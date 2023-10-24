Andrew Bridgen, the singular hero of the British Parliament?
Parliamentary speech on excess deaths in Britain and the rest of the world.
Andrew Bridgen on Excess Deaths
Andrew Bridgen on Excess Deaths
A mix of reality and fantasy
Andrew Bridgen, a Member of the British Parliament, a man known for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents and a deep-seated passion for justice, has made an unexpected turn, leading him down a path he never anticipa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.