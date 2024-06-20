Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

The names and capacities of the individuals at the hearing.

Mrs. Kara Potter, an unfortunate lady who suffers from the devastating effects of the covid vaccine.

Dr. Jeyanathi Kunadhasan, one of the authors of the book, ‘Too Many Dead’

The complete hearing from the representatives of AMPS

Dr. Chris O’Neill, the President of The AustralianMedical Professional Association

REPORT ON "TOO MANY DEAD"

Professor Ian Brighthope

There is a significant increase in death rates in Australia that deviates from expected patterns. This anomaly is particularly concerning as it does not align with traditional causes such as illness, accident, or natural disaster.

The data reveals a progression of deaths from elderly individuals, who were prioritised for vaccination, to middle-aged and younger populations as the vaccine rollout continued. The analysis includes contributions from independent researchers, highlighting a dramatic increase in deaths among healthy young people. The book criticises public health officials for not adequately addressing or explaining these findings. Specific case studies illustrate unexplained severe health issues following vaccination, adding personal and clinical insights to the statistical data.

In Australia, there have been observed patterns of unusual death rates and increased mortality, especially noticeable during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This phenomenon has sparked significant concern and investigation into the underlying causes. Australia's excess mortality spiked during the pandemic, with notable increases in death rates in 2022 and continuing into 2023. This pattern of excess deaths is unprecedented, especially considering the expected reduction in deaths due to the harvesting effect, which did not occur. Data analysis of quarterly excess mortality from 2020 to 2022 shows unusual increases in death rates among working-age Australians. These increases coincided with the implementation of vaccine mandates, raising questions about the potential impact of these mandates on mortality rates.

Similar patterns of excess deaths were observed in other countries with comparable COVID-19 responses, such as New Zealand. Both countries aimed for zero COVID levels initially, leading to delayed widespread virus transmission. However, 2022 marked the highest increase in death rates in over 67 years for both nations. The continued high death rates despite widespread vaccination have led to calls for further investigation. The expected decrease in deaths post-pandemic has not materialised, and the reasons for this anomaly remain unclear. When compared historically, the 2022 excess deaths in Australia are significantly higher than any other year since 1950. This suggests that something extraordinary is happening, necessitating a deeper examination into the factors contributing to these high mortality rates.

These observations underline the need for comprehensive and unbiased research to understand the full impact of the pandemic and the measures taken to combat it on mortality rates. The unusual patterns of death in Australia highlight the complexities of the pandemic's effects and the necessity for ongoing scrutiny and investigation. The data on excess deaths across different age groups in Australia from the book "Too Many Dead" reveals several important points about the progression of deaths from older to younger populations during the COVID era.

Here's a detailed analysis. The elderly (75+ years) accounted for the majority of excess deaths. They represent nearly 7.5% of the population but were responsible for about 82% of excess deaths in the year up to November 2022 . Specific excess death percentages for the 75-84 age group and the 85+ group were 24.4% and 20.8% above expectations, respectively. These increases are statistically significant with sigma values of 2.5 and 1.7, indicating a low probability of these increases being due to chance .

The middle-aged group saw a significant rise in excess deaths as well, with a 6.6% increase above baseline expectations, amounting to approximately 1,290 additional deaths in 2022 . In the youngest age group (0-44 years), there was a slight increase in excess deaths (7,300 in 2022), but this represents a -0.4% change from the baseline, which is statistically insignificant compared to the older age groups . A notable observation in this age group is the rise in deaths from medical causes, such as cardiac arrests and strokes, which were previously rare. However, these are often masked by a larger number of non-medical deaths, such as intentional self-harm and accidents .

The progression of deaths from elderly to younger populations indicates a clear trend: the older the age group, the higher the percentage of excess deaths. This progression is visually represented in Figure 5 of the document, showing a strong and monotonical increase in mortality with age since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and mass vaccinations .

The book notes that the first peak in excess deaths for the elderly occurred in January 2022, during the height of the Australian summer, an unusual time for high mortality from respiratory diseases. This suggests that factors other than typical seasonal diseases were at play, potentially linking to COVID-19 vaccinations administered months earlier .

The data analysis employs a Bradford Hill criteria to argue that the excess deaths observed in 2022, particularly among the elderly, were likely influenced by the COVID-19 vaccinations. It is suggested that Simpson's Paradox could explain the differential impact across age groups. While the overall population saw an increase in excess deaths, subpopulations, particularly the elderly, might show a different correlation if analysed independently .

