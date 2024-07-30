Ancient Viruses May Have Played a Key Role in Human Evolution-Love those Viruses.

Scientists have discovered remnants of ancient giant viruses embedded within the DNA of a single-celled organism that shares a common ancestor with complex organisms like humans. This finding suggests that viruses may have contributed more to our evolutionary journey than previously thought. The research, led by evolutionary biologist Alex de Mendoza Soler from Queen Mary University of London, focused on a protist called Amoebidium appalachense. By studying its genome, the team found that this microbe has incorporated viral DNA into its own genetic material over time.

"It's like finding Trojan horses hiding inside the Amoebidium's DNA," explains de Mendoza Soler. Rather than succumbing to these viral invasions, A. appalachense appears to have evolved a way to chemically silence the foreign genes using a DNA modification mechanism called 5-methylcytosine (5mC).

Interestingly, the enzyme responsible for this 5mC modification, DNMT1, is found in all multicellular organisms including humans. The researchers propose that by taming these viral intruders, early eukaryotic cells like the ancestor of A. appalachense were able to not only survive but also gain new genetic material that potentially provided an evolutionary advantage.

What are the implications for human evolution? Because A. appalachense is a relative of animals, these findings could help shed light on similar viral remnants present in the human genome. Humans and other mammals carry inactive viral sequences known as endogenous retroviruses, which are thought to be traces of ancient viruses that failed to kill their hosts. While these viral leftovers were once considered nonfunctional, there is growing evidence that some may have been preserved because they provided a benefit to the host organism over evolutionary time. Benefits for survival and benefits for evolutionary development. The researchers suggest that the chemical silencing of viral DNA seen in A. appalachense could represent an early version of the coping mechanisms that allowed our own ancestors to coexist with viruses and even co-opt their genes.

"Viral insertions may have played a role in the evolution of complex organisms by providing them with new genes," states de Mendoza Soler. "And this is allowed by the chemical taming of these intruders' DNA."

By revealing how an ancient relative of animals has dynamically interacted with viruses over time, this study challenges the view of viruses as purely harmful invaders. Instead, it paints a more nuanced picture in which viral DNA has become interwoven with host genomes, potentially acting as a source of genetic innovation that helped drive the evolution of complex life, including humans.

How do modern organisms cope with viral DNA remnants?

Modern organisms, including humans, have a significant amount of viral DNA remnants integrated into their genomes. It's estimated that about 8% of the human genome consists of endogenous retroviruses at various stages of fossilisation. While these viral insertions were once considered "junk DNA", recent research suggests they play important roles in the evolution and physiology of their hosts, possibly by the chemical silencing of viral DNA.

Despite their viral origin, some endogenous retrovirus sequences have been co-opted to serve essential functions in their hosts. In mice, researchers discovered that an endogenous retrovirus called MERVL plays a key role in early embryonic development by regulating the transition from totipotent to pluripotent cells. MERVL has a human counterpart called HERVL, suggesting viral DNA remnants are involved in crucial developmental processes across species.

The prevalence of viral DNA in host genomes challenges the view of viruses as purely harmful invaders. Instead, it suggests a more nuanced evolutionary relationship where viral sequences become interwoven with host DNA and potentially drive genetic innovation. While many viral insertions are deleterious, some may persist across generations if they have minimal impact on host biology or even provide a selective advantage.

Modern organisms have evolved ways to cope with viral DNA remnants, such as chemical silencing, while also co-opting some sequences for important physiological functions. Understanding how hosts and viruses have coevolved at the genomic level provides valuable insights into the complex role of viruses in the evolution of life, including humans.

There appear to be several potential benefits to having viral DNA remnants, known as endogenous retroviruses (ERVs), in the human genome. These include antiviral defence mechanisms, embryonic and placental development, genetic innovation and potential insights into evolution and disease.

Some ERV-derived proteins may help protect against viral infections. For example researchers found that a human ERV-derived protein called Suppressyn can block infection by type D retroviruses in placental cells by binding to the cell receptor the viruses use for entry. In other species like mice, cats and sheep, ERV envelope proteins have been shown to block invasion by modern viruses, suggesting a potential protective role.

Certain ERV sequences have been co-opted to serve essential functions in their hosts. For instance, as mentioned above, in mice, an ERV called MERVL is critical for regulating early embryonic development and the transition from totipotent to pluripotent cells. The human counterpart HERVL may play a similar role. Also, retroviral genes are important for placental development in mammals.

The prevalence of viral DNA suggests ERVs may drive genetic innovation in host genomes over evolutionary time. While many insertions are deleterious, some ERVs may persist if they have minimal impact or provide a selective advantage. ERVs increase genetic diversity and have been proposed as a source of new genes and regulatory elements for the host. It’s fascinating to hypothesise that complex animals (life) may have evolved from what we refer to as ‘viruses’ but in fact are sophisticated chains of molecules of amino acids and nucleic acids. Love those viruses.

