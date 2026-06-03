Australians have already lived through one of the most disturbing periods in modern history. We were told it was all for our safety. We were told to stay home, close our businesses, keep our children away from school, avoid our parents, distrust our neighbours, accept emergency directions, obey unelected health officials, and submit to medical interventions promoted with relentless force by governments, bureaucracies, media institutions and corporate interests. We were told there was no other way. But I cannot forget what I saw. I cannot forget the elderly dying alone, families divided, children frightened, small businesses destroyed, churches silenced, doctors intimidated, nurses threatened, workers coerced, and ordinary Australians made to feel selfish or dangerous for asking reasonable questions.

I felt grief. I felt anger. I felt disbelief. I felt a profound sadness that a nation built on common sense, mateship, fairness and personal liberty could so quickly be driven into fear, suspicion and obedience. I felt the pain of watching people who loved their country being treated as if they were enemies of public health simply because they wished to think, question, wait, refuse, or choose for themselves.

And I still feel that pain today. Because the deepest wound was not only what was done to us. It was the moral certainty with which it was done. It was the arrogance. It was the refusal to listen. It was the smearing of dissent. It was the abandonment of informed consent. It was the betrayal of trust.

Australians were not merely managed. They were conditioned. They were frightened into compliance and then told to be grateful. That is something I cannot accept, and I do not believe any free people should accept it.

But there was another way. There was always another way. And this is what troubles me most deeply.

I knew there was another way. Many of us knew. We were not guessing. We were not being reckless. We were not indifferent to suffering or death. We were calling for a more humane, more scientific, more preventive, and more ethical approach — one based on prevention with vitamin D, zinc and vitamin C, early treatment, proper nutrition, immune resilience, transparent debate, informed consent, protection of the vulnerable, honest risk stratification, and respect for human dignity.

There was a way that did not require police checkpoints, curfews, social division, censorship, cancelled livelihoods, fractured families, coerced medical procedures, and the demonisation of dissenting doctors and scientists.

And I felt the frustration of watching that way ignored. I felt the sorrow of knowing that simple, safe, rational preventive measures were available, yet dismissed. I felt the anger of seeing experienced clinicians silenced, responsible questions ridiculed, and the public denied the full range of options that should have been openly discussed from the beginning.

It was heartbreaking to watch Australia abandon balance, compassion and common sense. It was heartbreaking to see fear elevated above wisdom, obedience above conscience, and bureaucratic power above human dignity.

Instead, Australia became a laboratory for obedience.

That sentence is painful to write, but I believe it is true. We were tested — not merely medically, but psychologically, socially, politically and morally. The Australian people were trained to comply, to report on one another, to accept restrictions without adequate scrutiny, to trust slogans over evidence, and to surrender freedoms that previous generations had taken for granted.

Now we are being told that the world needs a stronger global pandemic system. We are being told that international coordination must be deepened, that health emergencies require faster alignment between governments, pharmaceutical companies, regulators, media, and global institutions. We are being told that the WHO Pandemic Agreement is simply about cooperation, equity, preparedness and safety.

But Australians have earned the right to be suspicious.

We have earned that right through experience. We have earned it through the pain of lockdowns, mandates, censorship, family separation, lost livelihoods, medical coercion and institutional betrayal. We have earned it because we saw how noble language can be used to justify extraordinary control. We have earned it because we were told to trust, while those demanding our trust refused transparency, suppressed debate and ignored dissenting scientific voices.

I do not feel suspicion because I am cynical. I feel suspicion because I remember. I remember what was done. I remember what was said. I remember who was silenced. I remember who was punished. I remember the people who suffered and were then forgotten.

And I feel a solemn obligation to say: never again should Australians surrender their freedoms, their bodily autonomy, their medical choices, their children’s wellbeing, or their national sovereignty to any system — national or global — that demands obedience while avoiding accountability.

We have seen what “preparedness” can mean when fear replaces reason. We have seen what “public health” can become when bureaucrats are given extraordinary powers without proper scrutiny. We have seen how quickly civil liberties can be suspended, how quickly medical choice can be rebranded as selfishness, how quickly censorship can be justified as protection, and how quickly a democratic society can be pushed into compliance by panic.

The issue is not whether pandemics can occur. Of course they can. Infectious disease is real. Vulnerable people deserve protection. Hospitals must be prepared. Surveillance can have a legitimate role. International communication can be useful.

The issue is who holds power when the next emergency is declared.

The issue is whether Australians will again be locked down by decree, injected under pressure, silenced for asking questions, and forced to accept policies shaped not by local medical wisdom, open science and constitutional principle, but by globalised technocratic institutions that are remote from the people they affect.

