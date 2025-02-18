To my friends, colleagues and the people of Australia,

Some commentators have stated that Australia is standing at a crossroads. I disagree. We are standing on the edge of a precipice and we don’t know it. As we approach the next federal election, it is clear that our political system is undergoing a seismic shift. The traditional two-party structure is fracturing under the weight of economic uncertainty, widespread dissatisfaction, and a growing disconnect between politicians and the public. The anger among voters is undeniable, cutting across long-standing party loyalties and reshaping the battlegrounds that will determine our nation’s future.

For too long, our political leaders have taken Australians for granted, assuming our loyalty while failing to address the deepening crises facing our society. But that complacency is over. The people are starting to demand real change, and it is time for politicians to listen—or face the consequences.

There is a fracturing of political loyalties. The Labor and Liberal parties are both facing an unprecedented crisis of trust.

Labor was once the party of the working class, but today, many of its traditional supporters feel abandoned. Those who built this nation through hard work and sacrifice are now struggling to afford the basics—let alone own a home. Migrant communities that once saw Labor as their natural ally are reassessing their political loyalties as they face crime, housing shortages, and rising costs of living. Labor also supported covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns. Labor is no longer the party of the working class; it has become unrecognisable to many who once saw it as their champion. Labor supports vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

The Liberal party has a serious identity crisis. It too is losing its grip on voters. Traditional conservative strongholds are crumbling as the party shifts away from the values of economic stability, personal freedoms, and family integrity that once defined it. Many Liberals now feel their party is pandering to progressive ideologies, neglecting the concerns of everyday Australians. Small businesses are struggling, interest rates are rising, and economic uncertainty is deepening. The Liberals supported covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns. The Liberal Party must ask itself: who does it truly represent? The Liberals support vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

And of course there is the rise of alternatives: Independents, Greens, One Nation and new political movements. The dissatisfaction with the two-party system has led to a surge in support for alternative political forces, from well-funded independents to the Greens, One Nation, and minor parties appealing to disenfranchised voters.

The Teal ‘independents’ may have presented a coordinated challenge.

The so-called ‘Teal Independents’ claim to be a grassroots movement but their significant financial backing suggests otherwise. The fact that over 30 candidates are being funded in key electorates raises questions about how independent they truly are. Are they a genuine response to voter frustration, or merely another way for power to be concentrated among a select few? Most people would conclude that they are controlled by the major funder that has an ambitious financial incentive in the energy sector. A means of potential corruption. TheTeals supported covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

The Greens have been mobilising the youth, but face limits. They are capitalising on youth discontent, using social media to mobilise a new generation of politically engaged Australians. But while they are strong in inner-city areas, they struggle to gain traction in suburban and regional Australia. Their vulnerability in Brisbane and other key seats suggests that social media campaigns do not always translate into lasting political success. They have also moved away from environmental issues. The Greens supported covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

One Nation is a growing voice for dissatisfied Australians. One Nation has gained traction as an alternative for voters frustrated with mainstream politics. Their strong stance on national sovereignty, immigration control, and economic independence resonates with many who feel left behind by the major parties. While often dismissed by political elites, One Nation continues to attract support from those seeking a return to traditional Australian values and greater political accountability. One Nation is a party that applies common sense to issues and at the same time is across the facts, data and science.

Economic uncertainty and policy failures are at the heart of voter anger.

Australia is one of the wealthiest nations on Earth, yet so many of our people are struggling. Why? Because of policy failures and political neglect. Australians who work hard and earn decent incomes are still unable to afford a home. This is not just a failure—it is a national disgrace. Rapid population growth has outpaced our infrastructure, leading to overcrowded schools, traffic congestion, and public services stretched beyond capacity. Suburban communities are being neglected, with rising crime rates and deteriorating public amenities leaving many feeling unsafe and forgotten.

Uncontrolled migration is a political weapon. Both major parties have promised to cut migration, yet they continue to use the issue as a political football. Australians want an immigration system that makes sense—one that balances economic growth with sustainable infrastructure planning. Yet too often, policy decisions are driven by the interests of academics and bureaucrats rather than the lived realities of ordinary Australians.

Politics today is unrecognisable compared to twenty years ago. Young people are engaging in new ways, largely through social media, where they are bombarded with targeted messaging. A young Muslim woman recently stated that she supports the Greens because she believes they represent her interests. This is a powerful example of how identity politics and digital engagement are shaping voter preferences. Political parties, particularly the Greens, are investing in training young activists, influencing the way our children think about politics before they even reach voting age.

Despite the dominance of social media, online movements do not always translate into electoral victories. Australians still want policies that deliver real-world results, not just slogans and hashtags.

With traditional party structures crumbling, Australia is entering a new political era. But is this shift truly a step towards democracy, or simply a reshuffling of power among the same elite interests? Australians are demanding leadership that listens, policies that address economic and social concerns, and a government that serves its people—not itself. While the decline of the two-party system is a welcome development, we must be cautious. The rise of independents and minor parties could lead to power being concentrated among those with the financial means to shape elections from behind the scenes. We must ask: is this truly a democratic awakening, or just another form of control?

This election is about more than choosing a government. It is about the future of our democracy. The frustration, the anger, the deep sense of betrayal—these emotions are real. Politicians who ignore them do so at their own peril. Australians will no longer be taken for granted. We demand a government that works for us, that prioritises our needs over ideological agendas, and that respects the values that have long defined our great nation.

It is time to take back our democracy. It is time for our voices to be heard.

This is not just an election—it is a turning point. And make no mistake: the stakes have never been higher-will the people's voice be heard.

At the start of this piece, I disagreed with the idea that Australia is merely standing at a crossroads. The truth is far more urgent—we are teetering on the edge of a precipice, with an unseen force pressing against our backs. We have two choices: succumb to the fall and plunge into ruin, or summon the courage to spread our wings and rise. The path we take is in our hands.

Sincerely,

Professor Ian Brighthope