The analysis in "Too Many Dead" is primarily based on epidemiological data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and other sources, focusing on excess mortality rates during the COVID-19 period. The authors emphasise that their method involves calculating excess mortality using the average mortality from 2015 to 2019 as a baseline, which they believe provides a more consistent and transparent measure compared to the ABS's complex model that excludes 2020 as an anomalous year.

The document highlights an alarming trend of increased deaths among healthy young people. It points out that despite significant excess mortality, there has been no formal investigation into the causes of these deaths. The report calls for an independent investigation, free from conflicts of interest, to understand the underlying reasons behind these excess deaths. The authors suggest that some of the excess deaths may be related to the public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and vaccination rollouts .

The document criticises the actions of public health officials and the Australian government during the pandemic. It questions the effectiveness and consequences of strict measures like lockdowns and vaccination mandates. The authors argue that these interventions may have inadvertently contributed to the increase in mortality rates. They also point out the potential conflicts of interest among those involved in the decision-making process and stress the need for a truly independent investigation to ensure unbiased results .

The book concludes with several key recommendations:

1. The ABS should publish complete details of their complex model for excess deaths, including coefficients and results by age band and state, to allow for independent verification.

2. Independent Investigation: An independent committee, free from conflicts of interest, should be established to investigate the causes of excess deaths in Australia since 2021.

3. Further Research: More rigorous and a thorough analysis of the available data is needed to draw robust and trustworthy conclusions.

The case of Dr. Kailash Chand OBE provides a poignant example of unexplained severe health issues following COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Chand was a respected figure, having served as the deputy chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) and its honorary vice president. His experience highlights the complex and sometimes mysterious nature of adverse health events post-vaccination.

On July 26, 2021, Dr. Chand suffered a cardiac arrest at home after experiencing chest pain. Despite an inquiry revealing that a notable ambulance delay likely contributed to his death, his post-mortem findings were particularly shocking. It was discovered that two of his three major arteries had severe blockages: a 90% blockage in his left anterior descending artery and a 75% blockage in his right coronary artery.

Dr. Chand's case was surprising given his excellent health history. At 73 years old, he was extremely fit and active, walking an average of 10–15,000 steps per day during the lockdown. He had a lifelong commitment to fitness and healthy living, having made significant improvements to his health in the years leading up to his death. These included quitting sugar, reducing belly fat, lowering his blood pressure medication dosage, practicing regular meditation, reversing prediabetes, and significantly improving his cholesterol profile.

Despite his healthy lifestyle, Dr. Chand's post-mortem revealed severe arterial blockages without evidence of an actual heart attack. This was particularly perplexing given his recent heart scans had shown perfect blood flow and only mild arterial furring. Dr. Chand's son, a medical professional specialising in delaying the progression of heart disease through lifestyle changes, could not explain these findings. In the aftermath of his father's death, Dr. Chand's son began to critically appraise the data surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations. He considered whether the Pfizer vaccine, which his father had received six months prior, could have contributed to his unexpected demise. This inquiry was fuelled by a peer-reviewed abstract published in ‘Circulation’, which found that in over 500 middle-aged patients, the mRNA vaccine was associated with a substantial increase in the risk of coronary events shortly after vaccination. This study reported an increase in the risk of a coronary event within five years from 11% pre-vaccine to 25% post-vaccine.

Dr. Chand's case underscores the importance of monitoring and investigating potential adverse effects of vaccinations. While vaccines play a crucial role in preventing disease, individual cases like that of Dr. Chand highlight the need for thorough post-vaccination surveillance and research to understand the full spectrum of potential risks and ensure patient safety.

The rise in deaths is substantial and warrants thorough investigation. It calls for transparency and accountability from health authorities, emphasising the need for independent review and action to understand and mitigate these deaths. The "Too Many Dead" book raises critical questions about the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia. It underscores the need for transparency, independent research, and a comprehensive investigation into the causes of increased mortality, especially among healthy young individuals. It suggests that some of the excess deaths may be linked to the measures taken during the pandemic, highlighting the importance of scrutinising these interventions to understand their full impact on public health .

Dr. Kailash Chand's case offers a significant, albeit tragic, insight into the potential severe health issues that can follow vaccination. His story emphasises the complexity of vaccine safety and the necessity for ongoing vigilance, transparency, and investigation in public health practices.

Summary by Professor Ian Brighthope

