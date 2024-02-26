While cardiologists call for investigations into COVID jab injuries and deaths, medicine and healthcare face an uncertain future.
Ask the nurses who were sacked for questioning the vaccine and have been replaced by overseas nurses without the skills required for the best of medical care.
Ian Brighthope's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Top cardiologists are calling for investigations into COVID jab injuries and deaths and the numbers are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’. Where are the Australian cardiologists coming out speaking the truth?
Me…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.