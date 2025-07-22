Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

UPDATE: Australia Fails to Reject WHO Regulations – What Happens Now?

Dear Friends

First, thank you!



Whether you:

· Donated to help us with Strive for 5

· Used the VotersVoice tool to click, send, and reject

· Signed Stand Up Now Australia's petition—delivered to Minister Butler with over 45,000 signatures before the deadline

· Printed and distributed flyers

Your efforts made a real difference. They continue to show that Australians are stepping up—educating politicians, engaging their fellow citizens, and paying attention.



We also sent our own letter to the WHO - rejecting the International Health Regulations, stating clearly that no democratic process had been followed.

On behalf of all Australians, we sent a letter directly to WHO Director-General Tedros, stating: We do not consent. And we meant it—no Australian has.

Despite all of this, we have received no indication—nor do we expect—that Health Minister Mark Butler rejected the 2024 International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments on behalf of Australia by the required deadline of Saturday 19 July 2025.

We are deeply disappointed.



Did any countries reject or abstain?

While Australia remained silent, other countries acted to protect their ability to make health decisions independently, and to uphold their people’s rights.

To date, we understand that at least 11 countries have abstained or rejected the amendments. In addition to Israel, the United States, and Italy, the following countries have also notified the WHO of rejection or abstention:

Russia, Iran, Bulgaria, Poland, Jamaica, Romania, Paraguay, Guatemala, and Slovakia.

· The United States formally rejected the amendments, citing threats to civil liberties, free speech, and national sovereignty.

· Italy rejected them, declaring they unjustifiably interfere with the sovereign right to set national health policy.

· Israel refused to join, insisting that crisis management must remain with elected domestic authorities—not unelected international bureaucrats.



These nations echoed the very concerns we have all been raising for the last two years. Yet our government refused to listen and act. What has our Health Minister done to Australia?

We must also remember that the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations, which shortened the rejection window from 18 months to 10 months, were themselves rejected by Iran, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Slovakia. These countries now have until 19 March 2026 to reject the 2024 amendments.



What Happens Now?

Because Australia did not formally reject the 2024 IHRs, they are now binding under international law. That means they are not yet Australian law, but implementation is now required.

· A National IHR Authority must be established in Australia to report to the WHO on our compliance.

· WHO-driven mechanisms must now be incorporated into Australian legislation—including health surveillance systems and censorship frameworks.

Australia is expected to implement the 2024 IHRs into domestic law by 19 September 2025. This is where we will now turn our attention: educating politicians and pushing back at the legislative level. For that, we will need your continued help, so stay tuned for our next email.



What’s Next?

Not all is lost. We already have our eye on new projects to keep educating politicians and informing the public.

In the meantime, take a breath. Don’t live tomorrow’s troubles today.

We’ll be in touch again soon with the next steps you can take.

Thank you for standing with us!



In unity,

Barbara Mavridis on behalf of The Operations Team

Aligned Council of Australia

COMMENT

I am profoundly dismayed by the Australian government's failure to reject the 2024 International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments, particularly under the stewardship of Health Minister Mark Butler. This inaction represents a betrayal of Australian sovereignty and the democratic will of its people. Despite over 45,000 signatures delivered to Minister Butler, countless letters, and widespread public outcry, the government has chosen silence, allowing unelected international bureaucrats at the WHO to encroach upon our fundamental rights to self-determination in health policy.

The concerns raised by nations like the United States, Italy, and Israel—civil liberties, free speech, and national sovereignty—are precisely the issues I have long warned about. The WHO’s IHR amendments, with their surveillance systems and censorship frameworks, threaten the very fabric of our democratic society. Minister Butler’s refusal to act, despite clear evidence of public dissent, raises serious questions about his commitment to protecting Australians from overreaching globalist agendas. His inaction aligns Australia with compliance to undemocratic mandates, ignoring the precedent set by countries like Iran, Slovakia, and others who rejected these amendments to safeguard their autonomy.

This is not just a failure of leadership; it is a deliberate dismissal of the Australian people’s voice. The establishment of a National IHR Authority to report to the WHO, as now required, is a step toward eroding our independence. I urge Australians to remain vigilant and continue educating our politicians.

We must hold Minister Butler and this government accountable for their complicity in surrendering our health freedoms. The fight is far from over—together, we will resist this overreach at every legislative turn.

Professor Ian Brighthope

