Anthony Albanese: A Threat To Freedom of Speech and Democracy
His attempts to restrict freedom of speech risks our faltering democracy. Will the destruction of my books be next? How can anyone even have these thoughts?
Prime Minister Albanese’s proposal for a law to control the dissemination of ‘misinformation and disinformation’ has to fail. His attempts to restrict freedom of speech means the end of our faltering democracy.
We all understand that freedom of speech and democracy are two fundamental pillars that underpin the functioning of any modern society. They fost…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.