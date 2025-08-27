Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

The Negligence of the Authorities

The Facts.

Australia has entered the “allergy era.” A new Deloitte Access Economics report, commissioned by the National Allergy Council and ASCIA, lands with a stark headline figure: around 8.2 million Australians—roughly one in three—were living with allergic disease in 2024. That adds up to 16.4 million separate allergic conditions across the population, because many people juggle more than one at a time.

The economic hit is enormous. The report estimates direct financial costs of $18.9 billion in 2024—about $2,318 for each person affected—plus a further $44.6 billion in “non-financial” costs from lost wellbeing, equivalent to another $5,470 per person. Put simply: allergies are draining wallets, productivity, and quality of life. (Notably, productivity losses dominate the financial burden.)

You can feel this in the everyday details. Allergic rhinitis (hay fever) remains the most common allergic disorder, and the newest national survey snapshot puts it at almost one in four Australians (23.9%). That figure comes from the ABS-based clinical update published by ASCIA in 2024, underscoring just how routine sneezing seasons—and year-round triggers—have become. (Allergy.org.au)

Behind the headlines lies a two-decade climb that’s hard to ignore. Hospital data show food-related anaphylaxis admissions have soared nine-fold since the turn of the millennium—rising from 2.0 per 100,000 people in 1998–99 to 18.2 per 100,000 in 2018–19. In the five years to 2019–20 alone, anaphylaxis presentations to public-hospital emergency departments jumped by 51%, with hospital admissions up 35%. This isn’t a blip—it’s a structural rise in severe reactions. (jacionline.org, safetyandquality.gov.au)

Why such scale, and why now? The new cost-of-illness analysis doesn’t try to solve the aetiology debate; it quantifies the fallout. It shows how allergic disease now behaves like a chronic condition: persistent symptoms, recurrent care, and ripple effects across families and workplaces. It also stresses complexity: people often carry multiple allergic diagnoses at once, and rarer conditions (like eosinophilic oesophagitis) remain under-recognised, delaying care and inflating costs that surface later.

On the economic side, the ledger is painfully specific. The modelling apportions the $18.9 billion financial bill across health-system costs, productivity losses, and “efficiency” losses—those deadweight costs that come with reduced income and higher welfare outlays. The largest slice is lost productivity, meaning allergies are not just a burden on hospitals and pharmacies, but on employers and households who absorb the missed work, reduced participation, and presenteeism.

The human side is just as concrete. Loss of wellbeing—captured as healthy years of life lost—dwarfs direct spending. That’s the fatigue after a night of blocked breathing, the child who can’t concentrate at school during peak pollen, the family navigating food labels and emergency plans, and the worker who is present but far from productive. These costs don’t appear on receipts, but they show up in national accounts of health and prosperity.

Is there any good news? The report argues there is—if Australia treats allergy like the major chronic disease cluster it has become. It points to practical opportunities: scale up clinical care and public-health programs; upskill the health workforce (so diagnosis and management are earlier and safer); improve national allergy data; fund prevention and management research; and formally recognise allergic disease as a chronic condition to unlock more coherent support. None of this is glamorous, but each step chips away at both the financial and wellbeing losses that are currently baked into the system.

Put together, the most recent news is unambiguous. Allergies are common, rising, and costly—far beyond chemist-counter irritations. They are reshaping budgets and daily life, and they are doing so at population scale. If the last 20 years were a warning, the next few will be the test of whether Australia turns rigorous measurement into real relief.

OPINION

Allergies in Australia: Systemic Negligence in Addressing Causes and Treatments

Introduction

Australia is experiencing an unprecedented rise in allergic disease, with millions affected and costs to the economy exceeding tens of billions annually. Despite these alarming figures, authorities and the medical establishment have failed to address the root causes or develop treatments based on these causes. Instead, the response has been piecemeal, reactive, and largely confined to symptomatic management.

The Neglected Causes of Allergic Disease

Poor Diet and Nutritional Deficiencies Highly processed foods dominate the modern Australian diet, rich in sugars, refined grains, and industrial oils, while being deficient in fresh fruits, vegetables, and phytonutrients.

Deficiencies in key micronutrients, especially vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, compromise immune resilience and increase susceptibility to allergic reactions. Antibiotic Abuse and Microbiome Destruction Repeated courses of broad-spectrum antibiotics have decimated the diversity of the human gut microbiome, ofttimes from birth.

The shattering of microbial balance leads to immune dysregulation, increased gut permeability (“leaky gut”), and higher rates of food and environmental allergies. Chemical Exposures in the Environment Pesticides, herbicides, industrial pollutants, plastics, and pharmaceutical residues act as immune system disruptors.

Chronic low-level exposure primes the immune system towards hypersensitivity reactions, worsening allergic disease. Medical overuse and Vaccine Abuse Over-medication and excessive reliance on pharmaceuticals fail to address root causes.

