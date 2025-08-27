Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

Ian, you covered all bases very well. If people eliminated processed foods it would take a great deal of stress off the immune system... Processed foods offers nothing but trouble. They fill the stomach, but overwork the digestive system...and the main thing they provide...calories.; plus chemical additives, which are toxic. Eating unprocessed natural foods would go a long way in solving many health issues. I use Vitamin C, which has bioflavonoids..which come from citrus fruit. I followed Linus Pauling's information on Vitamin C years ago. Vitamin c is a great blood purifier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ian Brighthope's avatar
Ian Brighthope
5h

So correct Barbara

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture