Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
10h

The WHO and the government make me sick! No, on reflection, they don't...they try to, but I don't let them. And in the case of the Covax, they even tried to kill me! Visited a friend in hospital yesterday, "rewarded" for her naive faith in the government, the medical system, the media and Harma with cancer of the oesophagus and liver.

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Robin Wood's avatar
Robin Wood
10h

Just like Canada's Carney simular given DICTATORSHIP AND LOOK AT THE MESS.

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