The issue is sovereignty.

The World Health Organization is not a neutral village doctor. It is a vast international bureaucracy influenced by governments, private foundations, global policy networks, pharmaceutical interests, and geopolitical pressures. It failed to provide the world with a balanced, humane and scientifically open response during COVID-19. It did not defend early treatment. It did not defend open scientific debate. It did not protect the public from the catastrophic consequences of lockdowns. It did not insist that nutritional status, immune resilience and metabolic health be placed at the centre of pandemic preparedness. It did not prevent the politicisation of medicine. It did not stand against the censorship of competent clinicians.

And yet we are now expected to give this same institution greater influence over future pandemic policy.

Australians should say no. We should be saying goodbye to the WHO.

We should say no to any international arrangement that allows global health declarations to become a trigger for domestic restrictions. We should say no to any system that pressures governments into uniform responses regardless of local conditions. We should say no to any framework that strengthens the pharmaceutical pipeline while neglecting low-cost prevention, nutrition, repurposed medicines and individualised medical care. We should say no to any agreement that treats human beings as units to be managed rather than citizens to be respected.

We should say no because we remember.

We remember the small businesses destroyed. We remember the elderly left isolated. We remember the children masked, frightened and deprived of normal childhood. We remember families divided at borders. We remember people losing jobs because they would not surrender bodily autonomy. We remember injured Australians who were ignored, mocked or abandoned after doing what they were told was the right thing. We remember doctors threatened for speaking carefully and honestly. We remember the media campaigns that turned neighbour against neighbour.

And we remember the phrase that justified it all: “Trust the science.”

But science is not a slogan. Science is not a press conference. Science is not a bureaucratic order. Science is a method — a disciplined search for truth through evidence, challenge, debate, revision and humility. When debate is censored, science dies. When treatment options are suppressed, medicine dies. When consent is coerced, ethics dies. When a nation outsources its judgment to global authorities, democracy begins to die.

Australia must never again allow fear to become a system of government.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement is not yet fully operational. Its key pathogen access and benefit-sharing annex remains unresolved. Australia has not yet completed its own treaty process. That means there is still time. There is still time for citizens, doctors, lawyers, parliamentarians, community leaders and state governments to demand a full national debate before any signature, ratification or implementation occurs.

But a debate is not enough.

Australia should withdraw from the WHO as has the United States.

That does not mean withdrawing from the world. It does not mean ignoring infectious disease. It does not mean abandoning international cooperation. It means reclaiming national judgment. It means insisting that Australian health policy be made in Australia, under Australian law, accountable to Australian citizens. It means placing Parliament above global bureaucracy, clinical freedom above centralised dogma, informed consent above coercion, and constitutional liberty above emergency rule.

Australia can cooperate with other nations without surrendering sovereignty. We can exchange scientific information without accepting global command structures. We can protect the vulnerable without imprisoning the healthy. We can prepare for disease without destroying livelihoods. We can invest in hospitals without ignoring prevention. We can build resilience through nutrition, sunlight, exercise, metabolic health, clean food, mental strength, community support and early treatment.

This is the pandemic policy Australia should have had from the beginning.

A truly sovereign health policy would begin with the people, not with Geneva. It would begin with the family, the local doctor, the community clinic, the aged-care home, the farm, the school, the workplace and the citizen. It would build national resilience from the ground up. It would recognise that a healthy population is the first line of defence against any epidemic. It would treat vitamin D deficiency very aggressively, poor nutrition, obesity, diabetes, loneliness, fear and immune dysfunction as national security issues. It would respect the doctor-patient relationship. It would protect the right to dissent. It would investigate vaccine injuries with compassion and rigour. It would never again permit Australians to be bullied, shamed or economically punished into medical submission. It would bring high dose intravenous vitamin C into everyday mainstream medicine- its rightly place.

The lesson of COVID-19 is not that governments needed more power. The lesson is that they had too much power, used too crudely, with no or too little accountability.

The lesson is not that the WHO should be strengthened. The lesson is that no remote global body should ever again be allowed to shape the daily lives, medical choices and civil freedoms of Australians.

The next crisis may not be called COVID. It may arrive under another name, another variant, another emergency declaration, another media campaign, another wave of modelling, another promise that surrendering freedom is the price of safety. For example, so-called “climate change”.

“Australians must be ready.” I say this not lightly, and not as a slogan. I say it with the full weight of what I witnessed, what I felt, and what I still carry. I say it with grief for what was done to our people, anger at the arrogance of those who did it, and determination that it must never be allowed to happen again.