A dramatic example is the finding that a retroviral element stimulated production of myelin proteins in the vertebrate nervous system around 500 million years ago, enabling a leap in neural transmission speed and cognitive abilities.

All the above provide us with the potential insights into evolution and “disease”. Studying ERVs sheds light on host-virus coevolution and potentially inform new ‘antiviral’ strategies that I prefer to consider ‘proviral’. ERVs are also being investigated as contributors to diseases like cancer and autoimmunity in humans but in my humble opinion are more likely to have brother and sister ERVs that prevent cancer and ‘autoimmunity’. Autoimmunity being a specious construct for the purposes of clinical treatments.

While the integration of viral DNA was infrequently harmful, evidence suggests ERVs have been repurposed to serve important physiological functions and may represent a reservoir of evolutionary potential in host genomes. However, their full significance is still being unraveled.

When I studied medicine, the professor of microbiology taught us about the importance of contracting childhood illnesses. In the past, many microbiologists believed it was important for children to contract illnesses like mumps, measles and chicken pox in order to prime and strengthen their developing immune systems. Only the unhealthy malnourished children developed serious illnesses from these viruses and the healthiest had few very mild symptoms at most. The idea was that exposure to these common viruses early in life would help train the immune system to mount effective responses against pathogens encountered later on. Interestingly, modern research has uncovered immunological benefits to viral exposure that align with this historical perspective, even if the full clinical implications remain unclear.

Viral DNA remnants may actually enhance immunity. About 8% of the human genome consists of endogenous retroviruses (ERVs), which are remnants of ancient viral infections passed down over evolutionary time. Rather than just being labelled "junk DNA” ( I have never believed there is any such thing as Junk DNA), studies suggest some ERVs have been co-opted to serve important immune functions. Certain ERV sequences can act as genetic switches that activate nearby immunity genes when a threat like a virus is detected, helping jumpstart the immune response. Proteins derived from ERVs, such as human Suppressyn, have been shown to block cellular entry and infection by some modern viruses.

Mice, cats, sheep and other species use ERV-derived proteins to help defend against viral invasion, hinting at a potentially widespread protective role. So while the original viral infections were likely harmful, the DNA remnants they left behind appear to have been repurposed in some cases to enhance host antiviral immunity. This suggests viruses have played an important role in shaping the evolution of our immune systems.

Childhood infections build complete immunological memory. Children's immune systems start out "naive" with a high proportion of inexperienced T-cells that haven't encountered many pathogens yet. But as kids get exposed to more viruses through infection, these naive T-cells are replaced by memory T-cells specifically tuned to recognise those past threats.

With each new infection, a child's immune system becomes more "educated", allowing faster, more targeted responses to previously encountered viruses. By adulthood, our immunological memory has been built up through successive rounds of infection, creating a robust defence to quickly neutralise familiar viral foes.

The complex interplay between viral encounters and human immunity continues to be an active area of research. But these findings suggest microbiologists were onto something in recognising the immune-priming potential of childhood infections. Our evolutionary history with viruses has indelibly shaped the immune systems we depend on today.

I would now like to comment on the stupidity of scientists and the hubris of the human species. Viruses have played an integral role in shaping the human genome and microbiome over the course of our evolution. This highlights how the long-term evolutionary interplay between viruses and hosts has shaped our biology in profound and often beneficial ways.

However, the rise of synthetic virology raises concerns about potential deleterious effects on the human genome and microbiome. Advances in DNA synthesis and editing now allow the artificial construction of viral genomes from scratch. While this technology holds no real future for preventing and treating disease, it chillingly poses serious biosafety and biosecurity risks. Of particular concern is the creation of known pathogenic viruses, enhancement of the virulence of existing viruses, and the generation of novel viral entities with unpredictable properties. The release of such a synthetic virus, SARS Cov-2, has lead to new human diseases, millions of deaths and probably ecological disruption.

The human microbiome is also extremely vulnerable. Synthetic viruses are capable of infecting the diverse communities of microbes that play a key role in human health. Resulting microbial dysbiosis contributes to immune dysfunction, metabolic disorders, and increased susceptibility to infections. The range of interactions between synthetic viruses and the human microbiome are immeasurable and a very strong argument against any further development of these ‘organisms’.

While natural viruses have been key players in the "evolutionary dance" that shaped the human genome and microbiome, synthetic viruses represent a complete disruptive influence. Responsible governance of this emerging technology should see the end of it, for the sake of the human genome. Robust biosafety practices are not enough. Rigorous oversight of bans on clinical trials is necessary, and efforts to strengthen biosecurity is paramount. With these safeguards in place, synthetic virology should be a thing of the past; a bad science experiment with a very short history.

THE HUMAN GENOME IS BEST MANIPULATED NATURALLY; VITAMIN D AND ZINC COME TO MIND.

Ian Brighthope

