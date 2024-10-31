Professor Angus Dalgleish

Statement:

to the Port Hedland Council

Special Meeting

Thank you, Mayor and fellow Councillors, for allowing me to address this Special Meeting. It is a privilege to speak on an issue of profound importance to the health and future of all Australians - an issue that concerns the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines administered to millions. As unsettling as the information I will present may be, it is critical that we confront it now to prepare for the potential public health consequences.

The Long-Established Science

The concerns raised in the Science Summary seen in the letter of Mr Russell Broadbent MP to the Australian Prime Minister, co-authored by me and several eminent international experts, are based on well-established science. This is not theoretical or speculative. Decades of research have demonstrated the risks of foreign DNA integrating into human cells, leading to potentially catastrophic outcomes. Synthetic DNA contamination, as detected in Australian vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by Dr. David Speicher, presents risks of genomic instability, which can manifest as cancers, immune disorders, and hereditary diseases.

To explain in more straightforward terms: The vaccines contain lipid nanoparticles, which encapsulate synthetic DNA fragments. These nanoparticles deliver this DNA into various organs throughout the body, where the DNA has the potential to integrate into our own genetic material. This genomic integration, as the scientific literature makes clear, can lead to cancer development, immune system disruption, and more. The sheer levels of contamination detected - up to 145 times the permissible limit in some cases - are extraordinary and far beyond what should be allowed in any medicinal product.

The Real-World Evidence from the UK

While this may sound like a remote possibility, I am here to tell you that we are already seeing evidence of these effects in real patients. In my work as an oncologist in the UK, I have witnessed a disturbing trend that cannot be ignored. Patients who had been cancer-free for many years are suddenly relapsing with aggressive, explosive cancers shortly after receiving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I personally counted six cases in a very short period, all of which showed rapid tumor growth following booster administration.

One of the most unsettling aspects is the nature of these cancers. These are not the slow-progressing types we are accustomed to managing. They are aggressive, often presenting in advanced stages, affecting multiple organs by the time they are diagnosed. Colorectal cancer, in particular, is showing explosive growth, something we have never seen before​. These cancers are emerging faster and more virulently than what we would expect in patients who had otherwise been stable for years.

In addition to cancer relapses, I have also encountered a rise in blood cancers, such as lymphomas and leukemias, which are appearing shortly after vaccination. I’ve had colleagues and even patients themselves express concerns about this connection. Yet, despite these patterns, the public health authorities are reluctant to acknowledge the correlation. This is not an isolated issue - it is happening across multiple institutions in the UK.

Implications for Australia

What does this mean for Australia? Australia has administered more than 63 million doses of these vaccines to over 20 million people. The same vaccines that are linked to these rising cancer cases in the UK are in use here. However, the difference is that Australia’s health authorities, particularly the Department of Health and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), have chosen not to monitor new or emerging cancer trends following the widespread use of these vaccines. This is a critical gap in public health oversight.

Given the contamination levels in the Australian vials - significantly higher than acceptable limits - we must expect a similar rise in cancers and other genetic disorders here. This issue is not simply one of vaccine side effects; it is a potential long-term health crisis waiting to happen. It is troubling that the Department of Health has not made data on cancer trends post-vaccination publicly available.

Call for Immediate Action

I urge the Council to take this matter seriously and to advocate for immediate public health responses. We need our health authorities to begin monitoring these trends, develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA contamination, and prepare treatment pathways for the inevitable rise in vaccine-induced conditions. Without immediate action, we risk leaving Australians vulnerable to a wave of preventable diseases that may devastate families and strain our healthcare system.

The contamination of these vaccines with synthetic DNA should have been caught and dealt with before any doses were administered. However, now that it has come to light, we must act urgently to mitigate the damage. The first step is to halt further distribution of these contaminated products and to ensure that all future vaccines meet the strictest safety standards.

Conclusion

Thank you again for the opportunity to address this Council. I know the information I’ve presented is deeply unsettling, but it is vital that we face this challenge with open eyes. The contamination of these vaccines and the potential consequences for public health are too significant to ignore. By addressing this now, we can work to protect the people of Australia and hopefully prevent a public health crisis of unprecedented scale.

Professor Angus Dalgleish

The Covid-19 Response Inquiry Report

On 21 September 2023, the Prime Minister the Hon Anthony Albanese MP announced an independent inquiry into Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inquiry reviewed the Commonwealth Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to identify lessons learned to improve Australia’s preparedness for future pandemics.

The Covid-19 Response Inquiry Report has been published and is a report based on the lies told at the beginning of the Covid plandemic. It is biased and many of the submissions speaking the truth about the origins of the virus, its pathogenicity, the need for lockdowns and most importantly the dangerous experimental gene-based vaccines (GMO’s) were never considered. The ‘learnings’ from this report are grossly misleading and will lead to further catastrophic mistakes the next time the WHO and its globalist interests falsely determine a virus is deadly.