Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Christine Thompson's avatar
Christine Thompson
1d

Well covered!...and as a mum and grandmother, l've known for 45+ years that we need to include complementary healing options as well! But are any puppets in power taking any notice?

The Flexner Report (1910) and video ('ln the Shadow of Flexner') will enlighten a few to some of the foundation of all this nonsense...

And any biochemist will be able to let you know of the differences in each and every individual...

Just follow the money...

Let's keep spreading the word! 🙏🏼💞

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

What you have written covers almost everything that true health care entails. Your information should be incorporated into the curriculum of every med school to enlighten future doctors.

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