Vaccine overuse and adjuvants contribute to immune dysregulation, sometimes highly significantly, in genetically, toxically and nutritionally vulnerable populations, further fuelling allergic responses.

Failures of the Medical Establishment

Failure to Recognise Nutrition as Central Conventional medicine dismisses the importance of diet and micronutrient status, despite extensive evidence linking deficiencies to immune imbalance.

Vitamin C, the cornerstone nutrient for immune function, is rarely considered in allergy management, even though it directly stabilises mast cells, reduces histamine release, and supports epithelial integrity. Inadequate Training of Doctors Medical curricula remain dominated by pharmacology and acute care models.

Training in nutritional medicine, environmental health, and microbiome science is minimal or absent.

Doctors are therefore poorly equipped to prevent or treat chronic allergic disease beyond prescribing antihistamines, steroids, and epinephrine.

Doctors should not vaccinate children who may have a genetic predisposition to allergies or who have an atopic family history. Systemic Neglect of Preventive Strategies Public health authorities focus almost exclusively on acute care and emergency management of anaphylaxis.

Preventive strategies—such as dietary reform, microbiome restoration, detoxification from chemical exposures, and nutritional supplementation—are disregarded or actively opposed.

The Central Role of Vitamin C

Deficiency in Focus: Vitamin C is profoundly depleted in modern populations, with suboptimal plasma and tissue levels common even without frank scurvy.

Mechanistic Importance: Antioxidant protection against inflammatory and oxidative triggers. Direct reduction of histamine levels in the blood. Support for adrenal function, collagen integrity, and epithelial barriers.

Clinical Neglect: Despite robust mechanistic and clinical evidence, vitamin C is absent from mainstream guidelines for allergic disease. Its omission reflects a deep failure to integrate science into practice.

Consequences of Negligence

Epidemiological Explosion: A nine-fold rise in food-anaphylaxis hospitalisations since the late 1990s demonstrates the cost of ignoring causation.

Economic Burden: Allergic disease now drains more than $60 billion annually in combined financial and wellbeing costs.

Patient Harm: Millions of Australians are condemned to chronic symptoms, escalating hospital presentations, and reduced quality of life while underlying causes remain unaddressed.

Conclusion

Authorities have been negligent in addressing the allergy epidemic. The refusal to acknowledge poor diet, antibiotic abuse, environmental toxins, and vaccine abuse/overuse as root causes, combined with the systematic failure to integrate nutritional and environmental medicine into mainstream care, has left Australians vulnerable. Vitamin C—one of the simplest, safest, cheapest, readily available and most effective tools for managing allergic disease—remains largely ignored by official guidelines. Without a paradigm shift towards prevention, causation, and nutritional repletion, the allergy crisis will continue to worsen.

References

Deloitte Access Economics. Costly Reactions: The economic and social cost of allergic disease in Australia.National Allergy Council and ASCIA; 2025.

Mullins RJ, et al. Increase in anaphylaxis admissions in Australia, 1998–2019. J Allergy Clin Immunol.2022;149(2):AB12–AB19.

Prescott SL, et al. The importance of nutrition in the prevention of allergy. Asia Pac J Clin Nutr. 2013;22(1):1–8.

Allan K, Devereux G. Diet and asthma: Nutrition implications from prevention to treatment. J Am Diet Assoc.2011;111(2):258–268.

Wopereis H, et al. The first thousand days—intestinal microbiology of early life: establishing a symbiosis. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2014;25(5):428–438.

Murk W, et al. Early antibiotic use and risk of asthma: A systematic review and meta-analysis. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2011;127(3):724–731.

Miller MD, Marty MA. Impact of environmental chemicals on lung development. Environ Health Perspect.2010;118(8):1155–1164.

Kim JH, et al. Environmental pollutants and risk of atopic dermatitis. Allergy Asthma Immunol Res. 2016;8(5):429–440.

McKeever TM, et al. Paracetamol use in infancy and risk of asthma, rhinitis, and eczema. Lancet.2002;360(9337):1039–1040.

Koplin JJ, et al. Infant feeding, medication use, and risk of food allergy: Population-based study. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2018;142(5):1555–1565.

Crowe T, et al. Nutrition in medical education: A systematic review. Lancet Planet Health. 2019;3(9):e379–e389.

ASCIA. Clinical Care Standards for Anaphylaxis and Allergic Rhinitis. 2021–2024.

Clemetson CA. Histamine and ascorbic acid in human blood. J Nutr. 1980;110(4):662–668.

Johnston CS, et al. Vitamin C reduces elevated histamine levels in allergy patients. J Am Coll Nutr.1992;11(2):172–176.

Carr AC, Maggini S. Vitamin C and immune function. Nutrients. 2017;9(11):1211.

Hemilä H. Vitamin C and common cold and allergy outcomes: Systematic review. Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol.2013;9(1):46. DISCLAIMER

