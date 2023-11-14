Australia MUST Exit The WHO....The World Health Organisation has been an expensive and deadly disaster!!!
You and your family will be told what you can and can't do. Where you can and can't go and what you have to put into your bodies. Our government is planning to approve these draconian changes.
Remember Covid lockdowns and forced genetic vaccines. It will get worse.
Our government is planning to approve changes that mean you and your loved ones will:
Permanently lose your right to make decisions about your own life and…
