Preamble.

To halt the deterioration of Australia’s standard of living, bolster its security, and prevent a costly disease epidemic fuelled by a deranged healthcare system, a significant shift in the composition of Parliament is essential—bringing in leaders committed to fiscal responsibility and systemic reform. The time to act is now, before these challenges become insurmountable.

Overview on the DOGE Initiative: Reducing Government Waste and Fraud

This report is based on an interview with key members of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) team, a group tasked with identifying and eliminating waste and fraud in the U.S. federal government. The team, led by prominent figures such as Elon Musk and including former private-sector executives and engineers, aims to reduce the federal deficit by $1 trillion and overall federal spending by $1 trillion, from $7 trillion to $6 trillion. The discussion highlights their goals, findings, methodologies, and responses to criticisms, providing a comprehensive view of their efforts as of April 1, 2025.

Budgetary Savings Goals and Achievements

The primary objective of the DOGE team is to halve the federal deficit from $2 trillion to $1 trillion, which translates to a 15% reduction in federal spending, or approximately $1 trillion from a total of $7 trillion. Elon Musk emphasised that this reduction is achievable by targeting waste and fraud without compromising critical government services. The team claims to be making progress by cutting approximately $4 billion in waste and fraud daily, amounting to significant savings over time. They assert that these efforts enhance, rather than diminish, the efficiency and reliability of essential services.

Key Findings on Government Waste and Fraud

The DOGE team uncovered staggering examples of inefficiency and misuse of funds across various federal agencies:

Excessive Costs for Simple Tasks: A notable instance is a 10-question online survey about national parks, which could be conducted for $10,000 using tools like SurveyMonkey, yet cost the government nearly $1 billion. Such examples illustrate routine waste on a massive scale. Outdated Systems: The retirement process for federal employees relies on a paper-based system housed in a Pennsylvania mine with 22,000 filing cabinets containing 400 million documents. This archaic process, unchanged since the 1950s, delays retirements by six to nine months and limits processing to 8,000 retirements monthly. Social Security Fraud: The Social Security Administration (SSA) has over 15 million individuals listed as alive who are over 120 years old, a clear indicator of fraudulent records. Additionally, 40% of SSA phone calls are from fraudsters attempting to redirect benefits, costing legitimate recipients their funds. Small Business Administration (SBA) Loans: Loans worth $300 million were issued to individuals under 11 years old, including a 9-month-old, highlighting a lack of cross-referencing between agency databases. Financial Oversight: The Treasury Department operates with a single bank account dispersing all federal funds, recently holding $800 billion, yet lacks basic verification processes. This has led to $500 billion in annual fraud and hundreds of billions in improper payments, with the government unable to pass a financial audit. Overstaffing and Duplication: The IRS employs 1,400 people solely to provision laptops and cell phones, a task that could equip the entire agency monthly if each employee handled two provisions daily. Similarly, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has 27 chief information officers and 40 communications offices, indicating redundant roles. Government Credit Cards: The federal government issued 4.6 million credit cards for 2.3 to 2.4 million employees, a ratio reduced to 2.3 million through DOGE’s efforts, showcasing unnecessary expenditure.

Methodology and Approach

The DOGE team employs a meticulous, data-driven approach, often likened to Silicon Valley practices, to overhaul government operations:

Real-Time Cuts : Rather than producing a report, the team cuts waste and fraud daily, aiming for $4 billion in savings each day. This hands-on method contrasts with traditional government reviews.

Database Reconciliation : A significant focus is on making government databases communicate to prevent fraud, such as cross-referencing SSA birth dates with SBA loan recipients.

Transparency : Savings and examples of waste are published on DOGE.gov and its X handle, allowing public scrutiny and accountability.

Modernisation : Efforts include digitising the retirement process to reduce processing time from months to days and upgrading IT systems, such as the SSA’s, which cost $100 billion annually to maintain 50-year-old infrastructure.

Compassionate Workforce Reduction : Staff reductions are managed through voluntary retirements, early separation payments, and an 8-month severance program, with less than 0.15% of employees receiving written termination notices.

Contract Review: Every contract and grant, especially at agencies like the Department of Interior, is now scrutinised, reversing previous lax oversight.

Response to Criticisms

Critics, including lawmakers from the opposing party, characterize DOGE’s approach as reckless (“fire, ready, aim”). The team counters that their method is deliberate—measuring multiple times before cutting—and corrects mistakes swiftly when they occur. They challenge critics to specify which cost-saving measures they oppose, noting that detractors rarely point to concrete examples from the transparent listings on DOGE.gov.

