The submission presented to the Federal Senate Legal & Constitutional Affairs Reference Committee, heard in room 2S1 on 13th March 2024.

OPINION

The mismanagement of the Covid Plandemic by the national and global health authorities has had far-reaching legal, social, and mental health consequences that may last for generations.

When health authorities fail to properly manage an epidemic, it can lead to violations of laws and regulations designed to protect public health and safety. Some of the legal ramifications include:

- Criminal liability for negligence or wilful misconduct that endangers lives

- Civil lawsuits from affected individuals or businesses for damages caused by mismanagement

- Investigations and sanctions from regulatory bodies for failure to follow established protocols

- Violations of constitutional rights if scientific and natural preventive measures and early treatment are improperly implemented, or worse, denied completely.

Authorities should face legal scrutiny over decisions like failure to implement prevention and early treatment, inadequate provision of health and medical resources, lack of transparency in communication, or improper allocation of limited supplies during shortages. Clear documentation and justification become critical to defend actions taken.

A mishandled pandemic can severely disrupt the social fabric and functioning of a society in multiple ways.

- Breakdowns in essential services like healthcare, food supply chains, utilities etc. due to labor shortages

- Closures of schools, businesses, public spaces impacting education, employment, and social interactions

- Stigmatisation and discrimination against affected groups fuelling social tensions

- Erosion of public trust in government and health institutions due to incompetence or lack of transparency

- Long-term economic impacts from business losses, unemployment, reduced productivity etc.

The Covid Plandemic has led to severe disruptions in economic and social activity globally.

Pandemics already take a heavy emotional toll, which is exacerbated by mismanagement creating an environment of fear, uncertainty, and loss of faith in authorities:

- Widespread anxiety, stress, depression and suicide from concerns about health, safety, and an uncertain future

- Trauma from personal loss of loved ones or lack of access to adequate healthcare

- Anger and grief towards authorities perceived as negligent or uncaring

- Long-term mental health issues like PTSD, especially among frontline workers

- Potential increase in substance abuse as a coping mechanism

The Covid plandemic deeply impacted the mental and emotional wellbeing of the global population, effects that will persisted for years after due to the scale of death and societal disruption.

When authorities fail to properly manage a serious pandemic, it can lead to legal consequences, breakdowns in social order and essential services, long-term economic impacts, erosion of public trust, and widespread emotional trauma. Competent leadership, transparency, and adherence to scientific and common sense protocols are critical to mitigate these devastating effects on a society. Those who committed any Covid Crimes against humanity must be held to account and if Senator Ron Johnson a US Republican from Wisconsin, has his way, the guilty will pay.

Ian Brighthope

