these vaccines are “not fit for human use.” He urged the public to avoid them entirely and pointed out that repeated boosters are associated with an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Regarding future vaccines and progress, Dr. Ladapo said he wasn’t "optimistic" per se but was confident that truth and transparency would eventually prevail. The pace of change, he said, depends on people continuing to speak out and demand accountability.

The conference closed on a note of determined hope — a united call for compassion, courage, and scientific integrity to repair the immense harm done.

Ian Brighthope

And there is more….much more!

