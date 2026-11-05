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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
3h

The horses have been invited in. You might find that China already control major water facilities in Australia as well as the major ports and even premises rented to our Defence Forces like barracks in Sydney. There may be an airport in the far north of Western Australia owned by Chinese. Registration of births, deaths and marriages have been allocated to an outside company. Do not believe me. I just read it and file it in my head. Ask those who can confirm this.

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NolaD's avatar
NolaD
3h

Totally agree with you.

Next step is for YOU (or someone who thinks like you) to replace Albo!

I watch with dismay at the ever tightening controls affecting the freedoms we once thought we had.

Are our current politicians taking us down the path of Canada , where their euthanasia law (MAID) has now reached the point where the elderly are being euthanised against their will and despite their violent objections that they still want to live! This despite the reassurance that this could never happen!

This along with murdering unborn children right up to the moment before birth is horrifying!

It is astonishing that people can accept what is going on! Maybe it is because of too much of that Aussie "She'll be right, mate!" type of misplaced spirit?

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