Democratic claims that DOGE aims to cut Social Security benefits are refuted by team members who assert their work protects legitimate recipients by reducing fraud, ultimately ensuring more funds reach those entitled. Legal challenges, including temporary holds by judges, are seen as biased, with suggestions of corruption linked to NGOs benefitting from the status quo.

Motivations and Broader Implications

The DOGE team views their work as a patriotic duty to prevent America’s fiscal insolvency, which they warn could jeopardise all government benefits. Members, many of whom left lucrative private-sector roles, cite personal stakes—such as ensuring a sustainable future for their children—and the rare opportunity presented by a supportive administration under President Trump. They argue that without these reforms, the U.S. risks bankruptcy, rendering programs like Social Security and Medicare unsustainable.

Specific Examples and Future Plans

NIH Improvements : At the National Institutes of Health, reducing overhead from 40% to 15% of grants will direct more funds to researchers, while consolidating 27 centers and 700 disconnected IT systems will enhance efficiency.

Treasury Reforms : New executive orders mandate payment verification, introducing basic financial controls akin to public company standards.

Public Perception: The team aims to transform government services into an “Apple Store-like experience,” with user-friendly, modern systems replacing outdated processes.

Elon Musk’s Personal Reflections

Musk, a central figure in DOGE, expressed frustration at the pace—fast by government standards but slow compared to his private-sector experience—and highlighted the “painful homework” of reconciling databases. He also addressed personal attacks and violence against Tesla, attributing them to far-left propaganda rather than DOGE’s mission, and called for accountability for those inciting such actions. Regarding foreign policy, he criticised Senator Mark Kelly’s support for Ukraine aid as traitorous, advocating for a negotiated peace to end unnecessary deaths.

The DOGE initiative represents a revolutionary effort to streamline the U.S. federal government by eliminating waste and fraud, with a clear goal of reducing the deficit by $1 trillion. Through real-time cuts, technological upgrades, and transparent reporting, the team has identified billions in savings while aiming to protect and enhance critical services. Despite pushback, their approach blends private-sector efficiency with a commitment to fiscal responsibility, driven by a sense of urgency to avert national insolvency. As of April 1, 2025, their progress suggests a transformative potential, contingent on continued political support and public trust.

DOGE offers a compelling model for other nations facing similar fiscal challenges. Australia, while operating on a smaller scale, grapples with its own issues of government inefficiency, rising debt, and public skepticism about taxpayer value. Australia could benefit from a DOGE-inspired initiative, drawing parallels to the U.S. experience and tailoring the argument to the Australian context.

Australia’s Fiscal Context

Australia’s federal budget is significantly smaller than that of the U.S., with total government expenditure projected at approximately AUD $700 billion for the 2024-25 financial year, according to the Australian Treasury. However, the nation faces a growing national debt, which surpassed AUD $1 trillion in recent years, driven by pandemic-era stimulus and stupidity, infrastructure investments, and ongoing structural deficits. The 2024-25 budget forecasts a deficit of AUD $28.3 billion, with net debt expected to reach AUD $552.5 billion by mid-2025. While these figures are modest compared to the U.S., they represent a significant burden for a population of 26 million and signal a trajectory that could strain future generations if unchecked.

Like the U.S., Australia’s government has struggled to demonstrate efficiency and accountability in its spending. Reports from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) consistently highlight waste, mismanagement, and poor oversight in federal programs (read probable fraud), suggesting that a DOGE-style intervention could yield substantial savings and restore public trust.

Evidence of Waste and Inefficiency in Australia

Several examples mirror the U.S. findings and underscore the need for a systematic overhaul:

Overpriced Contracts: The ANAO’s 2023 review of the Australian Defence Force’s procurement revealed that the Future Submarine Program (cancelled in favor of AUKUS) incurred costs of AUD $3.4 billion with no submarines delivered—a parallel to the U.S. Navy’s $12 billion loss cited by DOGE. Such instances indicate a lack of rigorous contract oversight. Outdated IT Systems: The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and Services Australia rely on aging IT infrastructure, some dating back decades. A 2022 ANAO report criticised the ATO’s $1 billion IT upgrade for delays and cost overruns, while Centrelink’s systems struggle with fraud detection, costing taxpayers an estimated AUD $1.5 billion annually in improper welfare payments—akin to the U.S. Social Security fraud issues. Bureaucratic Overlap: Australia’s federal structure, with overlapping responsibilities between Commonwealth and State governments, leads to duplication. For instance, the Department of Health and Aged Care maintains separate programs from state health systems, with 2024 estimates suggesting administrative redundancies cost upwards of AUD $2 billion yearly—reminiscent of the U.S.’s 27 NIH centers and 40 HHS communications offices. Fraud and Improper Payments: The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), a flagship program, has ballooned to AUD $42 billion annually, with a 2023 review identifying a minimum of AUD $2 billion in fraudulent or questionable claims due to lax verification processes. This echoes the U.S.’s SBA loans to infants and underscores the need for inter-agency data integration. Excessive Staffing: The Australian Public Service (APS) employs over 155,000 people, yet productivity audits suggest overstaffing in non-essential roles. A 2024 Productivity Commission report estimated that streamlining could save AUD $5 billion annually without cutting frontline services—comparable to the U.S. IRS’s 1,400 laptop provisioners.

