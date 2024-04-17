Click below for the video/audio

Dr. Aseem Malholtra’s Helsinki District Court Deposition

Extracts from the statement:

About Dr Aseem Malhotra

is an NHS trained Consultant Cardiologist and an internationally renowned expert in the prevention, diagnosis and management of heart disease. His areas of expertise include evidence-based medicine and collaborative shared decision-making with patients.

In 2016 he was named in the Sunday Times Debrett's list as one of the most influential people in science and medicine in the UK in a list that included Professor Stephen Hawking. Sir Richard Thompson, Past President of the Royal College of Physicians and former personal physician to her majesty The Queen said “Dr Aseem Malhotra is changing the face of medicine and his revolutionary book the Pioppi Diet should be read by everyone”.

Summary

In response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), several new pharmaceutical agents have been administered to billions of people worldwide, including the young and healthy at little risk from the virus. Considerable leeway has been afforded in terms of the pre-clinical and clinical testing of these agents, despite an entirely novel mechanism of action and concerning bio-distribution characteristics.

Re-analysis of randomised controlled trials using the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology suggests a greater risk of serious adverse events from the vaccines than being hospitalised from COVID-19. Pharmacovigilance systems and real-world safety data, coupled with plausible mechanisms of harm, are deeply concerning, especially in relation to cardiovascular safety. Mirroring a potential signal from the Pfizer Phase 3 trial, a significant rise in cardiac arrest calls to ambulances in England was seen in 2021, with similar data emerging from Israel in the 16–39-year-old age group.

In parallel, authorities and sections of the medical profession have supported unethical, coercive, and misinformed policies such as vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, undermining the principles of ethical evidence-based medical practice and informed consent. These regrettable actions are a symptom of the ‘medical information mess’: The tip of a mortality iceberg where prescribed medications are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally after heart disease and cancer. Underlying causes for this failure include regulatory capture – guardians that are supposed to protect the public are in fact funded by the corporations that stand to gain from the sale of those medications.

To gain a better understanding of the true benefits and potential harms of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease (COVID) vaccines, I conducted a narrative review of the evidence from randomised trials and real world data of the COVID mRNA products with special emphasis on BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. In a second published review, I identified the major root causes of these public health failures, it was found that the public health messaging has also resulted in wanton waste of resources and a missed opportunity to help individuals lead healthier lives with relatively simple – and low cost lifestyle changes.

Click here for the full details and evidence presented by Dr. Malhotra

In conclusion

There was never any evidence justifying any COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports or any of the other coercive measures adopted by various governments worldwide. Every patient who was offered any COVID-19 vaccine should have been made aware of what their risk from COVID-19 is according to age and risk factors. In keeping with ethical medical practice, doctors should have informed patients of their absolute risk reduction for infection from previous more lethal variant being approximately 0.84% or 1 in 119 (based on non- transparent data) and that this level of protection only lasts for a few months. They should also have provided more precise and robust data on what the actual absolute individual risk reduction of COVID-19 death from the vaccine is, what the true rates of serious adverse events (such as permanent disability, hospitalisation or death) are. It is only when doctors and patients have all this information that they can then be empowered to have frank decision making conversations on whether any treatment – including this vaccine – is right for them. The profession must explain that optimising metabolic health will give patients the best chance for ensuring they are not just resilient to infection but reducing their risk of chronic disease including heart disease, cancer and dementia.

The time has come to stop misleading evidence flowing downstream into media reporting and clinical decision making and resulting in unethical and unscientific policy decisions. It’s time for real evidence-based medicine57

The most objective determinant of whether the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the harms is by analysing its effects on ‘all-cause mortality’. This gets round the thorny issue as to what should be classified as a COVID-19 death, and also takes full account of any negative effects of the vaccine. It would be surprising – to say the least – if during an apparently deadly pandemic, an effective vaccine could not clearly and unequivocally be shown to reduce all- cause mortality.

Pfizer’s pivotal mRNA trial in adults did not show any statistically significant reduction in all-cause mortality, and in absolute terms there were actually more deaths in the treatment arm versus in the placebo.

There is also a strong scientific, ethical and moral case to be made that the current mRNA vaccine administration must stop until Pfizer releases all the raw data for independent scrutiny. This will allow a more accurate understanding of which groups are more likely to potentially benefit from the vaccine versus those who are more likely to be harmed. A pause and reappraisal of vaccination Policies for COVID-19 is long overdue.

The above reviews of data and studies conducted in 2020-2021 present the evidence that the risks of adverse events from the vaccine remain constant, whereas the benefits reduce over time, as new variants are less virulent and not targeted by an outdated product.

From my medical experience and the review of sound data and scientific basis, I can confirm that in December 2021 the medical and scientific communities should have known that COVID-19 vaccines were proven to be far from safe or effective and far from preventing transmission of COVID-19 or severe form of COVID-19. Most of them did not know. Although the results were available and showed early on in 2021 a higher risk of deleterious reactions such as cardiovascular events. The COVID-19 vaccine study should have ethically been halted and reconsidered.

Looking to the future the medical and public health professions must recognise these failings and eschew the tainted dollar of the medical-industrial complex. It will take a lot of time and effort to rebuild trust in these institutions, but the health – of both humanity and the medical profession –depends on it.

End of Dr. Malholtra’s written testimony.

OPINION

Deranged- the medical and health systems that must be reformed

Ian Brighthope