We must not be frightened into silence. We must not be divided again. We must not allow emergency powers to become the new architecture of government. We must not permit unelected health authorities, global institutions or pharmaceutical interests to decide what may be said, what may be prescribed, what may be questioned, and what must be injected.

I feel this in my bones. I feel it as someone who watched Australians lose their livelihoods, their confidence, their friendships, their dignity and, in too many cases, their health. I feel it as someone who saw good doctors threatened, honest scientists dismissed, grieving families ignored, and ordinary citizens treated as disobedient subjects rather than free human beings.

This is not extremism. It is citizenship.

This is not anti-health. It is pro-human health.

This is not isolationism. It is sovereignty.

And it is also conscience. It is memory. It is the moral refusal to let suffering be erased, coercion be normalised, or bureaucratic failure be rewarded with even greater power.

Australia must leave the WHO because the health of a nation cannot be outsourced. The freedom of a people cannot be delegated. The bodies of citizens cannot be placed under global management. And the future of our children cannot be entrusted to the same mindset that brought us lockdowns, mandates, censorship and social fracture.

I cannot accept that future. I cannot accept a system in which Australians are expected to surrender their judgement, their medical choices, their parental rights, their businesses, their speech, their bodily autonomy and their national sovereignty whenever a distant authority declares an emergency.

I cannot accept a future in which children are again frightened, isolated and deprived of normal life in the name of safety. I cannot accept a future in which the elderly are again left lonely and unreachable. I cannot accept a future in which families are again torn apart by government direction. I cannot accept a future in which doctors are again silenced for asking questions, and citizens are again shamed for defending their own bodies.

We need a new Australian health settlement: sovereign, ethical, preventive, transparent, compassionate and free. We need a system that protects the vulnerable without punishing the healthy.

We need science without censorship.

We need medicine without coercion.

We need public health without authoritarianism.

We need prevention before panic, nutrition before neglect, open debate before decrees, and informed consent before any medical intervention.

And above all, we need a nation brave enough to say: never again.

Never again will we allow fear to replace reason.

Never again will we allow emergency powers to become permanent instruments of control.

Never again will we allow our children, our elderly, our workers, our doctors, our families and our communities to be sacrificed to institutional arrogance.

Never again will we allow Australians to be bullied into silence while their rights are stripped away in the language of safety.

Australia must remember. Australia must stand. Australia must reclaim its health, its dignity, its sovereignty and its freedom.

Australia must leave the WHO.

Australian’s are facing more plandemics, lockdowns and unwanted vaccines.

We must leave The WHO.

The Current Status

As of 31 May 2026, the WHO pandemic treaty — formally the WHO Pandemic Agreement — is not yet in force.

The position according to CHATGPT is:

1. The main agreement was adopted in May 2025.

The World Health Assembly adopted the text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement on 20 May 2025. WHO describes it as a legally binding international instrument intended to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

2. But it is not yet open for signature or ratification.

The agreement cannot proceed to signature and ratification until the separate Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing system, known as PABS, is finalised as an annex. WHO states that once this annex is adopted by the World Health Assembly, the full agreement will be opened for countries to sign and ratify.

3. The PABS annex has been delayed.

WHO announced on 1 May 2026 that member states had agreed to extend negotiations because the PABS annex had not yet been finalised. WHO says finalising the PABS annex is necessary before countries can proceed with signature and ratification of the Pandemic Agreement. The next IGWG negotiating meeting is scheduled for 6–17 July 2026.

4. The effective deadline has moved to 2027.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health states that in May 2026, WHO member states decided that a final negotiated outcome should be presented to the World Health Assembly for adoption in May 2027. It also states clearly that adoption of the 2025 text does not create legally binding obligations for individual member states or an automatic duty to sign or implement it.

5. Australia has not yet begun its domestic treaty process.

Australia welcomed the agreement in May 2025, but the Foreign Minister and Health Minister said Australia would only start its treaty-making process after the agreement opens for signature, which at that time was “not expected until at least mid-2026.” Since the PABS annex has now been delayed, Australia’s domestic process would also appear to be delayed.

6. It will only enter into force after 60 ratifications.

WHO says the agreement will enter into force 30 days after 60 countries have ratified it. Since it is not yet open for signature and ratification, that threshold has not yet begun in any practical sense.

In plain terms: the WHO Pandemic Agreement has been politically adopted, but it is not yet legally operative. The crucial PABS annex remains unresolved, negotiations have been extended, and the next major milestone is now likely the 2027 World Health Assembly.

Ian Brighthope