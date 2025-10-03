Ian Brighthope's Substack

Factscinator
6h

🎬 Bankstaz Inc. in proud association with 💩💳 UK’s Shitcard, 💩💳 Digital Gulags, 📡🌐⛓️ and 👁️ Your Compliance™ proudly presents —

🔥 CONTROL GRID: END TIMES EDITION 🔥

The blockbuster where ‘convenience’ is the bait, and your freedom is the catch.

❌ Out: Paper, cash & privacy 💵📜🔒

✅ In: Digital ID + CBDCs 💳🤖 — one tap away from de-personed.

❌ Out: Cheeseburgers, steak, and choice 🍔🥩🥗

✅ In: Quotas & bug-paste patties 🐛🍔 — ‘Sustainably yours.’

❌ Out: Autonomy & medical consent 🧍‍♂️💉

✅ In: Mandates, mandates, mandates 📋📡 — jab or starve.

❌ Out: Private property & savings 🏠💰

✅ In: Programmable tokens & subscription rights ⛓️📲 — own nothing, rent permission.

❌ Out: National sovereignty

✅ In: Cloud-Based Governance ☁️🗳️ — algorithms > Parliament.

❌ Out: Free speech & debate 🗣️📚

✅ In: Pre-Approved Speech Packs™ 🗣️📦 — dissent de-banked.

❌ Out: Family life & local community 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏘️

✅ In: Pods, surveillance & social credit 👮‍♂️🔍🤖 — where every snitch gets a real meal.

📡 Complete with QR-code checkpoints, algorithmic trust scores, and real-time financial punishments — no sirens, no charges, just declined transactions 🛰️

🎟️ Welcome to the New Normal 💩👍 — the paperless, merciless prison where freedom is just another access request in THE CONTROL GRID!!⛓️🌐📡🛰️💉💦💀🦠🦗🐛💩🤧

💼 Bankstaz Inc. — because your compliance is our profit. 🤑

Kezeek's The Pathless Path
8h

Well written Prof Brighthope. I DO NOT CONSENT needs to be rendered everywhere. No to Digital ID and being surveilled permanently. I think I put message on Elons feed once. Just because you can doesn't mean you should. Ethics must become a big part of rejecting the future nonsense.

