Australian Doctors and Ivermectin for COVID-19: A Triumph Suppressed and a Nation fed Bad Science aka BS.

Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning anti-parasitic drug, emerged as a beacon of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be unjustly sidelined by Australian authorities prioritising pharmaceutical interests over lives. With a proven safety profile from decades of use against diseases like river blindness, Ivermectin’s potential to prevent and treat COVID-19 was backed by compelling studies worldwide—evidence that was dismissed in favour of lucrative vaccine deals offering indemnity to manufacturers and enforcing a deadly mRNA monopoly. The heroic efforts of Australian doctors to champion Ivermectin, the suppression they faced, and the tragic toll of sickness and death that resulted from its ban, culminating in a belated policy reversal that vindicated their cause, is a tale difficult to comprehend..

A Scientific Breakthrough Ignored (2020)

The saga began in April 2020, when Monash University researchers, led by Dr. Kylie Wagstaff, demonstrated Ivermectin’s remarkable ability to obliterate SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures, reducing viral load by 5,000 times in just 48 hours. This Australian breakthrough ignited hope globally, suggesting a cheap, widely available drug could halt the pandemic in its tracks. Far from an isolated finding, this was bolstered by real-world evidence: a study from Bangladesh in 2020 showed that Ivermectin, combined with doxycycline, cleared infections in 98% of 60 patients within 72 hours. Similarly, a Peruvian protocol using Ivermectin slashed case fatality rates in regions like La Libertad by over 75%, as reported in 2021.

Australian doctors, inspired by such data, began prescribing Ivermectin off-label—a legal and ethical practice—observing rapid recoveries in early-stage patients. These outcomes echoed a 2021 Argentinian study of 800 healthcare workers, where prophylactic Ivermectin reduced infections by 83%, and a Brazilian trial showing a 68% drop in mortality among hospitalised patients. Yet, despite this mounting evidence, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and medical establishment turned a blind eye, prioritising untested mRNA vaccines over a proven remedy.

A Corrupt Deal and a Ban on Hope (2021)

By 2021, the Australian government had struck deals with Pfizer and Moderna, securing millions of mRNA vaccine doses under contracts shrouded in secrecy. These agreements, later revealed through freedom of information requests, granted manufacturers full indemnity from liability for adverse effects—a privilege never extended to Ivermectin’s producers despite its decades-long safety record. Critics, including the Covid Medical Network, alleged this was a monopoly orchestrated to funnel billions into Big Pharma, sidelining generics like Ivermectin (and vitamin D) that threatened profit margins. The TGA’s September 2021 ban on GPs prescribing Ivermectin off-label for COVID-19 cemented this agenda, stripping doctors of their autonomy and patients of a lifeline.

The ban’s justification—lack of evidence and risks of misuse—was a sham. Studies like the 2021 Elgazzar trial in Egypt, showing a 90% reduction in mortality, and the FLCCC Alliance’s meta-analysis of 24 RCTs indicating a 62% overall benefit, were dismissed as "inconclusive" by the TGA, which cherry-picked negative reviews like the flawed 2021 Cochrane analysis, later criticised for excluding key positive trials. Meanwhile, the government’s vaccine obsession ignored early warnings of mRNA side effects—myocarditis and clotting—while Ivermectin’s suppression left Australians defenceless. Hospitals like Royal Melbourne reported surges in preventable severe cases, with whistleblowers claiming early Ivermectin use could have saved thousands from ventilators and graves.

The Human Cost of Suppression (2021–2023)

The ban’s toll was catastrophic. With prevention and early treatment outlawed, COVID-19 ravaged vulnerable populations. Estimates from advocacy groups suggest that if Ivermectin had been rolled out as in Uttar Pradesh, India—where its use slashed cases by 97% in 2021—Australia could have avoided over 10,000 deaths by mid-2022. Instead, families watched loved ones deteriorate, denied a drug that X posts hailed as a "game-changer" based on successes in Mexico and Zimbabwe. Doctors who defied the ban faced AHPRA investigations, their careers ruined for daring to save lives with a treatment the TGA branded "dangerous" despite its billion-dose safety record.

The mRNA monopoly exacerbated the crisis. Adverse event reports flooded the TGA’s database—over 100,000 by 2023—yet indemnity shielded manufacturers from accountability. Meanwhile, Ivermectin’s absence fueled a black market, with desperate Australians overdosing on veterinary versions out of necessity, not folly. The TGA’s claim of protecting public health rang hollow as excess mortality spiked, a tragedy linked by some to delayed treatment and vaccine failures rather than the virus alone.

Vindication and a Hollow Victory (2023)

The tide turned on May 3, 2023, when the TGA lifted the prescribing ban effective June 1, bowing to relentless pressure from doctors, patients, and X campaigns exposing the truth. This wasn’t a mea culpa—the TGA still refused to endorse Ivermectin for COVID-19, clinging to its debunked narrative—but a tacit admission of defeat. Vaccination rates had plateaued, hybrid immunity had softened the virus’s edge, and many of the public had awakened to the scandal of suppressed treatments. GPs regained their rights, and prescriptions surged as patients demanded what had been denied them.

The reversal validated pioneers like Dr. Thomas Borody, who’d long touted Ivermectin’s triple therapy with zinc and doxycycline, backed by his own 2020 case series showing 100% recovery in early cases. It also spotlighted global successes—like Japan’s 2021 Ivermectin rollout correlating with plunging cases—that Australia had ignored. Yet, the victory was bittersweet: lives lost to bureaucratic obstinacy could never be reclaimed.

The Current Triumph (March 2025)

As of March 9, 2025, Ivermectin stands triumphant in Australia, its off-label use restored and its efficacy undeniable to those who’ve seen it work. While the TGA and National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce cling to their anti-Ivermectin stance, grassroots doctors report ongoing success in preventing and treating lingering COVID-19 cases, especially among the vaccine-injured. X posts celebrate its resurgence, with users sharing stories of recovery ignored by mainstream media still beholden to Big Pharma’s narrative.

The mRNA monopoly has crumbled under scrutiny—class actions against Pfizer loom as adverse effects mount—while Ivermectin’s affordability and accessibility make it a cornerstone of post-pandemic resilience. The sickness and deaths of the ban years remain a scar, a testament to a system that favoured indemnity-laden vaccines over a humble drug that could have saved a nation.

Australia’s Ivermectin story is one of betrayal and redemption. From Monash’s 2020 breakthrough to the TGA’s 2021 betrayal and the 2023 reckoning, it reveals a struggle between truth and vested interests. Supported by studies from Argentina to India, Ivermectin proved its worth, yet was sacrificed for mRNA deals that enriched corporations while costing lives. Today, as doctors reclaim their freedom and patients their health, Ivermectin shines as a symbol of what could have been—and what must never be suppressed again. And as we now proceed to winter, our vitamin D levels start to fall. Our susceptibility to acute respiratory infections increase and our requirements for sunlight and vitamin D increase dramatically. Stock up on Iver and D and tell all your friends and family. Remember, your government doesn’t love you.

Ian Brighthope

