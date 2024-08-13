There is so much more for all of us to learn.

Ian Brighthope

Tickets are selling fast – register now!

Hey friends and colleagues,

Next month UK Professor Angus Dalgleish, and US Dr. Paul Marik of the FLCCC, will join AMPS and Australian experts experienced in environmental and nutritional medicine on an Australian tour.

This tour will span several cities across Australia empowering Australians to restore their health with safe, evidence-based solutions from true experts.

Tickets are available now and selling fast.

Tour details

Brisbane

Date: Monday 30 September 2024

Venue: Emerge Church Warner 1 Coorparoo Rd, Warner QLD 4500

Find out more and buy tickets

Sunshine Coast

Date: Wednesday 2 October

Venue: New Life Church Nambour 4 McKenzie Rd, Woombye QLD 4559

Find out more and buy tickets

Sydney

Date: Friday 4 October

Venue: 65 Doody St, Alexandria NSW 2015

Find out more and buy tickets

Adelaide

Date: Wednesday 9 October

Venue: Norwood Town Hall 175 The Parade, entrance George St, Norwood SA 5067

Find out more and buy tickets

Melbourne

Date: Friday 11 October & Saturday 12 October

Venue: Arrow on Swanston 488 Swanston St, Carlton

Find out more and buy tickets

This tour is open to the public and provides an opportunity to engage with Professor Dalgleish, Dr. Marik, and other leading experts in the field. Join us and help us find a way to a censorship-free medical paradigm.

For further details and to register for the tour, please visit the tour's website.

Save with the early bird discount – register now

The early bird discount is here until 1st September.

Please share the tour flyer with your network. Download it here.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Kind regards,

Kara Thomas

AMPS - Australian Medical Professionals' Association

P: (07) 3497 5048 | hotline@amps.asn.au | www.amps.asn.au

Tour supported by:

Red Union, 14-18, 17 Bowen Bridge Road, Bowen Hills, Queensland 4006, Australia

Unsubscribe Manage preferences