Why Australia Needs a DOGE

Australia’s fiscal and operational challenges highlight the potential benefits of adopting a DOGE-like initiative:

Fiscal Sustainability: With net debt projected to rise to 20% of GDP by 2025, Australia risks burdening future generations. A DOGE-style goal of cutting spending by 15%—approximately AUD $105 billion—could stabilise debt levels without slashing critical services like healthcare or education, which account for over half of federal expenditure. Restoring Public Trust: Australians increasingly view government spending as wasteful. A 2024 Lowy Institute poll found that 62% of citizens believe taxpayer money is poorly managed. Transparency measures, like DOGE’s public reporting on DOGE.gov, could rebuild some level of confidence by showcasing tangible savings. Leveraging Technology: Australia’s private sector excels in innovation, yet government lags. A DOGE-inspired team of tech experts could modernize IT systems, digitise processes like the NDIS claims system, and integrate databases to curb fraud—potentially saving billions, as seen with the U.S. retirement process overhaul. Addressing Structural Inefficiencies: The federal-state divide creates redundancies that a centralised efficiency taskforce could tackle. Streamlining overlapping roles, as DOGE did with U.S. credit cards (from 4.6 million to 2.3 million), could optimise Australia’s bureaucracy. Preventing Insolvency: While Australia’s debt-to-GDP ratio (around 40%) is lower than the U.S.’s (over 120%), the DOGE team’s warning of insolvency resonates. Unchecked spending growth, particularly in entitlements like the NDIS and aged pensions (projected to hit AUD $100 billion by 2030), could push Australia toward fiscal instability, even insolvency.

Tailoring DOGE to Australia

An Australian DOGE would need adaptations to fit its unique governance and scale:

Smaller Scope : With a budget one-tenth the size of the U.S., savings targets might aim for AUD $50-100 billion over several years, focusing on high-impact areas like procurement, welfare, and IT.

Federal-State Collaboration : Unlike the U.S.’s centralised approach, Australia’s initiative would require cooperation with state governments to address overlapping functions, possibly through a joint taskforce.

Cultural Buy-In : Australians value egalitarianism, so cuts must prioritise fraud and waste over frontline services. DOGE’s compassionate workforce reduction model—voluntary exits and generous severance—could mitigate backlash.

Local Expertise: Recruiting Australian tech leaders, auditors, and former CEOs (e.g., from companies like Atlassian) could replicate DOGE’s private-sector infusion, ensuring relevance to local systems.

Potential Challenges

Resistance is inevitable. Public sector unions, like the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), might oppose staff reductions, even voluntary ones. Political opponents could echo U.S. critics, framing efficiency drives as attacks on welfare or jobs. Legal challenges, as seen in the U.S. with DOGE, could emerge from vested interests benefitting from the status quo, such as contractors or NGOs. Overcoming these would require strong political will, bipartisan support, and clear communication of benefits to taxpayers.

To Summarise-

Proactive measures could avert a slow slide into fiscal strain. The DOGE initiative’s success in identifying billions in U.S. waste and fraud offers a blueprint for Australia to enhance efficiency, reduce debt, and safeguard essential services. By targeting procurement overspending, modernising IT, curbing fraud, and streamlining bureaucracy, an Australian DOGE could save tens of billions annually while ensuring taxpayer money delivers maximum value. As of April 1, 2025, with global economic pressures mounting, the time is ripe for Australia to embrace such a revolutionary approach—lest it risk echoing the U.S.’s warnings of insolvency on a smaller, yet equally critical, scale.

As of April 1, 2025, with global economic pressures mounting and an election on the horizon, the urgency for change is palpable. To halt the deterioration of Australia’s standard of living, bolster its security, and prevent a costly disease epidemic fuelled by a deranged healthcare system, a significant shift in the composition of Parliament is essential—bringing in leaders committed to fiscal responsibility and systemic reform. The time to act is now, before these challenges become insurmountable.

“And please always remember that we don’t have a health system, We have a medical system and medical systems don’t make you healthy.”

Ian Brighthope

