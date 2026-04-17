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Fook Keong Yip's avatar
Fook Keong Yip
1d

I support Western Australians not paying their income tax. I also support Western Australia breaking away from Australia to become an independent country. It will give the rest of Australians an option.

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Louisa Crosslé's avatar
Louisa Crosslé
13h

Up here in Far Nth Qld, I often feel that inappropriate city decisions are imposed on us. I have felt for a very long time that Liberal / National (LNP) is a very bad marriage. The needs of bush & urban can be so very different. And so it is with the One Nation scenario. Non urban population is fed up with not being heard, with being derided for seeing & experiencing the world differently, fed up with seeing all sorts of fabulous infrastructures & facilities 'down south' when our basics are inadequate. (roads, health etc). So, natural consequences are that we turn to where respect & understanding reside, we join with our own mob. Naturally. I am very pleased to see that these movements are finally moving. About time. And those self righteous "major" parties have no one to blame but themselves. I can't wait to see the end of them. GO, WA Succession.

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